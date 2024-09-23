While superhero movies have become an inescapable juggernaut of blockbuster filmmaking in more recent years, the genre has a deep and varied history going back decades before the introduction of cinematic universes. The 90s were one of the premiere decades for superhero films, ranging from franchise juggernauts like Batman Returns and Blade to cult classics like Darkman and The Rocketeer. However, for every exceptional superhero film released in the decade, there were also a handful of exceptional failures that only grew in infamy as the years went by.

Long before the days of inflated, CGI-filled budgets and excess amounts of fan service, many of the 90s' worst superhero films can be attributed to a lack of enthusiasm or even respect for the original source material. Especially are more and more groundbreaking and genre-defining superhero films are being released year after year and bringing the genre to new heights, it increasingly makes the mistakes and errors of these films that much more egregious in comparison.

10 'The Meteor Man' (1993)

Director: Robert Townsend

One of the harshest elements of the passage of time is that films that were once considered groundbreaking or even revolutionary in their respective era can become faded and fragmented in their vision in the many years that pass. The Meteor Man is one such prominent case, initially being a champion for black life on film as one of the first superhero films with an African American hero, cast, and director, but is now largely forgotten due to its underwhelming nature and the strength of those it inspired.

While The Meteor Man's concept and motivation to create a powerful African American icon are well-intentioned, the film simply doesn't have anything interesting or stand-out to offer aside from these conceited goals. The characterization and story are largely filled with cliches and tropes, while other aspects of its storytelling have aged less like a fine wine and more like a soda devoid of any fizz. While its role in helping create entry points and possibilities for other black superhero films like Blade and Black Panther to thrive is undeniable, there is simply no reason to return to The Meteor Man all these years later.

9 'Spawn' (1997)

Director: Mark A.Z. Dippé

Outside of the vast catalog of superheroes from Marvel and DC, Spawn is easily in contention for being one of the most iconic superheroes not from these juggernauts in the 90s, so it's a shame that his singular film outing was such a disappointment. The film shows off the origins of the character, seeing Al Simmons (Michael Jai White) being murdered by his corrupt colleagues in a covert government agency before making a deal with the devil so that he can be resurrected and see his wife. In exchange for returning to the land of the living, Simmons is now reluctantly tasked with leading Hell's Army in an invasion of Earth.

Spawn is one of the earliest cases of the mass usage of CGI proving to be so overbearing and overwhelming that it destroys and alienates other aspects of the film. It makes for a massive tonal clash against the more grounded and humanist nature of Spawn's character arc and moral dilemma, especially when further compounded by obnoxious side characters and painful writing. While the film manages to have a few great special effects, the vast majority are of a much lower quality, and 25 years of technological improvements have only made Spawn look more jarring and ridiculous.

8 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III' (1993)

Director: Stuart Gillard