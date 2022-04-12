Series finales come in all shapes and sizes, and some like The Good Place have left viewers tearful and satisfied, but others left the masses raging. Those who sat through nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother were more than peeved by the lackluster finish, and The Sopranos kept its audience in the dark — literally. At least those shows got planned closure, though, because what’s worse than a dismal finale is a surprise one due to a show’s cancellation. There are many that fall into this category, but none might hurt more than Moesha.

The UPN sitcom starring Brandy Norwood opened the door for many young, non-white girls to step into the spotlight, but it abruptly ended in 2001 with the absolute worst and unresolved cliffhanger. Ratings had dipped during the fifth season, though they recovered by what would be its last year because the audience had grown to accept the more mature plotlines as Moesha settled into college. The fandom was there, but it clearly wasn’t enough.

'Moesha' Premiered on TV When Black Teen Sitcoms Were Few and Far in Between

Shows centered around Black teens weren't too wild of a concept when Moesha premiered in 1996, but they still weren’t a commonality either. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air had made Will Smith a household name by then, and Sister, Sister was right in the middle of its third season when Moesha dropped. However, Moesha stood out from its predecessors for its bolder focus on Black culture. While the aforementioned were welcomed representation on television, they pandered to a more universal audience at no fault of their own. Hulu’s Dark Side of the 90's highlighted how networks back then were adamant about keeping Midwest viewers happily watching, especially when it came to teen shows.

Thankfully, someone at UPN thought to make a show that showcased a Black female youth in all her glory. Moesha rocked braids, represented the beautiful Black neighborhood Leimert Park, and didn’t bus it across town to some private school, attending Crenshaw High instead. Those may seem like small details, but they felt grand to the viewers watching as it was a much-needed layer of representation that Black teens needed.

Plus, this show had an established musician as its star. In fact, a month after Moesha premiered, Brandy was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys alongside Alanis Morissette and Shania Twain. (All three icons lost to Hootie & the Blowfish.) Questionable award show outcomes aside, Brandy was on top of the world and continued to be throughout the course of her series. With hit movies like I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and her wildly popular version of Cinderella, in which she starred alongside the late Whitney Houston, Brandy was a bonafide it girl of that era. Her success outside the small screen helped not only Moesha, but UPN as a whole as it paved the way for a cascade of sitcoms on the network like Girlfriends, One on One, and its spinoff, The Parkers. Brandy also helped prove that young Black women could lead a show, thus leading to successors like That’s So Raven, True Jackson, VP, and Euphoria.

'Moesha' Had Not Just One, But Two Cliffhangers in Its Final Season

Despite all Moesha did for television, the show was still disrespected in the end. It’s frustrating enough to have one cliffhanger, but Moesha had two — the first being the outcome of a pregnancy test found in Moesha’s dorm. She and Hakeem (Lamont Bentley) were together, but it also could’ve been her best friend Niecy’s (Shar Jackson), or their roommate Alicia’s (Alexis Fields). A positive test for any would have taken the show in an entirely new direction. It was revealed years later that the storyline was supposed to get some resolution on The Parkers, but that obviously never happened.

While a pregnancy would’ve shaken, rattled, and rolled the show, the second cliffhanger was just a bit more chaotic in a wacky sitcom sort of way. When a business deal goes sour for Dorian (Ray J), Moesha’s little brother, Myles (Marcus T. Paulk), goes missing. Common sense would lead many to assume he’d be home safe by the start of the seventh season because Moesha wasn’t that dark of a show, but what if Moesha decided to take it there? It’s one of those nagging “what if” plots that’s been a constant in viewers' minds for almost two decades.

It’s not just that Moesha left its audience feeling some type of way all these years with two unresolved plot points. Yes, that’s part of it, but it’s also because Moesha wasn’t just a television show to viewers. It was a moment. Today, teen shows have found a way to diversify their student bodies, with Sex Education, Never Have I Ever, and On My Block giving viewers the much-needed space to be seen on television, and shows like Moesha set the bar by showing up and showing there’s just not one way to grow up and be. So in the end, it’s not just about UPN giving Moesha the boot and leaving two very large loose ends, it’s about leaving the show's legacy in the dark even more so than The Sopranos ever could.