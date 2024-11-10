There is nothing worse than a TV show that has so much promise but falls flat when it comes to the plot and main characters. Alas, sometimes there is a silver lining in the form of the supporting cast or even a single supporting character. They can bring new energy to a scene or might even have better acting chops that make a series worth watching.

Supporting casts in shows such as Shadowhunters and Glee made the subtly cringe-worthy shows bearable to watch solely because the background characters had interesting arcs, backstories, and acting chops not seen within the main cast. Honestly, with some of these shows, it may have worked out better if the showrunners just put the supporting cast and characters in the spotlight. There’s nothing wrong with switching things up a bit, especially if it increases viewership. In any case, it isn’t surprising that the upcoming shows are no longer filming new seasons, even though it is sad to see the supporting casts and characters go.

10 ‘Gotham’ (2014)

Developed by Bruno Heller

The DC show Gotham started out pretty rough. It follows the story of a young James Gorden (Ben McKenzie) when he’s a police detective for the Gotham PD. Sadly, the character lacks a spark, and his personal story is kind of boring, especially when it comes to tracking down the “villain of the week.” Those villains, though, pretty much save the show from completely spiraling out of control.

Even though they are technically supporting characters throughout the series, the origin stories of Gotham’s villains are very interesting and keep the lackluster story moving. One such supporting character that comes to mind is Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan). His Joker-like character was an unpredictable, larger-than-life, deranged mass murderer. Monaghan was able to bring the craziness to life, becoming one of the favorite characters in the show's entire five-season run. In fact, he was so popular that the showrunners continued to find reasons to bring the character back. The show’s premise is there, but it is really the supporting villain characters that give it that comic book fan-boy heart.

9 ‘Smash’ (2012)

Created By Theresa Rebeck

A musical drama taking place on Broadway and within the theater community in New York City, Smash should have been a hit with musical lovers. Instead, it fell flat. The plot threads throughout the show were pretty inconsequential to the overarching plot, and the characters were either annoying for no reason, downright boring, or both. The saving grace of this series was in the supporting character of Ivy Lynn (Megan Hilty).

A real-life Broadway veteran, Hilty brought her stage expertise to the small screen, showcasing an ambitious character who wants nothing more than to play Marilyn Monroe on Broadway. She showcases a range of emotions from sass and ambition to self-doubt and selfishness as she leads a one-woman campaign against Karen (Katharine McPhee), the woman who was selected to play the role of Monroe. Sadly, even the spunky Lvy couldn’t hold the show together, with her storyline even taking a turn for the worst. The show was canceled after two seasons after ratings dropped to an all-time low, thanks to NBC moving the time slot from Friday to Saturday night.

8 ‘Two and a Half Men’ (2003)

Created By Chuck Lorre, Lee Aronsohn

Kind of entertaining and yet cringy at the same time, Two and a Half Men isn’t really considered one of the best shows to air on television. The playboy character of Charlie (Charlie Sheen) is despicable, Alan (Jon Cryer) is annoying, and Jake (Angus T. Jones) doesn’t do much more than take up space on the screen. In fact, it is the supporting cast that makes the show bearable, particularly Berta (Conchata Ferrell) and Rose (Melanie Lynskey).

Ferrell plays Berta, the snarky and sardonic housekeeper who doesn’t mind poking fun at the family. Her dry humor and sass didn’t change throughout the series' run, even when the plot turned weirdly creepy with its humor. Lynskey, on the other hand, had a character that played into the humor in a fun way. Rose was Charlie’s stalker and would show up at his house on random occasions. The actress portrays a crazy person very well, especially since she can sway it to make it seem like Rose is nothing more than a harmless, love-struck girl, even though she winds up taking Charlie prisoner after faking his death. Even so, her character, along with Berta’s, makes the otherwise “you can skip this series and be better for it” show worth watching.

