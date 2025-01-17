When done right, revenge movies can be highly entertaining. It's fun to sympathize with a righteous protagonist and few cinematic treats beat watching a baddie get their just deserts. That said, this subgenre is a tricky one to get right. They can easily become gratuitous or exploitative, and many revenge flicks simply rehash tired tropes. As a result, for every Django Unchained, there's a Nude Nuns With Big Guns (or three).

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very worst revenge-o-matics out there. The following ten duds suffer from bad writing, wooden acting, nauseating violence, boring plots, or some combination of all these flaws. Watching them, viewers are likely to be more irritated or grossed out than charmed. They represent the very bottom of this particular cinematic barrel.

10 'Avenged' (2013)

Directed by Michael S. Ojeda

"I have seen the gates... though I've yet to be permitted beyond them." Avenged (aka Savaged) centers on Zoe (Amanda Adrienne), a deaf woman who is brutally assaulted by a gang of criminals. Left for dead, she is resurrected when the spirit of an Apache warrior inhabits her body, empowering her to exact a bloody revenge against her attackers.

It's a zany premise, and the movie does deliver in part on its pulpy potential (it certainly has better production values than most films on this list. It just seemed like it could have gone so much further in its potential in terms of gore, action, and originality. Rather than being fully unique, this movie is a mix between The Crow, I Spit On Your Grave, and Kill Bill, all glued together by rather familiar revenge-thriller elements. Die-hard fans of vengeful violence may get a kick out of it, but most viewers rebound to find Avenged all too disposable.

9 'I Spit on Your Grave: Vengeance Is Mine' (2015)

Directed by R.D. Braunstein

"Out there, it's all predators and prey. You're either the hunter or the hunted." 1978's I Spit On Your Grave is a cult favorite, but the remake trilogy did not inspire the same devotion. The series continues its downward trajectory with Vengeance is Mine, telling the story of Jennifer Hills (Sarah Butler), who, after surviving a brutal assault, joins a support group for victims of sexual violence. As she becomes increasingly disillusioned with the justice system's failures, Jennifer takes matters into her own hands, targeting abusers who have evaded punishment.

Once again, this is a premise that has been done to death. Despite a decent opening sequence, the movie quickly degenerates into a mess of conflicting tones, over-the-top violence, and heavy-handed storytelling. There's little to no character development, nothing interesting to say about trauma and few enjoyable action scenes. Instead, the movie traffics in titillation and shock value. It can safely be skipped.

8 'Vengeance: A Love Story' (2017)

Directed by Johnny Martin

"Justice is about making them pay for all the pain they've caused." Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates of all people, Vengeance: A Love Story features Nicolas Cage as Gulf War veteran John Dromoor, who seeks justice for a single mother who was brutally assaulted by a group of men. Cage is a very hit-or-miss performer and this movie lands squarely in the "miss" category, hitting the viewer over the head with amateurish acting, choppy editing, and a bevy of revenge flick clichés.

While Cage is not terrible here, he's surrounded by nothing but lackluster elements, including underdeveloped characters and a predictable plot. The writing is fundamentally to blame, heaping cringe-worthy dialogue upon improbable scenarios. The courtroom scenes, in particular, seem incredibly unrealistic, totally undermining the suspension of disbelief. So many story developments are hopelessly contrived and borderline nonsensical, as if the screenwriters have little to no respect for the audience's intelligence.

7 'Let Me Make You a Martyr' (2016)

Directed by Corey Asraf and John Swab