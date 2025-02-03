Jaws is one of the most important films in the history of film. The landmark classic from director Steven Spielberg established the blockbuster as a certifiable subgenre, defined by roller coaster thrills, inventive visual effects, and mass appeal. In the wake of Jaws filmmakers around the world began trying to reverse engineer and reconstruct the elements that made the film so universally acclaimed with many landing upon the same conclusion. Jaws features outstanding acting, compelling effects, and is the breakout project by a man who would go on to be regarded as one of if not the greatest directors of all time...and yet Hollywood was certain the film's success could be boiled down to one word: sharks.

Immediately after the film's release theaters were awash with not only films about sharks but, piranhas, swordfish, alligators, and any other aquatic animal that could conceivably damage a human. This trend of aquatic horror was playfully dubbed Sharksploitation and has remained a hallmark of b movies long after even Jaws' own sequels proved unpopular. Shark films run the gamut from big-budget cheese like the recent Deep Blue Sea and Meg films to made for tv Shark Week classics like Sharktopus and 2-Headed Shark Attack. So prevalent are shark films that their parody Sharknado became a cultural force in the 2010s and then itself was run into the ground via constant repetitive sequels. The most blatant and apparent rip-offs of the universal classic, however, took place largely in the years immediately following the 1975 hit. The legacy of Jaws is the legacy film and since the blockbuster era began there have been many terrible films attempting to recreate the magic of the acclaimed classic. But whenever a film is as undeniably amazing as the original Jaws is, it is worth countless imitators.

Jaws 2 opens up with the decimated corpse of a killer whale. This visual is a direct response to a scene in Orca in which the titular sea creature eviscerates a shark, and it is a definitive statement of Jaws' dominance over one of its most successful ripoffs. Released in 1977, Orca focuses upon a killer whale who, upon seeing its mate get killed by fishermen, begins a parade of vengeance upon the local community. It's a very similar plot to what would become Jaws: The Revenge, in which an animal is treated more like a Hollywood slasher than an instinctive beast, and it is for this reason that Orca has been one of the most remembered b movies inspired by Jaws.

Being remembered is not the same as being good, however, and Orca suffers from many of the same problems that plague Jaws: The Revenge. The premise is too absurd to take seriously and yet the movie never gives way to full-on goofy fun. The effects are impressive in a few shots but otherwise lacking and clearly fake in others, and overall the film offers very little that countless others of its genre can't duplicate. Perhaps the most interesting thing about Orca however is simply its choice of animal. While Jaws mischaracterized sharks and exaggerated their lust for blood, Orca simply lies as there has only ever been one documented attack of a human by a wild orca (as opposed to abused ones in captivity) and the instance was nonfatal. Reflecting the film's desire to one-up Jaws, whales were chosen for their matchup against sharks, rather than their status as a threat to humans.

While most of the true Jaws knockoffs were released shortly after the original film and later films chose to overtly homage to the cinematic classic, some modern shark films do so little original, noteworthy, or compelling that they fall out of homage status entirely. Dark Tide is one such case, as the film focuses on a "shark whisperer" played by Halle Berry, who must take a rich billionaire and his son into the dangerous "shark alley" on an expedition. With a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Dark Tide is as bland a thriller as they come, with its only unique factor being the presence of sharks, a hook which itself was almost 40 years old when the film was released.

Berry and the film's other stars deliver a lifeless and dull performance, rightfully seeming to check out of the film and its dull and uninspired script. Released among an early-decade shark movie revival, Dark Tide, came out after contemporaries like The Reef and Shark Night 3D. Unfortunately for Dark Tide, it lacks either the surprising quality of the underrated former or the astounding B-movie cheese of the latter. This Halle Berry-led slog is one of the worst thrillers of the last 25 years, a moniker that stands out even more as its grandfather Jaws remains one of the greatest thrillers of all time.

When ranking the creatures of the deep by their ability to provide terror, the squid is likely second only to the shark. These alien-looking creatures come with a range of abilities and appearances that are unnerving at best and incomprehensible at worst. Add in the fact that abysmal gigantism allows these creatures to grow to recorded lengths of over 42 feet and the squid seems like the perfect subject for a film to not only capitalize on Jaws but to rival it. Unfortunately, for mollusks and audiences alike, 1977's Tentacles suffers from too many poor choices and mistakes to be a suspenseful rival to Jaws or an exemplary outing for the creature it attempts to showcase.

