There aren't many movies more entertaining than a good science fiction film. When done right, these tales of intergalactic travel, space battles, menacing aliens, and hyper-advanced technology can be some of cinema's most fun and imaginative. When done wrong, though, they can be some of the most obnoxiously bad films imaginable, as has been proved plenty of times throughout history.

Over the past quarter-century in particular, there has been a solid number of sci-fi movies so terrible that it's hard to believe they were even greenlit in the first place. From yucky adaptations like Dragonball Evolution to legendarily bad "original" concepts like Left Behind, the worst sci-fi films of the last 25 years are among some of cinema's most infamous movies.

10 'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ever since the superhero movie genre boom began with 2000's X-Men, there have been numerous outstanding outings in the genre, but also some pretty terrible ones. Of these, Fantastic Four is easily one of the worst. It's about four young outsiders who are teleported to an alternate universe which alters their physical forms. They must then learn to harness their new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

By far one of the worst blockbusters of the 2010s, Fant4stic is a parade of every tired trope and common problem that so badly plagues the superhero genre today. Everything about it is so hilariously bad, from its dull tone to its terrible final fight to the highly meme'd name-choosing scene, that the whole film has become a bit of a joke even among die-hard superhero film fans.

9 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though Michael Bay's Transformers franchise seemed to be off to a great start when he released the charming first film in 2007, things quickly went downhill from there, until they culminated with a loud thud after the flaming disaster that was Transformers: The Last Knight. In it, a deadly threat from Earth's history reappears and a hunt for a lost artifact takes place between Autobots and Decepticons, while Optimus faces his creator in space.

When a movie about giant fighting robots that includes giant fighting robot animals is nearly three hours long and takes itself this seriously, it's hard to feel invested in the story or characters. This is particularly true when the script feels like it was written in a two-hour writing session in a bathtub and then never polished. The Last Knight is just a cacophany of CGI noise that's far too empty to be thrilling.

8 'Rollerball' (2002)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Once upon a time, John McTiernan — the same man behind Die Hard and Predator — was, as his curriculum makes abundantly clear, one of the best in the business. That all started changing eventually, and when he made Rollerball, his name was tainted forever. A remake of Norman Jewison's significantly superior film from 1975, it's a sci-fi sports comedy about a violent sport that can have consequences as serious as literally dying.

This is a loud, violent, big-budget disaster without any of the charm or clever social critique of the original. It's a vapid, noisy mess displaying some of McTiernan's worst qualities as a director, and one of the absolute worst sports movies of all time. The original is a worthwhile sports film to check out, but this one deserves to be avoided like the plague.

7 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Directed by James Wong

Image via 20th Century Studios

Anime fans should be more than familiar enough with the terrible insult to the art form that is Dragonball Evolution. Based on the iconic Dragon Ball shows and manga (that's right: They couldn't even get the title of the source material right), it's about the young warrior Son Goku, who sets out on a race against time and the vengeful King Piccolo to collect seven magical orbs that grant their wielder unlimited power.

This is one of those films so bad that they must be seen to be believed. Aside from butchering the source material in a truly grotesque manner, it's a pretty terrible embarrassment in its own right. Terrible casting and performances, no magic or charm, and a script written without any effort or passion all radiate through the screen to deliver one of the most underwhelming flops of the 21st century.

6 'Baby Geniuses' (1999)

Directed by Bob Clark