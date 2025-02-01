Comic book films have unquestionably become the most dominant form of cinema in the 21st century, as both Marvel and DC Studios have seen a tremendous amount of success for their projects. There is no longer any trepidation about the extent to which comic book films can be taken seriously; Joker and Black Panther received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame grossed over $2 billion at the global box office, and a few acclaimed hits like The Dark Knight and Logan are generally regarded as being future classics, regardless of what genre they belong to.

Despite how popular they are now, there are still occasionally superhero movies that disappoint the fans in every imaginable way. No one sets out to make a bad movie, but some superhero sequels completely forgot why their predecessors were successful. Here are the ten worst superhero sequels that completely sucked.

10 ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Batman & Robin was a complete tonal disaster that killed the Batman franchise for over a decade before Christopher Nolan was able to take it a much more grounded, serious direction when he cast Christian Bale in Batman Begins. Although Joel Schumacher is a very talented director who has made modern classics like The Lost Boys and St. Elmo’s Fire, he created a hyper stylized version of Gotham City that was garish and disturbing.

The main issue with Batman & Robin was its casting, as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman simply did not fit the roles of Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy, respectively. Even though George Clooney may have been a good Batman had he gotten the opportunity to work with Tim Burton, he can’t help but look like a complete imbecile any time he stepped into the version of the Batsuit that appeared in Batman & Robin.

9 ‘The Marvels’ (2023)

Directed by Nia DaCosta

The Marvels was one of the most convoluted installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far because it simply mistook why audiences had seemed to enjoy its predecessor. The fact that the first Captain Marvel film was generally well-received and grossed over $1 billion at the global box office seemed to suggest that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was capable of leading her own film; however, The Marvels made the decision to shoehorn in characters from WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, which only made the film more confusing for those that had not caught up on the Disney+ shows.

The Marvels is simply not funny at all, and lacks the pointed humor, clever sight gags, and strong cast dynamics that had made earlier installments in the MCU like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and Thor: Ragnarok so entertaining as pure comedies.

8 ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ (2023)

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel that simply came far too late, as it was evident that Zachary Levi’s performance as Billy Batson had overstayed its welcome. While the first Shazam! film had been genuinely compelling as a coming-of-age story set within the world of superheroes, it sadly left the protagonist with very little to go, especially considering how thoroughly obnoxious Levi’s performance was.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods failed in its decision to tie in with the rest of the DC Extended Universe, as the appearance by Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman simply came out of nowhere. While it was exciting that talented cast members like Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren had joined the film, they were sadly given almost nothing to do, as the sequel proved that Levi simply didn’t have the charisma needed to be the face of his own superhero franchise.