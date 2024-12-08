Science fiction can be one of the hardest genres for a movie director to pull off. These are sprawling stories of vast intergalactic adventures, of complex futuristic devices, and of strange otherworldly creatures; for over a century, these kinds of films have been among the most popular for general audiences. But when a director isn't up to the challenge, things can go pretty awry.

Throughout the years, there have been many sci-fi movies with less-than-optimal direction. Their tone is all over the place, their production values are subpar, the pacing of their stories is confusing, their cast does a generally terrible job, and the overall product feels less like a movie and more like an absolute disaster. The most poorly directed sci-fi films of all time are typically counted among the worst movies ever made.

10 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Image by InterStar

The original Highlander is among the most beloved fantasy movies of the '80s, which made the fact that its sequel turned out so poorly all the more disappointing. Highlander II: The Quickening is set in a future where Highlander Connor MacLeod must prevent the destruction of Earth under an anti-ozone shield. So silly and so often contradictory of the events of the first film, it's a masterclass in how not to make a sequel to a beloved movie.

The Quickening is probably one of the worst movies of the whole 20th century, a dull, incoherent, confusing mess that tries to do something original with the concepts of the first movie but fails in a spectacular fashion. Director Russell Mulcahy's ambitions are both misplaced and poorly executed, resulting in an embarrassment that's too dizzying to even be entertainingly bad.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'Left Behind' (2014)

Directed by Vic Armstrong

Image via Freestyle Releasing

Although Nicolas Cage completionists will inevitably end up having to sit through it, everyone else should steer clear of the Christian dystopian thriller Left Behind. Based on The Rapture, it's about a small group of survivors who are left behind after millions of people suddenly vanish and the world is thrown straight into utter chaos and destruction.

The cast (including Cage, sadly) is terrible, the nonsensical story is shallow as can be, and the production values look and feel so cheap that it's hard to feel invested in anything that's happening on screen. Vic Armstrong achieves no sense of mystery with his direction, instead focusing all his efforts on trying (and failing miserably) to juggle a variety of genres, themes, and tones.

Your changes have been saved Left Behind Release Date October 3, 2014 Cast Nicolas Cage , Chad Michael Murray , Lea Thompson , Nicky Whelan , Martin Klebba , Quinton Aaron , Jordin Sparks , Gary Grubbs Runtime 110 Minutes Writers Tim LaHaye , Jerry B. Jenkins , John Patus , Paul LaLonde

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although Michael Bay's 2007 hit Transformers was (and still is) a beloved homage to these classic characters, every single sequel that he made after that kept plummeting in quality—until he reached The Last Knight, easily the worst of the bunch. It follows a deadly threat from Earth's ancient history reappearing, starting a hunt for a lost artifact between Autobots and Decepticons, all while Optimus encounters his creator.

The sound design, though unnecessarily noisy, is okay; and the visual effects, while generally hard to appreciate through the sheer madness of the action, are great. That's about as far as praise for Bay's direction of Last Knight can go. It takes itself way too seriously, so what could have been a fun, lighthearted romp about giant robots fighting other giant robots instead becomes an obnoxiously overlong drama full of pointless combat sequences, forgettable characters, and laughably dumb scenes.

7 'Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2' (2004)

Directed by Bob Clark

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

1999's Baby Geniuses is by far one of the most obscene cinematic atrocities ever committed, so the fact that it received a sequel was surprising, and the fact that it's somehow even worse is almost admirable. Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is about a group of hyper-intelligent babies who find themselves at the center of a media mogul's experiment to crack the code to baby talk. They must race against time for the sake of babies all around the world.

One of the most abysmal sci-fi movies of all time, Superbabies is too crass and full of questionable messages for any kid, but too stupid for any adult. It's stuck in an insufferable limbo that all who have chosen to subject themselves to the torture of watching it can attest to, and it all comes from the dozens of bizarre creative choices that Bob Clark made from the director's chair.

Your changes have been saved Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 Release Date August 27, 2004 Cast Jon Voight , Scott Baio , Vanessa Angel , Skyler Shaye , Justin Chatwin , Peter Wingfield , Gerry Fitzgerald , Leo Fitzgerald Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Robert Grasmere , Francisca Matos , Steven Paul

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

6 'Alien vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Directed by Greg Strause and Colin Strause

Image via 20th Century Studios

First, Ridley Scott revolutionized sci-fi horror with Alien. Then, John McTiernan did the same thing with action horror with Predator. Then, in 2004, someone had the bizarre idea of putting both franchises together, and the results were the Alien vs. Predator movies. The first one is somewhat okay, but the sequel, Requiem, is downright awful. In it, warring alien and Predator races descend on a rural Colorado town, where unsuspecting residents must get together to get a shot at survival.

The Strauses have such a poor understanding of lighting that every action scene is so dark that no one can see a darned thing.

Made by music video directors and special effects experts Greg and Colin Strause, Alien vs. Predator: Requiem would probably have a chance of being as alright a time as its predecessor—if you could see anything. This is one of the worst action movies of all time, largely because the Strauses have such a poor understanding of lighting that every action scene is so dark that no one can see a darned thing. Even setting that aside, their direction has no personality or uniqueness to redeem them.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver' (2024)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Netflix

The cult following of Zack Snyder needs no introduction for anyone even slightly familiar with the world of modern Hollywood filmmaking. But while the director is undeniably talented and has done plenty of great stuff throughout his career, his Rebel Moon movies aren't part of that group. Part Two: The Scargiver is particularly terrible, following a group of warriors preparing to defend their new home alongside its people.

The movie looks great (atocious though its editing and overabundance of slow-motion may be), but Snyder doesn't get anything else right. The movie is all about style without any kind of substance, making its gigantic set pieces entirely unengaging. Messy, disjointed, poorly paced, and a real struggle to get through, it's some of the worst work—if not the very worst—of Snyder's filmography.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll