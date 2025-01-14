Saturday Night Live has seen a lot of guest hosts in their almost 50 years on the air. In that time, there have been amazing hosts that returned for multiple visits, like Tom Hanks, and guest hosts that do so poorly they become the stuff of comedic legend.

There are numerous reasons why a host doesn’t work, from a lack of a comedy background to personal lives causing distractions during a demanding week leading to live TV. While anyone can have a bad night when things don’t click, the following hosts did so poorly that they stand as future examples of what not to do and who not to invite.

Saturday Night Live A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 Season 10 Season 11 Season 12 Season 13 Season 14 Season 15 Season 16 Season 17 Season 18 Season 19 Season 20 Season 21 Season 22 Season 23 Season 24 Season 25 Season 26 Season 27 Season 28 Season 29 Season 30 Season 31 Season 32 Season 33 Season 34 Season 35 Season 36 Season 37 Season 38 Season 39 Season 40 Season 41 Season 42 Season 43 Season 44 Season 45 Season 46 Season 47 Season 48 Season 49 Season 50 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 11, 1975 Cast Leslie Jones , Aidy Bryant , Kyle Mooney , Alex Moffat , Kate McKinnon , Beck Bennett , Kenan Thompson , Colin Jost , Mikey Day , Cecily Strong , Michael Che Pete Davidson , Melissa Villaseñor Seasons 50 Franchise snl Story By Colin Jost Writers Colin Jost Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Lorne Michaels Showrunner Lorne Michaels Expand

11 Elon Musk

Season 46, Episode 18

Image via NBC

Tesla owner Elon Musk was invited to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 2021 for an episode that was unsurprisingly awkward. Musk’s monologue was stiff, even by non-performer standards, like either the teleprompter was running two steps behind or the cue cards were obstructed. When not a backdoor advertisement for cryptocurrency, Musk uncomfortably shifts around in a few sketches, with the highlight of the night being the host dressed as Wario in a courtroom routine.

Musk comes off better in a pre-taped segment where he assists recurring character Chad (Pete Davidson) on a mission to Mars, but it also creates a comparison point for how wooden the live performance is. It’s possible there was a lot on his mind during the show, as it was later revealed that Musk’s critique of a sketch written by cast member Chloe Fineman caused her to cry after receiving his rebuke of the material. Musk responded to the claims by insisting he was worried about the quality of his episode, and judging by the end result; he was right to be concerned.

10 Justin Bieber

Season 38, Episode 13

Image via SNL

Although Justin Beiber may be remembered as an iconic pop star, SNL cast member Bill Hader remembers the singer as one of the worst hosts he ever worked with. Beiber was said to be rude backstage with his large entourage making it difficult to work. The experience on the other side of the camera didn’t fare much better, with Beiber’s episode being a forgettable medley of recurring sketches like the Californians or Miley Cyrus Show to plug him into.

The entire episode comes off as a show where the cast builds the sketches in a way where the host only needs to stand there and be present - treatment typically reserved for sports stars or non-entertainers. For the entirety of the broadcast, Beiber never looks at ease during sketches, unable to sit on a couch without appearing stiff and uncomfortable. This continued into his performance as well, where the pop singer repeatedly stumbles over lines or rushes through them unintelligibly.

9 Nancy Kerrigan

Season 19, Episode 15

Image via NBC

Nancy Kerrigan was an Olympic gold medal hopeful in figure skating when she was struck on her leg by a man operating on behalf of Kerrigan's competitor, Tonya Harding. The scandal dominated the media with a slow drip of every salacious detail, so naturally, Kerrigan hosted a live comedy show. The episode seemed like another one of the instances where Saturday Night Live tried to hide the host in their own sketches, keeping Kerrigan away from crazy characters or large chunks of dialogue.

The episode won’t be remembered by many, but there is a highlight with Kerrigan and Chris Farley as a figure-skating duo that was another example of how the late comedian could make anything funny. The unfortunate aspect about Kerrigan is she wasn’t invited to SNL because of her athletic abilities, which she had, but rather as the centerpiece of a scandal where she was attacked. While she was no stranger to large crowds, the dynamic of SNL was clearly not something she was comfortable with, appearing stiff and focused on the cue cards.