7 ‘Glee’ (2009)

Created By Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan

Cringy yet fun, annoying yet constant, meta yet aware, Glee did a lot wrong and a lot right when it first aired in 2009. While it tackled all of the high school tropes TV fans know and love, the cast of high school students who were actually adults and the self-inflicting drama that ensued was not for the faint of heart to watch. In fact, it promoted popcorn-tossing emotions as conflict was again and again settled by none other than the power of song, primarily pop and Broadway. Thankfully, there was a solid supporting cast that made the show worthwhile.

From Burt Hummel (Mike O'Malley) to Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss), the supporting characters got more love than the main cast. O’Malley brought love and acceptance to the small screen at a time when LGBTQ+ children weren’t often talked about, while Criss was an openly queer character and taught Kurt (Chris Colfer) how to love and take pride in being himself. The subplots with the supporting characters were always more interesting and less “high school,” typically revolving around intense talks and life lessons. Due to the popularity of some of the supporting cast, including O’Malley and Criss, they eventually became part of the main cast.

6 ‘Scream Queens’ (2015)

Created By Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan

The horror comedy Scream Queens proves that a stacked cast of all-star actors doesn’t make a series good. The show didn’t know if it wanted to and came off too silly for fans of the horror genre and yet too grotesque and weird for mainstream TV viewers. It couldn’t decide if it was a dark parody or a satire with horror elements. Long story short, the concept of sorority sisters getting in the middle of the 20-year-old murder mystery on campus wasn’t original and brought nothing really new to the table. Well, except for the supporting cast in the form of Chad Radwell (Glen Powell).

Interestingly enough, Radwell’s personality traits very well could have led to viewers hating him. He’s arrogant, a liar, and a straight-up coward. Even so, Powell takes the character and makes the scene-stealing frat bro the funniest on the show. The comedic timing mixed with the undesirable aspects of Radwell, Powell shows his horror-comedy chops and keeps the momentum of the show afloat and makes it bearable to watch, especially in a space where the main characters are named Chanels #2, #3, and so on.

5 'Iron Fist' (2017)

Created By Scott Buck

Marvel's Iron Fist is a flawed show. It revolves around the fan-favorite comic book character Danny Rand (Finn Jones), aka Iron Fist, as he travels back home from Asia to reclaim his fortune and take on the enemy organization known as The Hand. In what should have been an epic adventure full of action and intense martial arts sequences turned into a show MCU fans just want to forget about. The acting fell flat, the story wasn’t interesting or original, and, for a show that should have been full of fights, the momentum just wasn’t there.

In fact, the cast of supporting characters pretty much carried the show in terms of interesting storylines, namely Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Ward Meachum (Tom Pelphrey). Henwick is fantastic at portraying Wing, a former Hand agent who is now on their list because she refused to betray Danny. She has to prove herself time and again and has a story Marvel should have dove into much deeper. Pelphrey, on the other hand, plays the role of a sleazy guy with angst to perfection. His character has a troubling backstory and winds up losing himself, killing his father, and then regaining his soul. It is a much more interesting story than Danny’s trope of a billionaire orphan who goes to Asia to become a ninja, only to return home and fight evil.

4 ‘Inhumans’ (2017)

Created By Scott Buck

After they were pretty much banished to Hawaii after a rebellion in their city, Attilan, Inhumans follows the story of Black Bolt (Anson Mount), the King of Attilan, and his family as they try to retake the throne. What should have been an interesting premise of civil war, sibling rivalry, and a family’s need for vengeance, the show didn’t make it past its first season due to an underdeveloped plot, boring main characters, and lackluster writing. Even though the Inhuman Royal Family left much to be desired, the supporting cast, led by Iwan Rheon as Maximus, stole the show.

The Game of Thrones alum is no stranger to playing the villain. In fact, it is kind of where he thrives. Rheon took the character of Maximus, showcasing an astounding range of emotions from the savior to the power-hungry dictator, someone viewers like and hate at the same time. While his transformation from the leader of the military coup to the new king was predictable, it still made for the more entertaining moments in the show.