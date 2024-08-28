The science fiction genre asks audiences to suspend belief in the name of scientific and sometimes extraterrestrial wonders. This demands intricate premises that rely on logic and enough of a fictional leap to seem plausible in a world that exists apart from reality. The worst movies of the genre are unable to do any of these things, many of them falling victim to the merciless reviews of the esteemed Roger Ebert. In his reviews of what he deemed the worst sci-fi movies of all time, Ebert cuts through the convoluted and scolds the special effects.

His opinions about popular titles like Armageddon and family favorites like Flubber divide audiences who are able to suspend their beliefs just enough to allow a film to overcome its pitfalls. However, the bottom of the barrel of the genre include franchise installments, famous adaptations, B-movie legends, and so-bad-they're-laughable titles.

10 'Stargate' (1994)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

A one-star, Most Hated List movie for Roger Ebert, Stargate remains a sci-fi classic for genre fans. In this intergalactic tale, two men (Kurt Russell and James Spader) unlock the potential of a teleportation device that transports them to an Egyptian-like planet ruled by the god Ra (Jaye Davidson). In order to return home, the heroes must convince the planet's inhabitants to overthrow their tyrannical leader.

"'Stargate' is like a film school exercise. Assignment: Conceive of the weirdest plot you can think of, and reduce it as quickly as possible to action movie cliches. If possible, include sun god Ra, and make sure something gets blowed up real good."

The special effects are the saving grace of the movie; however, in Ebert's eyes, it's still one of the worst of the sci-fi genre parading one unrealistic plot point after another. Stargate, like any sci-fi movie overrun with action and the good guys versus bad guys tropes, lacks emotional dimension and self-awareness of its leading characters to respect the world the movie attempted to build. Audiences may have championed the 90s film, but Ebert sure didn't.

9 'Dune' (1984)

Directed by David Lynch

Unable to give his opinion on the blockbuster modern reboots, Ebert was brutally honest about the first adaptation of Dune. The Oscar-nominated iconic sci-fi feature is an epic about a young man named Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan) and his quest to lead a rebellion against an evil baron capitalizing on and controlling the galaxy-wide spice trade. In his one-star review, Ebert called the Frank Herbert page-to-screen movie "a project that was seriously out of control from the start."

"This movie is a real mess, an incomprehensible, ugly, unstructured, pointless excursion into the murkier realms of one of the most confusing screenplays of all time."

From the visuals, special effects, and the convoluted plot and characters, Ebert could not get on board with what a friend insisted was a dreamlike experience requiring a release of inhibition in order to enjoy. Not an enticing preview for Dune, it took Ebert nine minutes to drop all expectations. A plight the modern movies remedied, Dune left too much unsolved or haphazardly thrown together in one film to successfully translate its source material, needing a multi-movie budget from the get-go.

8 'What Planet Are You From' (2000)

Directed by Mike Nichols

A sci-fi comedy that attempted to switch gears from satire to thought-provoking crashed and burned for audiences and Ebert. An alien named Harold (Garry Shandling) from an all-male planet is sent to Earth on a mission to impregnate a woman and bring the child back with him; however, when Harry begins to fall in love with Susan (Annette Bening), things don't go according to plan. In his one-star review, Ebert called it "the most uncomfortable movie of the new year, an exercise in feel-good smut."

"The film was directed by Mike Nichols, whose uneven career makes you wonder. Half of his films are good to great...and the other half you’re at a loss to account for. What went into the theory that 'What Planet Are You From?' was filmable?"

Despite having an all-star cast that also includes John Goodman, Greg Kinnear, Ben Kingsley, Judy Greer, and Richard Jenkins, What Planet Are You From suffered from inconsistency and not enough well-written laughs. Ebert and audiences couldn't get onboard with the movie's "U-turn into sentimentality," straying from an alien comedy and turning into a melodramatic romance tale. A much different installation in the genre from Ebert's other picks, What Planet Are You From still earns a place among the worst of the sci-fi movies.