8 Michael Phelps

Season 34, Episode 1

Image via NBC

Michael Phelps was an Olympic hero, winning what felt like any event that took place in water, so Saturday Night Live didn’t pass up an opportunity to bump their ratings for the night. Phelps’ lines are kept to a minimum, with sketches that involve a lot of the cast to draw away eyes from his stiffness as a performer. He appears in a fairly decent sketch involving a homeschooled family on an academic game show, and he jumps in as himself on a Charles Barkley Show sketch with Kenan Thompson as Barkley.

What’s difficult about the Phelps episode is that there isn’t a way to incorporate what Phelps is good at on the show. When they have a musical guest who can’t act, they can force in singing sketches, but they couldn’t have Phelps swim around randomly in scenes – although, in hindsight, it would have been funny. No matter what Phelps did on his evening hosting, it would never be worse than the regrettable cameo from ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogel.

7 Steve Forbes

Season 21, Episode 17

Image via NBC

Publishing tycoon Steve Forbes was coming off a failed presidential campaign when he hosted in 1996, an episode that is guaranteed to have the most references to federal taxes. His opening monologue played up how rich he was, and that joke more or less carried for the rest of the night. Perhaps it’s a misplaced idealism attached to what SNL originally represented for a counter-culture revolution, but a billionaire hosting doesn’t quite seem in the spirit of the show.

Typically, when the host plays themselves in a sketch, it indicates their limited range in playing characters, and in the case of Forbes, he did it twice in one episode. Forbes played himself on a Nightline interview sketch, and later, he reprised his role when he was interviewed by Mark McKinney, who used his own Forbes impression. Overall, it’s a cringe-inducing episode that’s like if your boss wrote a comedy routine, wanted to perform it at the office Christmas party, and it lasted an hour and a half. The funniest part of the evening? Rage Against the Machine was the musical guest.

6 Donald Trump

Season 41, Episode 4

Image via NBC

Donald Trump had previously hosted SNL in 2004, but his return visit in 2015 came with the shadow of a presidential run looming over it. Trump takes up ample screen time per episode as it was, but the flesh and blood version in the studio ensured there would be protests going on outside the building. Sketches were a mixed bag, with a notably odd instance where Trump sat a sketch out to tweet mean things about the cast while they performed. The studio audience didn’t take to it because their presence meant they liked the show and the people on it, so running them down wasn’t enjoyable.

Trump is undoubtedly a divisive figure, but even his fans would struggle to say the episode was funny or entertaining. There’s a weird energy in the air throughout the episode that feels like everyone is tense while they’re performing, and they probably were. Per Deadline, former cast member Taran Killam said about the night Trump hosted: “It was not enjoyable at the time and something that only grows more embarrassing and shameful as time goes on.”

5 Louise Lasser

Season 1, Episode 23

Image via NBC

Louise Lasser was a household name thanks to her starring role in the subversive comedy Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, but her success didn’t extend to her time at SNL. Lasser’s opening monologue saw the actress come out dressed as her character and ramble until she fled the stage in what appeared to be a breakdown. According to Lasser, the monologue was staged and performed as planned, but audiences weren’t in on the joke.

Behind the scenes, things weren’t much better. Lasser struggled to mesh with the culture of SNL, not being on board with doing material she felt was overly salacious. Her discomfort with the material is clear on camera, with Lasser appearing checked out during sketches. Lasser was a talented performer, but her more avant-garde style of comedy was not going to help her work within an ensemble group such as SNL.

4 Frank Zappa

Season 4, Episode 3

Image via NBC

Musician Frank Zappa was considered by his fans to be a musical genius, and his popularity had previously landed him a spot as the musical guest on the show. Zappa’s creativity and anti-establishment mentality seemed like a perfect fit for a show embracing the same ideals. However, his time hosting proved to be difficult for the entire cast, with Zappa’s approach to the episode pointing out he was speaking from cue cards while dryly reading the words as written without inflection.

Zappa’s performance was as if he were protesting being on the show he agreed to do, appearing disinterested in the things going on around him. He broke character to the point that the cast felt he was purposely ruining the sketches as a meta way of trying to be funny. The “performance” would lead to a ban from Zappa returning, but he probably wasn’t too upset about it.

3 January Jones

Season 35, Episode 6