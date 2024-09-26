One of the most profitable and beloved horror subgenres, slasher movies have dominated cinema since the mid-20th century. They are thrilling and memorable, featuring iconic, rootable heroes, formidable and terrifying killers, and some of the grossest but most spectacular kills in horror history. While there have certainly been plenty of compelling slashers throughout the years, they can't all be great.

How could a slasher movie fail so miserably to entertain even the most die-hard of horror fans? For the following ten entries, that's precisely what led to their status as some of the worst of the genre. These slasher duds are remarkable for all the wrong reasons. Whether they are so bad, they're good or just straight-up awful, they all missed the mark when telling entertaining and frightening tales. From lackluster reboots to embarrassing sequels, these are the ten worst slasher movies of all time.

10 'Prom Night' (2008)

Directed by Nelson McCormick

While some remakes have the potential to improve and even surpass their originals, that's not often the case for the slasher genre. It has a plethora of bland, forgettable, and unnecessary rehashes that fumbled spectacularly to satisfy horror fans. Take, for instance, Nelson McCormick's Prom Night, arguably one of the most dull, uninspiring horror remakes of the early 2000s that tried and failed to rekindle the buzz generated from the 1980 Jamie Lee Curtis film.

While technically, the '80 version isn't exactly a high-quality slasher flick either, it at least had some genuine suspense, a few shocking kills, and a charming lead performance by Curtis, who was riding high off the success of Halloween. The 2008 version has none of that. Instead, it suffered from a tedious, incredibly predictable plot, wooden dialog, lackluster kills, and, worst of all; it trimmed the violence and gore to get a US PG-13 rating. It's a blatant cash grab that makes no attempt to surpass or even honor the original cult classic.

9 'Jason Goes to Hell' (1993)

Directed by Adam Marcus

Despite being one of the most iconic and highest-grossing slasher franchises in history, The Friday the 13th series doesn't always have the best track record for quality sequels. The Final Chapter and Jason Lives represented the series' high points, while notable flops like Jason Takes Manhattan and Jason X proved extreme lows. But nothing compares to the final nail in the coffin, Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday.

Jason Goes to Hell was a major let-down that swiftly ended the franchise's momentum. Though it opens well with an exciting, explosive opening scene, it all goes quickly downhill after Jason is abruptly killed off, and the plot introduces a nonsensical supernatural story arc where his soul transfers into other bodies. It is a jumbled mess that introduces too many new elements to Jason's lore and hardly does anything interesting. For supposedly being Jason's last big hurrah, it ended the original series on a whimper from which the franchise never fully recovered.

8 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation' (1994)

Directed by Kim Henkel

Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the most iconic and influential slasher movies in horror history. By bringing slashers and on-screen violence into the prime spotlight, it's become a beloved cult classic that spawned massive film series and continues to be honored by fans. But like so many other franchises in the genre, it all went downhill after the original.

Released in 1994, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation is often considered the most significant drop-off point of the franchise. It's a bizarre, incoherent, darkly funny mess of a film that barely has any connection to the franchise and relishes in the absurdity. The performances are beyond over-the-top, the horror elements are non-existent, and it introduces sub-plots that don't make any sense and never go anywhere. It's honestly worth watching just to see how spectacularly terrible and bonkers it gets at each passing moment. It's far from anything like Hooper's original film and manages to stand out for all the ridiculous reasons.

7 'Leprechaun 4: In Space' (1996)

Directed by Brian Trenchard Smith