Star Wars was a true cultural watershed, forever changing the public's relationship with sci-fi. It brought the genre to new levels of mainstream appeal, quickly spawning a legion of copycats hungry to get in on the trend. Some of them are decent but the majority are pure dreck, brought low by shoddy production values, wooden acting, and dollar-store special effects.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the worst Star Wars ripoffs out there. From Battle Beyond the Stars attempting to merge space opera with The Magnificent Seven, to The Man Who Saved the World outright stealing Star Wars footage, these movies prove that copying greatness doesn't always lead to success.

10 'Space Mutiny' (1988)

Directed by David Winters

"You’ve killed my father, you’ve taken my love, and you think you can just get away with it?" Space Mutiny is legendary in the realm of bad cinema. This low-budget mess follows a muscle-bound hero named Dave Ryder (Reb Brown) as he fights a mutiny led by the villainous Kalgan (John Phillip Law). Its biggest flaw is its production value—or lack thereof. The sets resemble abandoned warehouses, the action sequences are laughably slow, and the editing is so sloppy that a character who dies dramatically in one scene is seen alive moments later.

The movie is riddled with such errors. That said, Space Mutiny's sheer incompetence does give it some ironic 'so bad it's good' watch value. This led to it being featured on an episode of the satirical review show Mystery Science Theater 3000, where the hosts predictably eviscerated it. The show summed the movie up well, describing it as "really fun and really dumb".

