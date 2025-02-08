Superhero films have dominated popular culture for well over two decades now, as the initial box office success of the X-Men, Spider-Man, and Blade franchises served as proof that audiences and critics could get behind comic book adaptations. The launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with the original Iron Man took the genre to new heights, and critically acclaimed films like Christopher Nolan’s trilogy of three Batman films proved that superhero cinema could be considered to be great works of art.

There have unfortunately been many unsuccessful superhero films that threatened the stability of the genre. Beyond the sharply negative reception that they received from fans and critics, these films also failed to break out at the box office, killing any momentum that their franchises may have had. Here are the ten most disastrous superhero movie flops, ranked.

10 ‘Fantastic Four’ (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

Image via 20th Century Studios

Fantastic Four somehow managed to be the worst adaptation of Marvel’s “First Family,” which is almost an impressive achievement considering how many botched versions of the characters have made it to the big screen. Despite assembling an impressive cast that includes Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, and Kate Mara, Josh Trank’s “dark and gritty” origin story was far too confusing and dull to feel like a proper interpretation.

Fantastic Four had an infamously tumultuous behind-the-scenes journey, and rumors of the “creative differences” on set spread negative word of mouth prior to the release. While fans may never know for sure what exactly went down on the set of the film, it is evident that it resulted in a bad movie that almost single handedly killed the careers of everyone involved. Hopefully, Marvel Studios will be able to redeem these characters with the upcoming reboot Fantastic Four: First Steps.

9 ‘Kraven the Hunter’ (2024)

Directed by J.C. Chandor

Image via Sony Pictures

Kraven the Hunter was the latest, and potentially final installment in Sony’s strange cinematic universe that brought to life various antagonists from the Spider-Man franchise, yet never included an appearance by Peter Parker. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson certainly deserves credit for putting a lot of enthusiasm into his performance as the titular Kraven the Hunter, the film itself offers an antiquated origin story that fails to stand out when compared to better films.

Kraven the Hunter is not nearly as much fun as it should be, as extensive flashbacks and pointless expositional moments drag the pacing to a halt. Thanks to the campy villainous performances by genuinely great actors like Russell Crowe and Alessandro Nivola, it is no wonder that Kraven the Hunter was an absolutely embarrassing flop that was crushed by its competition in the packed winter season of 2024.