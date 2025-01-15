The Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAG Awards, were first given out in 1995. Since then, they have become one of the most important award ceremonies on the planet, defining much of the conversation around the acting Oscar categories from early in the award season. Throughout their history, they have rewarded plenty of exceptional performances. However, they've also lauded some less-than-deserving ones.

To be totally fair, there has never been a single SAG-winning performance that's bad. Even the weakest of them all are still above-average performances; but above-average doesn't cut it in this business. Fans of movie awards love when performances that are truly extraordinary win a SAG, and hate it when an actor is instead celebrated for a performance that's forgettable at best and problematic at worst.

10 Helen Hunt as Carol Connelly

'As Good As It Gets' (1997)

Image via TriStar Pictures

The refreshing and charming rom-com As Good As It Gets stars Jack Nicholson as a misanthropic author, Helen Hunt as a single mother and waitress, and Greg Kinnear as a gay artist. The three form an unlikely friendship after the artist is assaulted in a robbery, but something more begins to bloom between the artist and the waitress.

As Good As It Gets doesn't really break any new ground or do anything particularly special with the rom-com formula, but it's so lovingly written and has such strong performances that it's easy to ignore its shortcomings. Indeed, it was the acting that catapulted the movie to the stage during many award ceremonies — including the 1998 SAG Awards, where Hunt won Best Lead Actress. It's a fine enough piece of acting for what it is, but doesn't really offer much more than any other typical rom-com female lead performance. What makes matter worse is that Hunt beat out Pam Grier for Jackie Brown and Kate Winslet for Titanic that year, two far superior and more timeless works.

As Good As It Gets Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 19, 1997 Cast Helen Hunt , Jack Nicholson , Greg Kinnear , Cuba Gooding Jr. , Shirley Knight , Jesse James , Yeardley Smith , Lupe Ontiveros , Skeet Ulrich , Harold Ramis , Bibi Osterwald , Ross Bleckner , Bernadette Balagtas , Jaffe Cohen , Laurie Kilpatrick , Alice Vaughn , Brian Doyle-Murray , Kristi Zea , Annie Maginnis Tippe , Patricia Childress , Rebekah Johnson , Missi Pyle , Leslie Stefanson , Tara Subkoff , Shane Black Runtime 139 minutes Writers James L. Brooks Expand

9 Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Image via A24

Somewhat divisive, but mostly loved all across the board — including by Hollywood awards —, Everything Everywhere All At Once is a delightfully offbeat sci-fi action comedy about an aging Chinese woman who one day finds out that the fate of the multiverse rests on her shoulders. She's accompanied by a vast ensemble of secondary characters both friendly and hostile. Depending on the occasion, Jamie Lee Curtis's Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS investigator, can take on either role.

Everything Everywhere is one of the best post-pandemic sci-fi movies by a decent margin, brimming with creativity and existentialist wit. Its many performances are incredible, too, which meant that in 2023, it took home three of the four individual SAG awards: Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Supporting Actress for Curtis. It's this last one that, even almost two years later, still doesn't sit quite right with people. Curtis is hilarious as Deirdre, adding a surprisingly physical slapstick dimension to a surprisingly nuanced character. It isn't even close to being an award-worthy performance, though, lacking the emotion and complexity that other nominees from that year showed (including Stephanie Hsu from the very same movie!)

8 Roberto Benigni as Guido Orefice

'Life Is Beautiful' (1997)

Image via Miramax Films

The SAG Awards have rarely had surprises as big as Roberto Benigni winning Best Lead Actor for his performance in the Italian comedy Life is Beautiful. It's a movie as charmingly innocent as it is deceivingly dark and poignant, following a Jewish waiter who's locked up in a concentration camp with his son. He uses a mixture of humor and imagination to make his boy think that the whole thing is an elaborate game.

The acting is overall really good in this period film, but Benigni's purely comedic performance isn't exactly demanding, since it became clear in marketing for the film that he was pretty much playing himself. This SAG win was the one that cemented Benigni as a frontrunner for the Oscar, which he indeed ended up winning. That's one of the most disliked acting Oscar wins of all time, particularly since it left Ian McKellen's illustrious performance in Gods and Monsters in the mud, and his victory with the Actors Guild is no different.

7 Cuba Gooding Jr. as Rod Tidwell

'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

All in all, Jerry Maguire may not be the best rom-com of the '90s, but it is one of the decade's most fun and re-watchable. It's a sports movie about a sports agent who has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it. He decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who decides to stay with him, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., and his former colleague.

The actor's performance as Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rod Tidwell is an entertaining and very amusing one, and his delivery of the iconic line "show me the money" has become the film's best-remembered and most quoted scene. However, it's also a very one-note performance for it to be a SAG winner, particularly when Nathan Lane for his hilarious turn in The Birdcage and William H. Macy for one of the best performances of his career in Fargo also received a nod that year.