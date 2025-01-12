In 1979, Alien burst onto the sci-fi scene like a xenomorph through a ribcage, immediately grabbing the public's attention and raking in big returns at the box office. Its claustrophobic tension, iconic monster design, and character-driven storytelling became the gold standard for extraterrestrial terror. Its success spawned countless imitators, ranging from the solid (Life) to the abysmal (The Rig).

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very worst movies that ripped off Alien. They all feature heavily on derivative plots, laughable creature designs, and subpar special effects. While a few have gained cult followings for their unintentional humor or absurdity, most are reminders that capturing lightning in a bottle isn’t easy.

10 'Species II' (1998)

Directed by Peter Medak

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

"Let the new age begin!" Species II continues its predecessor's tale story of alien-human hybrids, but takes a significant downward step in quality (not that the original was even that great to begin with). It centers on astronaut Patrick Ross (Justin Lazard), who becomes infected with alien DNA during a Mars mission, returning to Earth as a host for a dangerous extraterrestrial species. Meanwhile, the government recruits Eve (Natasha Henstridge), another hybrid, to track Patrick and stop the impending outbreak of alien offspring.

The plot is basically the same as the first movie, but with even sloppier execution. The twist of turning the former villain into the protagonist is also straight out of Terminator 2. However, the story takes a back seat to the gore and nudity, which the filmmakers clearly saw as the film's selling points. Viewers in search of campy B-movie thrills will be disappointed, as everything here is half-baked and dull.

9 'DeepStar Six' (1989)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham

"It’s not the pressure, it’s the panic." DeepStar Six takes the horror of Alien underwater, following a team of researchers on a deep-sea outpost who accidentally awaken a monstrous creature. This setup had potential (and this film actually came out before The Abyss and Lords of the Deep), but the movie is quickly undermined by thinly written characters and underwhelming creature design. The monster looks highly unrealistic, killing a lot of the tension and shattering the suspension of disbelief.

Performance-wise, some of the lead actors are okay, but the script gives them little to work with. Their budget costumes and the flimsy sets don't help matters. Overall, DeepStar Six simply looks rushed and unpolished. It's a grab bag of ideas pilfered from Alien and the original Dune, strung together by a predictable plot, without enough entertainment value to justify a viewing. It's not atrocious, but it's pretty boring.

8 'Galaxy of Terror' (1981)

Directed by Bruce D. Clark

Image via New World Pictures

"Take care of the ship… It’s all we’ve got left." This B-movie is one of the more enjoyable entries on this list, even if it's by no means excellent. The story follows the crew of a spaceship sent on a rescue mission, only to encounter nightmarish manifestations of their deepest fears on a mysterious planet. The movie was produced by Roger Corman, who imbues it with his signature low-budget charm, meaning that it has a certain 'so bad it's good' appeal for the right viewer.

Indeed, Galaxy of Terror is a wild ride of violence, gore, and nudity. The most infamous scene is one where a woman is attacked by a monstrous worm, the manifestation of her vermiphobia and fear of sex. Zany moments like this are the reason that the film has a small cult following. Still, the Alien imitation is clear to see, and no one would accuse this of being great cinema.

7 'Creature' (1985)

Directed by William Malone

"It’s not coming for us… It’s already here." This Alien ripoff (even its title is derivative) centers on a group of scientists on Saturn’s moon Titan as they uncover a deadly alien organism that begins preying on the crew. The creature is a bioengineered monster from a long-extinct civilization. The story borrows heavily from Ridley Scott's movie, including its corporate greed subplot and isolated setting.

The effects are decent here, including tidal waves of blood and even an exploding head (effects artists Robert and Dennis Skotak would actually go on to work on Aliens). But the film as a whole is a bit of snoozefest. The plot drags, with noticeable lulls interrupting moments of decent suspense. Some of the story developments are also ridiculously contrived, like the deux ex machina way the heroes finally vanquish the alien. The script would have benefited from a couple more rewrites - or, perhaps, deletion.