7 'Xtro' (1982)

Directed by Harry Bromley Davenport

Ebert declared this British sci-fi flop a type of movie that gives movies a bad name. Xtro is the story of a family whose patriarch, Sam Phillips (Philip Sayer) is missing after being abducted by aliens. Three years go by and his wife, Rachel (Bernice Stegers), has moved on with another man, while their son, Tony (Simon Nash), holds out hope Sam will return. The aliens return and drop a nonhuman creature who shape-shifts into Sam's human form and cozies up to his family.

"What vision filled the filmmakers with a desire to share this work with an audience? I am not expecting a great movie when I walk in to see something named 'Xtro,' but I do hope the movie will contain some humor, or style, or excitement. 'Xtro' is the work of incompetent cynics."

Ebert's one-star review reasoned with the idea that some movies are just bad but not painful to watch; however, this was not the case for Xtro. He called it "a completely depressing, nihilistic film, an exercise in sadness," criticizing the filmmaker's blatant incompetence. The movie's attempt at alien-fueled body horror and graphic special effects made this sci-fi horror weird and painful to watch.

Xtro (1982) Three years after being abducted by aliens, Sam returns to Earth with strange powers. His son, Tony, begins to exhibit terrifying abilities as Sam tries to reconnect with his family. The film blends horror and sci-fi elements, exploring the eerie consequences of extraterrestrial encounters. Release Date December 6, 1982 Director Harry Bromley Davenport Cast Philip Sayer , Bernice Stegers , Danny Brainin , Maryam d'Abo , Simon Nash , Peter Mandell , David Cardy , Anna Wing Main Genre Sci-Fi

6 'Phantoms' (1998)

Directed by Joe Chappelle

Despite source material author Dean R. Koontz penning the script, Phantoms secured a place as one of the worst sci-fi movies in Ebert's one-star mind. The story takes place in a Colorado resort town where a demonic presence wipes out and possesses almost the entire population. A local sheriff, deputy, doctor, academic, and visitor band together to save the town. The adaptation stars Peter O'Toole, Ben Affleck, Liev Schreiber, Rose McGowan, Nicky Katt, and Joanna Going.

"The movie quickly degenerates into another one of those Gotcha! thillers in which loathsome slimy creatures leap out of drain pipes and sewers and ingest supporting actors, while the stars pump bullets into them. There are a few neat touches."

On the surface, for audiences unfamiliar with the novel, the science fiction seems lost; Ebert assures viewers it's there, but just barely. The movie's monsters come in the form of parasitic worms that learn everything its hosts feel before devouring them. Phantoms lacks any real explanation for the what, why, and how of its premise, composing itself only by, as Ebert referred to it, "grinding up other films and feeding them to this one."

5 'Cyborg' (1989)

Directed by Albert Pyun

An Ebert Most Hated List movie starring the most beloved B-movie action star wound up on Ebert's worst choices for science fiction flicks. Cyborg features Jean-Claude Van Damme as Gibson Rickenbacker, a mercenary whose mission is to transport the key to saving civilization in a post-apocalyptic world, a cyborg named Pearl Prophet (Dayle Haddon), to scientists in Atlanta. Ebert's one-star review called the sci-fi action movie a "sadomasochistic passion play."

"Few genres amuse me more than post-apocalyptic fantasies about supermen fighting for survival. 'Cyborg' is one of the funniest examples of this category, which crosses 'Escape from New York' with 'The Road Warrior' but cheats on the budget."

As with many of Ebert's Worst of All Time picks, he acknowledges the films that get it right; for sci-fi dystopian action, it's the Mad Max franchise, and for man versus machine, it's Blade Runner. Cyborg desperately wants to forge its own path in multiple genre but fizzles in every aspect, from its undeliverable writing and elaborate names to its haphazard world-building and lack of dimensional human-robot conflicts.