Tentacles stars a shockingly high-profile cast including Henry Fonda, Shelly Winters, and John Huston, but bears the dishonor of a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes despite these stars and equally competent visual effects. The sore spot for Tentacles that ranks it among other 0% flicks, is the film's ludicrous yet uninspired plot, which follows the Jaws outline to a tee except for the inclusion of trained killer whales which are used to battle the rampaging Giant Squid. The promise of creature-on-creature violence would become a staple in future aquatic b movies such as Mega Shark Vs. Giant Octopus or Sharktopus vs Whalewolf, but Tentacles treat it like an afterthought. The battle between orcas and colossal squids is not a feature of the movie, but rather a lazy excuse to quickly wrap up the Jaws-esque threat, and as such is shot with the same lifeless zeal as the rest of the film.

By 1978 Hollywood was already running out of aquatic animals to make movies about. Hollywood seemed convinced Jaws has succeeded not because of its timeless directing, compelling acting, or groundbreaking effects, but simply because fish were the trend of the day. Orca had taken the most shark-like creature, Roger Corman and Joe Dante had created a cheese masterpiece out of the small unassuming Piranha, and the animal killing genre had even moved to land with the surprisingly competent Grizzly. Barracudas were one of the last razor-toothed marine species out there and so they got their very own film, one which was met with the exact response the animal itself typically gets: "Oh, yeah I forgot about that one".

Barracuda is about a government lab that accidentally releases barracudas near a local town and a marine biologist who has to stop them. It's as basic of a Jaws-esque setup you can get and the movie suffers for it. Cheaper than the usual knockoff, Barracuda has incredibly shoddy effects, and not only doesn't show its titular creatures often but doesn't even focus on them that much, preferring boring scenes of people discussing barracudas rather than being attacked by them. Add in the fact that the film is shameless in its rip-off status (it uses the Jaws font on the poster) and you have a film that is rightfully forgotten (even if its titular animals shouldn't be).

Deep Blood is an Italian sharksploitation film that attempts to set itself apart by adding the unique spin of its apex predator being a hoodoo spirit set out to enact a curse. When 4 childhood friends go on vacation, their past catches up with them, and the local area as a shark begins picking them apart, and they must band together to defeat it. Deep Blood has been described as a z movie with its cheesy premise, impossibly low budget and limited resources of shark effects make it an extremely campy and uconvincing journey.

Unfortunately for Deep Blood, while its low production values provide some slack from the audience, it never truly crosses over into being cheap or corny enough to truly be memorable and worth the price of admission. The film's unique mystical angle was enough to get it some recognition on a larger scale, but with later films like Shark Exorcist taking up the mantle of magical aquatic goofiness, Deep Blood is left feeling pointless. Add in incredibly stilted dialogue that matches up with some of the worst scripts of all time, and you have a shark flick that is undeniably bad, but undeniably watchable.

The main conflict in Jaws is the concern that media coverage of sharks would hurt the attendance of Amity's prime beach-going season. While it is a villainous motive, it is also one that ironically bore true as the summer immediately following the blockbuster's release saw a sudden and precipitous drop in beach attendance and summer activity. Five years later, 1980's Blood Beach sought to re-instill this coastal fear in audiences, only this time eschewing the horrors of the water for the very sand itself. Focusing on a worm-like monster hiding underneath a Los Angeles beach, this horror film plays out like a prototype Tremors, only choosing to focus on a plodding and dry detective rather than the latter's colorful cast.

Despite its title, poster, and marketing, Blood Beach delivers very little in the way of suspense, horror, or even gore. Instead, the film largely consists of scenes of people talking about a monster on the beach interspersed with the very rare "action" scene of people writhing around on the beach and screaming. Moving out of the water makes Blood Beach fittingly dry, and the movie's script and pacing issues are further compounded by its uninspired and dreary camera work. Critics at the time noted that while the cast seemed professional the film was frequently out of focus and blurry stating it was "as though someone had coated the lens with vaseline". If Blood Beach succeeded in keeping anyone from returning to the coast, it would not be because they thought it was a dangerous excursion, but rather because they decided a ski trip might be less boring.