Romance is one of the most popular genres in both books and film; audiences love a love story. Because of their popularity, many romantic novels are adapted into movies, though often with mixed results. For every great adaptation like Pride & Prejudice or The Notebook, there are countless awful ones, like The Lucky One or Something Borrowed.

These movies fail for a variety of reasons. They may suffer from awkward pacing, lackluster chemistry, or formulaic storytelling choices. Sometimes they deviate from the source material, turning good books into bad movies, or they take already bad novels and compound their problems further. Occasionally characters that are compelling on the page or brought down by weak performances. With this in mind, here are the ten worst romance movies based on books, ranked. Viewers in search of a moving love story should look elsewhere.

10 'The Time Traveler's Wife' (2009)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

"I wouldn't change one second of our life together." Based on Audrey Niffenegger's novel, The Time Traveler's Wife is an ambitious yet flawed attempt to adapt a complex love story across time. The plot follows Henry DeTamble (Eric Bana), a man with a rare genetic disorder that causes him to involuntarily time travel, and Clare Abshire (Rachel McAdams), a woman who has loved him since childhood despite the unpredictability of his disappearances.

The movie tries to balance the intricacies of time travel with the emotional weight of a love story, but it often stumbles due to its erratic pacing and lack of depth. Consequently, some of the big scenes become melodramatic rather than moving. The Time Traveler's Wife also touches on big sci-fi concepts and even some existential questions but fails to explore them adequately. The end result is an awkward fusion of a rom-com and a time travel story; When Harry Met Sally with a hint of Tenet.

9 'Me Before You' (2016)

Directed by Thea Sharrock

"You don't have to let the result of one mistake be the thing that defines you." Adapted from Jojo Moyes' bestselling novel, Me Before You focuses on the blossoming relationship between Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke), a quirky and upbeat young woman, and Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a wealthy, bitter man left paralyzed after a tragic accident. Louisa takes on the job of being Will’s caregiver, and over time, they form a deep connection.

The leads are charming and have great chemistry, but the storytelling is tepid and generic. Many viewers also found the movie to be problematic in its depiction of disability, an element that was present in the book but worsened in the adaptation. The ending was especially controversial, so much so that there were even online protests against the film. Aside from these themes, Me Before You is a mediocre romantic drama that can easily be skipped.

8 'A Walk to Remember' (2002)

Directed by Adam Shankman

"It's like the wind. I can't see it, but I feel it." Nicholas Sparks' A Walk to Remember tells the story of Landon Carter (Shane West), a rebellious high school senior, and Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), the quiet, devout daughter of a minister. After a prank goes wrong, Landon is forced to participate in school activities, where he begins to bond with Jamie. Despite their differences, they fall in love, only for Landon to discover that Jamie has a terminal illness.

This premise is boring but had some dramatic potential. Unfortunately, it's brought down by run-of-the-mill execution. The plot developments are predictable (many of them lifted straight out of Love Story) and sickly sweet, beating the viewer over the head with sentimentality. The performances also range from mediocre to awful, with Moore being the most disappointing of the bunch. It adds up to one of the worst Nicholas Sparks adaptations, which is saying something.

7 'The Lucky One' (2012)

Directed by Scott Hicks

"That's the best part about playing in a church: a forgiving audience." Speaking of shoddy Nicholas Sparks adaptations, The Lucky One features Zac Efron as Logan Thibault, a Marine who believes he owes his life to a photograph of a woman he found during a battle in Iraq. After returning home, Logan sets out to find the woman in the photo, Beth (Taylor Schilling), and ends up working for her family's kennel. But as their relationship unfolds, secrets from Beth's past threaten to tear them apart.

The Lucky One adds up to a schmalzy and melodramatic snoozefest, adding nothing new to the genre. There's cheesy dialogue, heavy-handed treatment of sensitive themes, unintentional comedy, and shaky acting. Efron is lifeless and robotic, while Schilling is over-the-top, creating an ill-fitting dynamic. Despite retreading old ground, the film was a big commercial success, grossing just shy of $100m, proving that Sparks' well-worn formula continues to resonate.

6 'Beautiful Creatures' (2013)

Directed by Richard LaGravenese

"Ethan, promise me one thing: it will be a perfectly normal human date." Authors Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl channeled John Green and Stephenie Meyer for their young adult novel Beautiful Creatures, which was solid if not particularly original. It follows Ethan Wate (Alden Ehrenreich), a high school student who becomes infatuated with Lena Duchannes (Alice Englert), a new girl who harbors a dark secret—she’s a "Caster" and on her sixteenth birthday, she must decide whether to embrace the light or dark side of her powers.

Unfortunately, the book's strengths were squandered by the movie adaptation. It comes across like a gender-swapped Twilight, with a rushed plot and disappointing visual effects. Tonally, it lurches clumsily between serious drama and campy humor, with neither landing particularly well. While Englert and Ehrenreich give earnest performances, the film's lack of direction and inconsistent pacing prevent it from capturing the novel's intrigue. Consequently, Beautiful Creatures is bland and forgettable.

5 'The Blue Lagoon' (1980)

Directed by Randal Kleiser