A fantastic sitcom features characters with different points of view forced to interact. Characters' traits and flaws are often exaggerated, taking identifiable personalities and satirizing them for the best possible comedic effect. This approach can lead to memorable characters like Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) from 30 Rock or Phoebe Buffay from Friends, and it can also create intensely offputting characters people want off their television screens.

This isn’t to say the performer playing the character is doing a poor job; in fact, they might be doing too good a job. However, the characters themselves don’t work within the fiction of their show. With a strong crop of comedies released in the last 25 years, it’s time we take a look at the worst sitcom characters of the 21st century, ranked by how unwelcome, cringe-worthy, and ultimately detrimental their presence was in the sitcom.

10 Mark Brendanawicz - ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009-2015)

Played by Paul Schneider

Image via NBC

Parks and Recreation followed Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a government employee of Pawnee, Indiana, who often rallied her quirky co-workers to show civic pride. One of Leslie’s co-workers was city planner Mark Brendanawicz (Paul Schneider), a quasi-love interest of Leslie's who spent a large amount of his time on the show dating Leslie’s friend, Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones). While he looked to be a mainstay, Mark would leave the show midway through the second season.

Mark is ultimately a puzzle piece that doesn’t fit into the show when the character of Leslie becomes less of a small government Don Quixote and more of a positive ball of energy. While characters like Ron Swanson could change from adversarial to begrudgingly respectful, Mark is lost in the shuffle of a show that doesn’t need the cynical energy it was once built for. When Mark exited the show to be replaced by Adam Scott and Rob Lowe, Parks and Recreation almost immediately began to fire on all cylinders, with many choosing that shift as their entry point for the series.