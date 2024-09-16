Sci-fi has produced some of the most innovative and thought-provoking films of all time, and continues to do so, with filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve and Alex Garland determined to push the genre's boundaries. However, by its nature, science fiction can also result in colossal failures. The genre deals in speculative ideas and far-fetched technology, so sci-fi films can easily come across as ridiculous and unbelievable. Not to mention, shoddy special effects can undercut even the most well-conceived ideas.

For this reason, movie history is littered with stupendously bad sci-fi movies, some of which rank among the worst films ever made. These movies bore or frustrate the viewer with baffling plotlines, abysmal acting, and heavy-handed themes. Many of them openly steal concepts from other, better movies, while others are little more than advertisements thinly disguised as entertainment. With this in mind, here are the ten most regrettable efforts the genre has to offer, ranked by awfulness.

10 'Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007)

Directed by Colin and Greg Strause

Close

"This plan is stupid." Alien vs Predator was cartoony and goofy, but at least fun, serving up ancient pyramids and iconic monsters battling it out beneath the ice. The sequel, by contrast, is phenomenally boring. The small town setting and the concept of a xenomoph-Yautja hybrid were good ideas, buried under bland characters and a narrative devoid of tension.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem tries to ramp up the action but ends up sacrificing any sense of coherence. While there's carnage aplenty, the viewer doesn't care much for these two-dimensional protagonists, so the violence and deaths barely register. That is, if the audience can see them at all, considering how poorly lit most scenes are. Overall, the movie just recycles ideas from older movies without advancing the franchise in any significant way. Worst of all, it doesn't even approach these tropes with slyness or self-awareness. In short, the film should should have been confined to home video.

BUY on APPLE TV

9 'The Recall' (2017)

Directed by Mauro Borrelli

"This here's dead Bambi. Say hello dead Bambi." The Recall follows five teenage friends on a weekend getaway who are suddenly caught in the middle of an alien invasion. There, they team up with The Hunter (Wesley Snipes), a survivalist with a mysterious past, and attempt to handle threats from outer space as well as brutal government authorities. When the aliens do show up, they look utterly unconvincing, killing any tension the premise might have produced.

Indeed, the movie attempts to mix horror and sci-fi, but its clunky execution lets it down. The plot is unoriginal, and the direction by Mauro Borelli is anything but stylish. He awkwardly strings together slow, uninspired scenes, to the point that it's sometimes hard to follow what's meant to be going on. Finally, there's the incredibly over-the-top performance by Snipes. Depending on the viewer, it's either entertainingly silly or woefully bad. The whole thing is a waste of time, not even ironically fun.

The Recall Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US

8 'Future World' (2018)

Directed by James Franco and Bruce Thierry Cheung

Close

"In the end, everyone lost." Set in a dystopian future wrecked by artificial intelligence, Future World follows a young prince (Jeffrey Wahlberg) searching for a cure for his dying mother (Lucy Liu), while being pursued by a ruthless warlord (James Franco). Along the way, the Prince finds an unlikely ally in Ash (Suki Waterhouse), an android girl. In other words, fairly generic sci-fi stuff. Even the title is so on-the-nose that one would expect this to be a comedy or spoof.

Unfortunately, the movie takes itself very seriously. The world-building is shallow and weak, stapling together tropes from various post-apocalyptic movies. Instead of a genuine narrative, the film is merely a collection of chase and fight scenes set to tedious electronic music. Franco's performance verges on parody, and he never comes across as genuinely threatening. The sole redeeming feature in this snoozefest is the charming cameo by Snoop Dogg. His performance is the best but, to be fair, he doesn't have much competition.

RENT on APPLE TV

7 'Left Behind' (2014)

Directed by Vic Armstrong

"I have no spoilers, no flaps, no elevators." Nicolas Cage has a knack for choosing both brilliant and awful projects, and Left Behind, adapted from a popular Christian apocalyptic novel, firmly sits in the latter category. Here, he plays pilot Rayford Steele, who finds himself trying to survive the Rapture. All around him, people vanish into thin air, casting the world into chaos and placing the Steele family in grave danger.

This movie could have been interesting, exploring the implications of philosophical and religious ideas, but instead it's nothing more than a campy disaster flick awkwardly fusing action with melod