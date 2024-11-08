Sci-fi and action generally go well together on-screen. This subgenre is chock-full of classics, like Aliens, The Terminator, and The Matrix for a reason. However, its commercial appeal means that it's also littered with failed attempts. When these films fall short, they can end up feeling more like a chore than a thrill ride. Some of the worst sci-fi action movies miss the mark due to clumsy storytelling, poorly executed special effects, or over-the-top performances. Others are simply narratively baffling or marred by bad dialogue.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the most egregious cases of sci-fi action gone wrong. Despite ambitious premises or big-name stars, the following movies failed to deliver on their potential, earning their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame. While some have gained a cult following for their unintentional humor, most serve as cautionary tales of what happens when sci-fi action loses its way.

10 'Future War' (1997)

Directed by Anthony Doublin

"I'm not from this world, and I have no home." In Future War, a man known only as the "Runaway" (Daniel Bernhardt) escapes from a spaceship and crash-lands on Earth, pursued by a mix of dinosaur-like creatures and cyborgs. He soon encounters a former nun (Travis Brooks Stewart) who decides to help him, creating an odd team trying to outrun creatures from another world. Despite (or perhaps because of) the film’s gonzo mix of escaped slaves, dinosaurs, and cyborgs, it all quickly devolves into a chaotic mess.

There are problems at every level. This is an amateurish and low-budget affair, even by direct-to-video standards. The cyborgs are unconvincing and the dinosaurs (weakly achieved through forced perspective) look like toys. The sets are laughably bad, too, including one warehouse scene where characters stacking blatantly empty boxes. For all these reasons, Future War was ripped to shreds on the comedy review show Mystery Science Theater 3000.

9 'The Anomaly' (2014)

Directed by Noel Clarke

"You only have nine minutes." In this one, former soldier Ryan Reeve (Noel Clarke) wakes up in the back of a van with no memory of how he got there. He soon realizes he has only nine minutes of consciousness before he loses control again. Ryan's journey is a confusing and disorienting one as he pieces together clues each time he wakes up in a new location, surrounded by dangerous situations he can’t remember entering. The film’s premise is somewhat intriguing (if a little too reminiscent of Memento) but the execution leaves much to be desired.

Clarke’s performance and direction (he was also writer and co-producer) fail to keep up with the concept's demands. The fragmented narrative becomes frustrating rather than engaging, with scenes repeating and explanations growing more convoluted as the plot unfolds. There's grating overuse of slow-motion and way too many shots of the director/star in underwear. Bizarrely, stars like Brian Cox, Ian Somerhalder, and Luke Hemsworth were roped into this turkey.

8 'Max Steel' (2016)

Directed by Stewart Hendler

"The steel in me… is strong." Max Steel centers on Max McGrath (Ben Winchell), a teenager who discovers he has strange abilities that can only be controlled with the help of Steel (voiced by Josh Brener), an alien companion. They form a powerful duo, taking on an evil force that threatens both Earth and Max’s newfound life. While Max Steel was based on a popular toy line and seemed primed for action-packed adventure, the movie struggles with a weak storyline and tepid action sequences. On top of that, the interactions between Max and Steel simply lack the required chemistry.

While the visual effects are passable, director Stewart Hendler doesn't bring much excitement to the film, and the script does little to develop Max's character or his relationship with his new techno-organic sidekick. No one in the cast or crew seems like they were particular inspired or committed to this project. As a result, Max Steel ultimately feels like a hollow attempt at creating a sci-fi hero - simply put, a failed cash grab.

7 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

"Crime has a new enemy… and it’s made of steel." RoboCop 3 sees the return of the titular cyborg officer as he fights against a greedy corporation threatening to evict residents from their homes to make way for new developments. This time, Robert Burke replaces Peter Weller in the lead role, which was already a letdown. Even worse, the movie abandons the grit and satire of the original film, instead going for a watered-down, family-friendly approach. It doesn't work, with the result being that this installment appealed to no one.

The violence here is just boring, severely hampered by the PG-13 rating. Then there's the weird, lame scene where RoboCop gets airborne. It's a genuine mystery how Frank Miller could have co-written such a stinker. In the final analysis, RoboCop 3 misses the mark entirely, failing to recapture the original’s cleverness and turning a once-iconic character into a generic action hero.

6 'Ultraviolet' (2006)

Directed by Kurt Wimmer