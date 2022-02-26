Do you often fight with your roommate/s about finishing off that last carton of milk or playing music loudly while you work? Or do they always pay the rent late? If these things make you feel that you are living with bad people, then what we are about to tell you is going to make your roommate seem like an angel. Fights and arguments with the people we share a home with are not abnormal. But when those people become a threat to your existence, then you know that you have stepped into a dangerous zone. Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, Worst Roommate Ever explores exactly that; dangerous, violent, and malicious people who turn their roommates' lives into living nightmares.

The true-crime series is based on a New York Magazine article published in 2018 by William Brennan. The article chronicles the worst living experiences of some people who found roommates on Craigslist and the aftermath of their decisions. Though the magazine article talks about one particular con artist and squatter, the documentary also features other culprits of similar (or worse) crimes. The Netflix original series is based on those true stories and follows four victims and their real-life traumatic tales of living with seemingly harmless people, which soon turned into a dangerous and sometimes life-threatening experience. The docuseries narrates the ominous incidents using interviews with these people, phone recordings from emergency services, and some animated representations of real events that might have taken place.

If discovering stories of dangerous people intrigues you, then Worst Roommate Ever is the kind of show you ought to tune in to. With stranger-than-fiction characters and events, the documentary series promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. With this handy guide, you can learn all the details that have been revealed so far about Worst Roommate Ever, including the plot, cast, trailer, release date, and more.

Image via Netflix

The five-part docuseries Worst Roommate Ever is streaming online from Tuesday, March 1, 2022, only on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Are There in Worst Roommate Ever?

The Netflix true-crime documentary series is releasing five episodes in its first season all of which will be streaming on the same day. Here is the list of episodes for Worst Roommate Ever:

Episode 1: “Roommate Wanted - Part 1” – March 1, 2022

Episode 2: “Roommate Wanted - Part 2” – March 1, 2022

Episode 3: “Be Careful of the Quiet Ones” – March 1, 2022

Episode 4: “Call Me Grandma” – March 1, 2022

Episode 5: “Marathon Man” – March 1, 2022

While the first two episodes cover the story of one victim, the other three episodes explore one separate incident each.

Watch the Worst Roommate Ever Trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for Worst Roommate Ever on February 4, 2022. The video covers real footage, news archives, 911 call recordings, and video clips of all the victims and perpetrators that the series will cover in detail in the first season. The trailer opens with a distressed woman on a 911 call who sounds afraid of her roommate. Then we also see a few victims who talk about their desperation to find a roommate and how that hurried decision led them to a spine-chilling experience. The voiceover also introduces the four perpetrators that would be featured in the series and how each of them horrified their victims while living with them as roommates. Overall, the trailer shows how seemingly decent and peaceful people turn out to be grifters and psychopathic criminals.

Who Are the Real-life Subjects of Worst Roommate Ever?

Worst Roommate Ever features four perpetrators, Jamison Bachman, Dorothea Puente, Youssef Khater, and K.C. Joy, as the main subjects of the series. The five-part documentary focuses on the crimes committed by each of them. The series covers the experiences and impacts of the crimes on the victims as well, which is showcased through personal interviews and conversations with friends and families. While the incidents, victims, and their criminals are shown as they are, some events have been graphically reconstructed for representative purposes.

Who Are the Creators of Worst Roommate Ever?

Image via Netflix

Worst Roommate Ever is directed by Domini Hofmann, a producer and director. She is known for her earlier projects like Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies, The Forgotten West Memphis Three, and Consumed: The Real Restaurant Business. Hofmann is also an executive producer of the series, along with Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Mary Liso, and Chris McCumber. William Brennan and Cristina Bishai serve as co-executive producers.

The series is produced by Blum’s production house Blumhouse Television. Both Blum and the production banner are famed for their earlier projects like Paranormal Activity, The Purge series, Get Out, and Halloween, among many other similarly popular titles.

When Is Worst Roommate Ever Set?

The events narrated in the documentary take place across different timelines. For instance, Jamison Bachman’s case takes place in 2018 while Dorothea Puente’s case made headlines in the 1980s, and so on.

What Is the Background of Worst Roommate Ever?

Netflix describes Worst Roommate Ever as,

“Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”

Expanding on that, the official synopsis, says,

“The Worst Roommate Ever highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed."

The five-part true-crime series is based on four dangerous criminals who wiggled their ways into the homes and lives of innocent people and turned their existence into hell. Each of the terrifying stories comes from different people in different locations at different times.

K.C. Joy shared an apartment with war veteran Maribel Ramos, in Orange County, California. When Maribel went missing for days and was eventually found dead, Joy was arrested and convicted for murder.

In 2018, a New York Magazine article covered the experiences of Alex Miller from Philadelphia who rented out her apartment to a Jed Creek. Things started to take an ugly turn when the supposedly decent tenant started to claim her apartment as his own.

Going back a couple of decades, the series also covers incidents from the 80s. Dorothea Puente ran a boarding house in Sacramento, California, where she housed homeless, elderly, and otherwise vulnerable tenants. She systematically drugged them, cashed their social security checks, and eventually buried them. In 1993, Puente was convicted of murder.

And finally, we have Youssef Khater, who made the news for conning his tenants in Santiago, Chile. Discovered to be an international con artist, Youssef duped them for large sums of money and violently attacked one of them. As disturbing and harrowing as these stories are, all these incidents are ultimate proofs of the worst cohabitation experiences that you can imagine and if that's your thing, then Worst Roommate Ever should certainly be on your watchlist.

