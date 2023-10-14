For as long as films have been able to swell up powerful emotions within audiences, filmmakers have been attempting to replicate and visualize the unbreakable and powerful force of love and romance on-screen. The 2010s especially was a great decade for romance films of all kinds, from heavy-hitting dramatic period pieces like Portrait of a Lady on Fire to hilarious romantic comedies like The Big Sick. Love plays a monumental and impactful part in the lives of so many people, so it makes sense that there would be so many terrific films that attempt to bring this passion to life.

However, for every amazing and emotional romance film that was released during the 2010s, there were also several select romance films that failed to capture anything close to true love. For one reason or another, some romance films simply couldn't find a way to translate that perfect connection in a way that felt believable or even enjoyable to audiences. As the rising modern-day film site and community for the modern digital era, the Letterboxd community has a close relationship with a number of the most infamous and low-quality romance films of the 2010s.

10 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.70/5

Based on the world-famous novel, Fifty Shades of Grey follows the story of Anastasia Steele, who after interviewing prominent businessman Christian Grey, unknowingly sets her life on an unexpected path of love and eroticism. As Grey finds himself drawn to Ana, the two form an unexpected relationship, in which Grey shows off his darkest and most evocative sides to Ana's inexperienced lifestyle.

The original Fifty Shades of Grey book already had mixed reception and infamy from readers for being much more risqué and adult than an average novel, and the film adaptation stays mostly true to the original book. Most issues that audiences have with the film don't even arise from its highly erotic nature and have more to do with its lackluster and uninteresting characters who don't do enough to sell their love and passion on-screen. Even in terms of its risqué content, some users found that in a film format, it simply couldn't accomplish or go as far as what the original novel was able to do.

9 'Oh, Ramona!' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.70/5

Oh, Ramona! follows the story of socially inept and loner teenager Andrei, who after living his entire life on the outs and never being in a relationship, finally finds himself in an innocent and sweet first love. However, soon after his first love, he soon finds himself falling in love with a second woman, in a relationship that is much more intense and unpredictable. Andrei soon finds himself in a pickle as he is unable to decide between these two completely different yet entirely valid loves of his life.

While many films have successfully told stories of love triangles in the past, Oh, Ramona! tells this story with a thin veil of toxic masculinity and misogyny that makes the entire experience a sour one. The character of Andrei especially is a major cause for this, as he isn't engaging to watch on screen, and just about every other one of his actions makes him less and less likable to the audience. Oh, Ramona! is simply one of many Netflix original romance films that simply did not hit the mark, and more often than not only managed to annoy its target audience.

8 'Fifty Shades of Black' (2016)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.61/5

Fifty Shades of Black is a direct comedy parody film of Fifty Shades of Grey, taking the original premise and characters of the story and transforming it into a full-on comedy. Paralleling Fifty Shades of Grey, the film also follows an inexperienced college student as she is swept up into a risqué and erotic relationship with a wealthy businessman.

While this style of direct parody movie was much more common in the 2000s with films like Scary Movie and Not Another Teen Movie, Fifty Shades of Black proves that this style of spoof film should have stayed in the previous decade. While the potential was there for a film that poked fun at the issues and contrivances of the original film, Fifty Shades of Black is instead much more interested in cheap raunchy humor and making references to other popular movies. There's a major reason why these types of movies aren't made anymore, as Fifty Shades of Black was one of the last major spoof movies to get released in theaters.

7 'Christian Mingle: The Movie' (2014)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.56/5

Based on the online dating website, Christian Mingle: The Movie follows the young modern woman Gwyneth as she enters the world of online dating, specifically ChristianMingle.com, in search of her one true love. Despite not being to church in years, she soon finds herself falling for a match she found on the website named Paul, and for the sake of their possible romantic future, she begins to study up and become a born-again Christian for his sake.

Letterboxd as a community has always been more hesitant and rejective towards modern-day, incredibly in-your-face faith-based films, and Christian Mingle is no exception. Faith and religion play a major part in the film's proceedings, from character motivation to resolutions to the major climax of the film, it arguably plays a bigger part in the film than even the main characters. Even aside from the biases the Letterboxd community may have, the major elephant in the room and issue surrounding Christian Mingle is that it is at its core, a feature-length commercial for an online dating site. It makes the entire proceedings and story of love and virtue come across as hollow and null and void, knowing that the end goal is to entice lonely audience members to use their matchmaking website.

6 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.56/5

Sierra Burgess Is a Loser follows the story of high school social outcast Sierra Burgess, who after a strange wrong number mistake, manages to have a popular and attractive jock texting her. However, Sierra soon realizes that her new texting friend actually believes that she is the most popular girl in school, Veronica. In order to continue the ruse, Sierra convinces Veronica to team up with her so that she can continue this relationship without revealing her true identity.

