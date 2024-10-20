Romantic movies are designed to tug at the viewer's heartstrings, make them swoon, and leave them with a sense of hope about the possibility of love. This is admittedly a tricky feat to pull off well, but some romances fail so abysmally that no defense can be mounted. Whether it's due to a poorly written script, lack of chemistry between the leads, or unrealistic storylines, they leave viewers bewildered and frustrated rather than charmed.

The following list names some of the worst offenders; romantic disasters that have earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame. These movies represent the genre's nadir, from star vehicles that crashed to genre hybrids that didn't work. They purport to be about love, but they're only good for a hate watch.

10 'Aloha' (2015)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

"I've been a real jerk, and I apologize." Bradley Cooper leads this one as Brian Gilcrest, a defense contractor who returns to Hawaii to oversee a military satellite launch. While there, he reconnects with an old flame (Rachel McAdams) and falls for a quirky Air Force pilot named Allison Ng (Emma Stone). Despite the film's impressive cast, and Almost Famous's Cameron Crowe at the helm, Aloha is marred by a confusing and disjointed plot that attempts to juggle too many themes—romance, corporate intrigue, and cultural identity—all at once.

Everything here is paper thin, and it builds up to an abrupt and unsatisfying conclusion. It comes across as awkward rather than emotional. For example, there are plenty of cliché rom-com sequences, like one where Gilcrest and Ng are trying on hats at a market. Scenes like this verge on self-parody. Other than the decent soundtrack, there's little reason to watch this dud.

9 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson

"I don't do romance." Both a global sensation and a notoriously bad romance, Fifty Shades of Grey focuses on the turbulent relationship between shy college student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and enigmatic billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). The story started out as a Twilight fan fiction, which is apparent in the cardboard characters and lack of originality. It's also not even that steamy, and its treatment of BDSM was widely panned. The audience is more likely to be uncomfortable than excited.

Wooden dialogue, a lack of chemistry, and unrealistic characters quickly kill the tension. Grey, in particular, is like a Frankenstein's monster of Mills & Boon stereotypes. Being the first in a trilogy, the movie also barely has an ending, meaning that it fails as a standalone viewing experience. Things improved somewhat with the sequel, but the first Fifty Shades remains perhaps the most iconicly awful romance of the 2010s.

8 'LOL' (2012)

Directed by Lisa Azuelos

"You can't always control who you fall for." Miley Cyrus stars in this coming-of-age rom-com as Lola, a high school student navigating relationships, friendships, and family drama. Things get complicated after her boyfriend breaks up with her, but her friend Kyle (Douglas Booth) confesses his love for her. The movie seems like it was designed to appeal to young fans of Hannah Montana, meaning that most other viewers were left scratching their heads.

Basically, LOL is a lackluster, teen-oriented fluff piece packed with trendy slang and shallow social media gimmicks. Everything comes across as rushed and underdeveloped, even the treatment of social media and smartphones. Although it aimed at being very much of the moment, these elements mean that LOL also became dated incredibly quickly. It wasn't even embraced on release, drawing critical ire and falling short of recouping its budget at the box office. It seems even the target audience wasn't onboard.

7 'Accidental Love' (2014)

Directed by Stephen Greene

"It’s not every day a nail gets lodged in someone’s head." In this one, Jessica Biel is Alice, a small-town waitress who ends up with a nail lodged in her head after a freak accident. Unable to afford surgery, she heads to Washington, D.C., to seek help from a politician (Jake Gyllenhaal), with whom she soon falls in love. It's a pretty bizarre premise that is intended to be satirical but winds up being utterly unfunny.

This reflects the movie's troubled production process. It began in 2008 (initially entitled Nailed) with David O. Russell (The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook) set to direct, but filming frequently stopped and Russell departed the project in 2010. It was completed years later without his involvement, and released in this messy, confusing state. Biel and Gyllenhaal try their best with the material, but the inconsistent storytelling makes it nearly impossible for any genuine romantic chemistry to emerge.

6 'Mr. Wrong' (1996)

Directed by Nick Castle