Reboots are intended to refresh, modernize, or revitalize beloved stories, yet not all reboots manage to recapture the magic of their originals. Some miss the mark entirely, either by mishandling what made the originals special or by veering too far into unexplored territory. Whether it's due to poor direction, miscast leads, or an over-reliance on CGI, these movies highlight the difficulties of reinvigorating a successful franchise or character.

With this in mind, the following list covers some of the worst offenders in the world of reboots. These films are marked not by their innovation but by their shortcomings, with attempts at reinvention that seem forced, misguided, or out of touch with audience expectations. While some may find aspects of these movies entertaining, they ultimately serve as prime examples of how rebooting a classic can go terribly wrong.

10 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2014)

Directed by Jonathan Liebesman

"Let's just say, we're four brothers from New York." With 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jonathan Liebesman tried to bring the heroes in a half-shell back to the big screen with a modern CGI-heavy makeover. Story-wise, the movie follows Leonardo (voiced by Johnny Knoxville), Michelangelo (Noel Fisher), Donatello (Jeremy Howard), and Raphael (Alan Ritchson) as they fight against the sinister Shredder (Tohoru Masamune) and his Foot Clan to save New York City. Megan Fox joins them as April O'Neil, who becomes swept up in their mission.

There was a lot of potential here, and fans were hyped, but the finished product was a major disappointment. While the characters and scenarios are familiar to fans of TMNT lore, the movie as a whole feels lifeless. Instead of genuine heart, it serves up endless pop-culture references and lame one-liners. Visually, the use of motion capture and a shift towards photo-real animation results in rather unsettling heroes. Consequently, the new, overly muscular CGI turtles felt jarring to many fans.

9 'Planet of the Apes' (2001)

Directed by Tim Burton

"Get your stinking paws off me, you damn dirty human!" Mark Wahlberg leads Tim Burton's Planet of the Apes as Captain Leo Davidson, an astronaut who crash-lands on a planet where apes rule and humans are enslaved. His mission to liberate humanity and return home is filled with conflicts, betrayals, and a confusing twist ending that left audiences scratching their heads.

Overall, Burton's reboot tries to build on the 1968 classic but ultimately falls short in terms of both plot coherence and emotional depth. He was an odd choice for the franchise; while he conjures up impressive visuals here, his general storytelling vibe is at odds with the tone of the series. Perhaps for this reason, the movie simply lacks excitement and creativity, coming across as largely dull and uninspired. Much of this is due to the flat performance from Wahlberg, who is far from his A-game. Fortunately, the series righted itself a decade later with the 2011 re-reboot.

8 'Dolittle' (2020)

Directed by Stephen Gaghan

"Are you Dr. Dolittle? We're in desperate need of your help." Dolittle reimagines the classic story of the doctor who can talk to animals, with Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the title role. This time around, he's on an adventure to find a rare, mythical cure to save Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley), joined by a cast of animals voiced by a star-studded cast.

This movie was the third iteration of Hugh Lofting's character, following the 1967 musical with Rex Harrison and the late '90s version starring Eddie Murphy, and it's easily the weakest of the three. Stephen Gaghan's direction struggles to strike a balance between humor, fantasy, and adventure. Downey’s performance, including an unusual accent, feels oddly detached, and the CGI animals, while cute, don't bring the intended warmth to the story. The caliber of the supporting voice cast is ridiculous, with a murderer's row of big talents appearing, and yet the movie can't orchestrate them into anything especially entertaining.

7 'Snake Eyes' (2021)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

"Loyalty is everything." Snake Eyes serves as an origin story for the iconic G.I. Joe character. After witnessing his father’s murder, Snake Eyes (Henry Golding) grows up with a single-minded pursuit of vengeance. He is taken in by the Arashikage clan, where he hones his martial arts skills, forms friendships, and faces moral dilemmas that shape his identity. Golding's alright in the part, though he's far from the charismatic lead he was in Crazy Rich Asians.

It's not completely awful, with decent production values and some well-executed action sequences, but the narrative is slow, the storytelling is clumsy, and the excessive shaky cam quickly becomes nauseating. Plus, Snake Eyes doesn't really embrace the fun spirit of the original toy line. Then there's the dialogue, which is frequently ridiculous. For example, one character solemnly declares, "For 600 years, our ninjas have brought peace and stability to Japan." Even by the standards of movies based on toys, Snake Eyes is subpar.

6 'The Mummy' (2017)

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

"Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters." The Mummy reboot, starring Tom Cruise, was a shaky attempt to kickstart Universal’s "Dark Universe. He plays Nick Morton, a soldier of fortune who accidentally unleashes the ancient princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), sparking a supernatural struggle. The 1999 version with Brendan Fraser was highly entertaining (albeit goofy) but Cruise's version is pretty boring.

The movie exhumes tired tropes from earlier flicks, failing to imbue them with any freshness or energy. This extends from the directing to the acting, with most of the cast members looking bored and uncommitted. Even Russell Crowe is lame as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, which should have been a fun role. For all these reasons, most critics savaged The Mummy, with many calling it one of the worst projects in Cruise's whole career. So negative was the reception that Universa promptly scrapped its plans for a new shared monster cinematic universe.

5 'Hellboy' (2019)

Directed by Neil Marshall

"I'm the guy who slaps people around." Representing a major step down from Guillermo Del Toro's two enjoyable movies, 2019's Hellboy replaced Ron Perlman with David Harbour. The film aspires to be a darker, more mature project than the predecessors, with more brutal violence and an attempt at character study. Harbour rises to the challenge with a decent lead performance. Unfortunately, the rest of the movie is bogged down by excessive gore, a weak script, and run-of-the-mill fight scenes.

The end result is a mess of origin-story pablum, lacking the intelligence or passion for the source material that made Del Toro's version compelling. By the time the credits roll, the plot has wandered through so many convoluted narratives that the viewer is likely to feel relief rather than satisfaction. Even director Neil Marshall has admitted the movie was a disaster, going so far as to disown it. He blamed studio interference, saying, "It was just God awful. It's not a film that I would consider to be part of my canon."

4 'Conan the Barbarian' (2011)

Directed by Marcus Nispel

"I live. I love. I slay. And I am content." With this one, Jason Momoa steps into Arnold Schwarzenegger's intimidatingly big shoes, taking on the role of the warrior seeking revenge against the warlord Khalar Zym (Stephen Lang). He looks the part, but Momoa fails to muster Arnie's star power. This is just one of many flaws in this misfire, sadly. The overall aesthetic is low-budget and the script is dull, feeling very disconnected from Robert E. Howard's novels.

Rather than going for faithfulness to the source material and compelling characters, the studio opted for a shallow narrative, excessive fake blood, and gimmicky 3-D tacked on in post-production. Similar to Hellboy, this was a movie that frustrated its director. Marcus Nispel said shooting it was "the worst experience that I had and I was as unhappy with the result", calling the project "a dog on many leashes." Unsurprisingly, Conan the Barbarian made a major loss at the box office.