4 'The Thing With Two Heads' (1972)

Directed by Lee Frost

If only Ebert had been around to see Jordan Peele's Get Out and its thought-out exploration of science fiction and race instead of this movie. The Thing With Two Heads swung for comedy and missed completely, Ebert calling it flat-out "awful" in his one-star review. Roosevelt Grier stars as Jack Moss, a Black man on death row who volunteers for a science experiment. Moss wakes up with a second head attached to his body, the head of a racist, arthritic, and terminally ill surgeon, Maxwell Kirshner (Ray Milland). Kirshner plans to wait until his head has fully grown onto Moss's body before cutting Moss's head off.

"The publicity for the movie warns against the possibility of 'apoplectic strokes, cerebral hemorrhages, cardiac seizures or fainting spells' during the movie, but they’re just trying to make themselves look good. The only first aid they really need is hot coffee for the patrons who doze off."

A truly WTF-kind of movie, The Thing with Two Heads is one of the worst science fiction movies and one that Mystery Science Theater 3000 surely owes a treatment. Ebert, seemingly at a loss for words for how to rate such a movie, said, "What a heck of a thing to happen to a guy." While audiences have deemed it a so-bad-it's-good sci-fi movie, Ebert pitied the stars attached to the project.

3 'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' (2004)

Directed by Alexander Witt

While the franchise has a massive sci-fi, horror, and video game fan following, Ebert refused to jump on the bandwagon and credit the Resident Evil movies. In the sequel, Alice (Milla Jovovich) must escape the zombie-infested Raccoon City before a nuclear bomb is set off. In his half-star review, Ebert called Resident Evil: Apocalypse "an utterly meaningless waste of time."

" There was no reason to produce it, except to make money, and there is no reason to see it, except to spend money. It is a dead zone, a film without interest, wit, imagination or even entertaining violence and special effects."

The illogical action sequences and violence were what Ebert called "video-game target practice." Even with a basic premise of escaping a virus-ridden city before time ran out, it lacked creativity and logic, especially with its action sequences and scientific reasoning. Acknowledging that there is a place for entertaining zombie portrayals onscreen, Ebert declared Resident Evil: Apocalypse not only one of the worst sci-fi movies but one of the worst zombie movies.

2 'Jason X' (2001)

Directed by James Isaac

With Ebert's incredible distaste for the Friday the 13th movies, it's only fitting that he gave the slasher franchise another scathing review for its sci-fi chapter. The tenth installment in the series, Jason X takes place in the year 2455 where a cryogenically frozen Jason Vorhees is transported from the now-research facility at Camp Crystal Lake to space. Aboard the ship, he thaws out and begins terrorizing the crew. The formulaic horror movie swaps the nooks and crannies of the summer camp for a spaceship where the promiscuous crew sneaks away only to be met by the masked slasher.

"'Jason X' sucks on the levels of storytelling, character development, suspense, special effects, originality, punctuation, neatness and aptness of thought."

In one moment of the movie, Jason's iconic hockey mask and garments are replaced with metallic armor. Jason X calls upon the rules of its former films but also strays so far with its dive into sci-fi. Ebert's one-star review called the movie a "low-rent retread" of the Alien franchise but was dismally optimistic there would be a follow-up movie. Laughably terrible and so far out of its element, Jason X is easily considered one of the worst sci-fi movies of all time.

1 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

With a long list of woes in the eyes of audiences and Ebert, Battlefield Earth was a waste of star power and decidedly the worst genre movie. In the year 3000, Earth is conquered by an alien race called the Pscyhlos, who enslave the remaining humans to mine for gold. John Travolta and Forest Whitaker star as the film's villainous Psychlos antagonists. Ebert's half-star review criticized everything from Goodwill costumes he's convinced came from Tatooine costuming to a slew of "stunning displays of stupidity" in between.

"Sci-fi epics usually begin with a stab at impressive titles, but this one just displays green letters on the screen in a type font that came with my Macintosh."

Ebert held no punches, unloading a fiery review on a film with characters the audiences don't identify with or care about, and a premise that lacked structure and excitement. The world-building failed with its unappealing visuals, cheesy special effects, and repulsive costumes. As the worst sci-fi movie of all time, Ebert called Battlefield Earth "a film that for decades to come will be the punch line of jokes about bad movies."