It isn't uncommon for high school romance movies to focus on the social outcast character, or to have that character participating in a lie surrounding their identity for the sake of a relationship. What makes Sierra Burgess stand out in a negative light to so many Letterboxd users, however, is just how much Sierra's actions go past the point of being quirky and lovable and become manipulative and borderline problematic. Netflix has proven that they can tell a story in this vein, as seen with movies like The Half of It, but Sierra Burgess from nearly all angles felt to audiences like a miscalculation.

5 'The Kissing Booth' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.54/5

The Kissing Booth follows the story of Elle, a normal high school girl who ends up facing a predicament when her first ever kiss ends up being with the older brother of her best friend since childhood. This kiss soon spirals into a forbidden romance that Elle continuously attempts to keep hidden away from her best friend, to the point where it begins to tear their friendship apart.

In the late 2010s, Netflix became a dominant player in the teenage romantic comedy genre, pumping out numerous new and successful romantic comedy franchises in order to fill the lack of them in the cultural zeitgeist. A number of these romantic comedies were noticeably on the lower end when it came to quality, and The Kissing Booth quickly became the poster child for the worst of Netflix's attempts at teen romance. The film is incredibly formulaic with its approach, and despite its focus and attempts to reach a modern-day teenage audience, it has little understanding or care for how modern-day youth operate.

4 'After' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.48/5

After follows the story of Tessa Young, a dedicated and by-the-books student who had been loyal to her high school sweetheart for years now. This suddenly takes a shift when she enters her first semester of college, as she meets the mysterious Hardin Scott, a rebel who makes her question her lifestyle and everything she believes in.

After can be most easily described and paralleled as the teen romance equivalent to Fifty Shades of Grey, a concept which is exactly as strange and bewildering as it sounds. The comparisons don't exactly come from nowhere, as Fifty Shades can trace its origins back to being Twilight fanfiction, and After can trace its origins back to being Harry Styles fanfiction. While both of which work well enough on their own in the realm of fanfiction, there's a major disconnect when it comes to adaptation to film, resulting in After becoming a generic, by-the-numbers teen romance that happened to be too erotic for its own good.

3 'Tall Girl' (2019)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.30/5

Tall Girl follows the story of Jodi, the tallest girl in her high school, a facet that has made her a social outcast from her peers for the entirety of her life. After years of being made fun of and avoiding the spotlight out of fear for her entire life, the arrival of a new exchange student at her school gives her to motivation to break out of her shell and prove to the world who she truly is.

To many Letterboxd users, Tall Girl is the epitome and full encapsulation of Netflix's complete misunderstanding and disconnect from the youthful audience that it was attempting to reach via its romance films. The entire film's major premise of a girl's height is the aspect of her life that has left her prosecuted and on the outside, socially, was a concept that was way too comical and flawed to take seriously. Especially when the main character happens to be a middle-class, white girl, Tall Girl quickly became an easy target as a film that attempted to tackle bullying and prejudice while still playing it by the numbers.

2 'SPF-18' (2017)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.29/5

SPF-18 follows the story of a group of teenagers who find themselves lucky enough to be house-sitting for a beautiful beach house. As they live it up and experience the glamorous life for a short period of time, they begin to reexamine the inner workings of their relationships and friendships with one another. It soon becomes apparent that their once-in-a-lifetime time at the beach house will change all of their lives for the best.

Despite having a plot, characters, and sequence of events that it follows, SPF-18 doesn't actually care that much about what actually happens within the film. The film is much more focused and preoccupied with simply having young attractive actors and actresses mingling with one another on a beach setting and doesn't even attempt to follow any sort of cohesion or plot so to speak. While the approach does make it unique among the modern-day streaming service romantic comedies, it also makes the film wholly unengaging to watch, as there isn't any weight to the events unfolding on-screen.

1 'Swiped' (2018)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.09/5

Swiped follows the story of the college roommate duo of computer nerd James and womanizer Lance, who with their forces combined create the ultimate hook-up app. However, after James discovers that his divorced mother is using the app to find a hookup, it forces him to reevaluate the entire app as a whole, on top of a collection of other unintended consequences.

Swiped is the culmination of just about everything that the Letterboxd community detests about the low-effort quick-turnaround romantic comedies of the streaming service era. The film is filled to the brim with tropes and clichés, a highly predictable story, and characters who range from simply unlikable to misogynistic and predatory in nature. The film's premise and tone make for a highly uncomfortable experience from beginning to end, making it not only one of the lowest-rated movies of the 2010s but one of the lowest-rated movies on Letterboxd in general.

