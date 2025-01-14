Science fiction is one of cinema's most historical and important genres. Since Georges Méliès' 1902 loose adaptation of Jules Verne's From the Earth to the Moon, filmmakers have been obsessed with exploring the far corners of our universe and using the vast expanse to highlight and critique aspects of our life here on earth. The interstellar dreams of creatives only accelerated when Star Wars exploded onto screens, becoming the highest grossing film of all time and inspiring a whole new generation of artists and audiences.

Of course, for every Alien there is an Attack of The Killer Tomatoes, for every Matrix, a Jupiter Ascending, and for every RoboCop...a RoboCop 3. Laughably bad films have always existed alongside the classics, but there is a step below even the realm of inventive insanity and so bad it's good energy which many sci-fi films feature. Some films are merely bad from start to finish. Whether it be having an inventive premise and utterly squandering it, being so poorly planned to insult the audiences' intelligence, or worst of all, lacking any originality at all, many films, even in a genre as diverse and creative as science fiction, manage to lack nearly any redeeming qualities.

10 'Aliens vs Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Directed by The Brothers Strause

After a teaser in Predator 2, a series of comic books, and even video games, the hype for Alien vs Predator was immense among science fiction fans worldwide. The ultimate film, however, was...underwhelming to say the least. Featuring a silly plot about an underground Aztec pyramid (in the arctic) and a PG-13 rating which robbed both franchises of their usual bloodlust, AVP was panned, and fans demanded a second crack at the vaunted crossover. When they finally got it...AVP didnt look so bad anymore.

Directed by The Brothers Strause, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem adds an R rating, a subtitle that means nothing, and a dour nihilistic tone to the franchise that left all viewers feeling unsatisfied and frustrated with the franchise. In addition to a bare-bones plot, Requiem also features worse action overall. Yes, there is blood now, but when every scene is over-edited shot in utter darkness and featuring characters the audience doesn't care about, the addition of gore becomes meaningless. The worst Alien movie AND the worst Predator movie, Aliens vs. Predator Requiem, takes interesting ideas like a xenomorph predator hybrid, or an alien infestation of earth, and precedes to do nothing with them before unceremoniously killing off all of its characters, rendering the film in canon, and in real life utterly meaningless.

9 'Zardoz' (1974)

Directed by John Boorman

At a glance (usually the above glance), Zardoz looks like a great time. Following the hit film Deliverance, director John Boorman was given carte blanche to make a passion product and that passion boiled over in the wannabe sci-fi epic that is Zardoz. Starring a post-bond Sean Connery in the skimpiest science fiction outfit of all time, the film surrounds itself in campy futuristic aesthetics and yet attempts to tell a surprisingly prescient story filled with themes of politics and class warfare.

This sounds like the formula for a hidden gem, and some see it as such, but unfortunately, in reality, Zardoz's nature of being split between camp spectacle and self-important themes means that it is unable to do anything with a full heart. The film is not dumb enough to be fun and yet not smart enough to be moving, constantly pulling itself between different directions and ideas in a way that is more confusing than is experimental. Through time, the idea of Zardoz has drifted from what the film actually is, and it is remembered much more fondly than it deserves to be.

8 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Battlefield Earth is an adaptation of the famous novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, and carries itself with the exact level of quality, subtlety and attention to detail that dubious honor would imply. One of the most infamous and well known critical and financial failures of all time, mountains of text have been written about the film's disastrous plot and acting, its comical, constantly tilting camera angles, and its heavy-handed pandering towards its origins. Mountains more will no doubt follow due to the film's downright baffling existence.

After revitalizing his career throughout the 90s with indie films like Pulp Fiction and mainstream action flicks like Face/Off, John Travolta cashed in all of his goodwill to see this would-be sci-fi epic get made, and nearly immediately saw his career back in its 1980s state. Travolta's passion is evident on screen, its the most apparent and memorable thing about the mess of a film, but it sticks with viewers for all the wrong reasons. The actor stars as Terl a member of an evil race called Psychlos (a play on author L. Ron Hubbard's disdain for psychiatry), and he gives a ham-fisted and cringe-inducing performance befitting that role. Even in a film wherein every other element is boring, predictable and unwatchable, Travolta's passion shines through, but it may blind audiences if they look directly at it.

7 'Jiu Jitsu' (2020)

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis

When former Oscar award winner Nicolas Cage's fall from grace is fully documented Jiu Jitsu may deserve to be the crown jewel among the actors' sea of recent films, sure to infest flea markets and garage sales for decades to come. Though often lost in the vast collection of films which could be considered Cage's worst, Jiu Jitsu is a truly remarkable disaster which manages to squander a prime schlock premise and a cast of trained martial artists by utilizing them in the most tedious and unimaginative ways possible.

Adapting a comic book of the same name, Jiu Jitsu tells the story of a team of martial artists who must do battle with an invading alien force every 6 years, the outcome of which decides the fate of the earth. It is a little bit like the titular tournament from the Mortal Kombat franchise, only more heavily focused on a singular martial art, and done nearly entirely in landscapes which are color graded to be as dull and lifeless as possible. Jiu Jitsu has the ingredients to create a classic B Movie experience and many have recommended it based on these elements. However, five years after its release, most viewers have realized that once they get past their fandom of Cage or their love of sci-fi, Jiu Jitsu is indeed bad, but not the type of bad that they want it to be.

6 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Directed by Russel Mulachy

Highlander was never meant to be science fiction. The original tail of Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) battling other immortals for the fantastical 'prize' was firmly rooted in fantasy tradition and yet unique enough to inspire the imagination of a generation of viewers and become a cult classic. Highlander II: The Quickening then decided that everyone was aliens the whole time, in what has become known in the annals of film history as one of the worst retcons of all time.

Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery return from the original film for the prequel/sequel hybrid but are visually less enthused and energetic. The needlessly complex plot, sudden shift in genre, and the torturous design choices that those aspects necessitate visibly wore on the actors and led to Highlander II being decidedly less enjoyable than the first outing. Though the series would continue after this maligned sequel, nearly every plot revelation in it would be swiftly excised and overwritten. Highlander II is the rare science fiction film which didn't belong in the genre, didn't want to be in the genre, and yet has become inextricably linked to the genre, even if that link is as a black mark.

5 'Rollerball' (2002)

Directed by John McTiernan

Perhaps roller skates were stunning and futuristic when the original Rollerball was released in the 1970s, but by the time of the 2002 remake, the sports accessory was firmly dated to the past. Rollerball is set in the distant future of 2005 and focuses on the titular deathsport, a roller derby-esque affair featuring motorcycles, a metal ball, weapons, and some of the sloppiest editing in any sports film ever made. While the original film is remembered for its prescient social commentary and use of the sport to explore greater themes, Director John McTiernan explicitly asked for these elements to be toned downin his remake as he wanted more time to focus on "cool" sport of rollerball.

Rollerball is the worst film of John McTiernan's career by a long shot and its behind the scenes turmoil is well documented. Aside from choosing to drop the social commentary from a genre that features it as a primary selling point, McTiernan frequently fought with creatives and producers about nearly every minute choice in the film. As part of this feud with producers, McTiernan hired a P.I. to commit illegal wiretaps and later lied about this event in court. This makes Rollerball the rare film to lead to a prison sentence for its director. By all accounts, the studio meddled with and hurt the final cut of Rollerball, but by those same accounts, McTiernans version would have been no better, making the war over the remake over the top, needlessly cataclysmic, and ultimately pointless. All attributes which can sadly be assigned to the film itself.