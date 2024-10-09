James Bond is the foundation text for the espionage genre. It set the standard for suave spies, thrilling missions, and luxurious lifestyles, captivating audiences for decades. Naturally, countless films have tried to emulate the Bond formula, offering high-stakes espionage, globe-trotting adventures, and charismatic secret agents. However, not all of these attempts have lived up to the legacy of 007. The most egregious offenders miss the mark with overblown plots, clunky dialogue, and uninspired action.

From clumsy action to miscast leads, the worst James Bond wannabes falter due to weak scripts, shaky direction, poor pacing, or all three. Some are painfully self-serious, while others verge on parody. Here are some of the most notable examples, from The Avengers to Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever. They all more than deserve their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

10 'Mortdecai' (2015)

Directed by David Koepp

"If you do not oblige me, I will shoot you in the face with this large gun!" Johnny Depp stars here as the title character, a bumbling art dealer who becomes embroiled in a global conspiracy to recover a stolen painting that holds a hidden Nazi treasure. Mortdecai is supposed to be a blend of James Bond's suave charm and Inspector Clouseau's comedic blundering, but the result is an unfunny and grating character. As he fumbles through encounters with Russian mobsters, British intelligence, and high society, his antics quickly grow tiresome.

Depp tries his best, but the script is deeply flawed and cluttered with lame jokes. There are several running gags (including mass vomiting, characters getting accidentally shot, and a gag about gagging) but they're all pretty lame. As a result, Mortdecai was panned by most critics and flopped at the box office, failing to recoup its $60m budget. It ranks near the very bottom of Depp's 2010s output.

9 'Blue Ice' (1992)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

"Things get cold in this line of work, but they’ve never been this cold." This lukewarm crime thriller stars Michael Caine as Harry Anders, a retired MI6 operative who now runs a jazz club in London. When a mysterious woman enters his life, Harry is drawn back into the world of espionage as he uncovers a plot involving international arms dealers and political intrigue. While Caine brings his usual gravitas to the role, the film lacks the suspense and sophistication of a good spy thriller.

While not as bad as director Russell Mulcahy's disasterpiece Highlander II: The Quickening, released the preceding year, Blue Ice is still boring and pointless. It's also weighed down by post-Cold War malaise, without a menacing enemy to lend it tension. There are a few decent if forgettable action scenes, but they're undermined by awkward love scenes and moments of unintentional comedy. Still, there isn't enough outright awfulness to make this a so-bad-it's-good ironic watch, so it's best skipped entirely.

8 'Stormbreaker' (2006)

Directed by Geoffrey Sax

Image via The Weinstein Company

"If you didn’t want me to look, why’d you leave the door open?" Stormbreaker (the title a not-too-subtle riff on Moonraker) is a dismal adaptation of the first installment in Anthony Horowitz's YA book series. Alex Pettyfer leads the cast as Alex Rider, a 14-year-old boy who is recruited by MI6 after his uncle is mysteriously killed. Thrust into the world of espionage, Alex must stop a billionaire’s plot to unleash a deadly virus through high-tech computers distributed to schools.

While the premise sounds promising, and the original books are solid, Stormbreaker suffers from a weak script and uneven pacing, making it feel more childish than chilling. The characters are cartoonish and the plot is littered with espionage clichés. Even veteran supporting actors like Stephen Fry and Bill Nighy are disappointing. They're not helped by the cringey script, featuring tons of lame one-liners. For a superior take on similar ideas, rather check out the Cherub book series by Robert Muchamore.

7 'Modesty Blaise' (1966)

Directed by Joseph Losey