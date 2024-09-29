While the trend of superhero movies has been one of the defining genres of both the current film climate and throughout the 2010s, it can largely be argued that the 2000s was when the genre truly began its rise to dominance. The decade saw the release of many films still considered to be the absolute best that the genre has to offer, including The Dark Knight, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, and The Incredibles. At the same time, it also saw the beginning of the MCU with Iron Man, the first chapter in what would be the franchise that would forever shape film history in the 2010s.

However, the mass rise and acceptance of the superhero genre in the mainstream didn't come without its major hiccups and low points, with there being several cinematic disasters sprinkled throughout the decade. Whether it be disappointing sequels that failed to live up to previous entries, botched adaptations that didn't understand the strengths of the original source material, or just an outright unwatchable experience, there are many ways that these 2000s superhero movies failed to meet the mark.

10 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer' (2007)

Director: Tim Story

Image via 20th Century Fox

Despite being one of Marvel's first and most successful superhero teams, The Fantastic Four have had a largely scattered and underwhelming time when it comes to cinematic adaptations. While the initial 2000s entry and origin story were seen as largely average by audiences, it's the sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, that enters the ranks of some of the worst Marvel films of this era. The film sees the superhero team having to go toe to toe with the seemingly unstoppable intergalactic visitor, The Silver Surfer, yet things are not as they seem as he serves as but a catalyst for an even greater foe on the horizon.

Rise of the Silver Surfer largely suffers thanks to the destructive trends that plagued blockbusters of this era, taking away from the inherent strengths and likability of The Fantastic Four to tell a generic story filled with bad CGI and even worse character dynamics. Previously great and emotional characters like The Thing are watered down to be nothing more than comic relief in this film, while largely adhering to the same tired skeleton structure that makes the entire film predictable from its first scenes.

Watch on Disney+

9 'The Crow: Wicked Prayer' (2005)

Director: Lance Mungia

Image via Dimension Films

The Crow is one of the most stylized and varied superhero character concepts that has made its way to film, with the original film still being largely praised for its distinct gothic style and visual flair. However, long before the modern day would see its own bastardization of the character, The Crow franchise would find a way to destroy itself in The Crow: Wicked Prayer, a major disappointment on every conceivable level. The film sees ex-convict Jimmy being brought back to life by the power of The Crow after being murdered alongside his girlfriend by a biker gang, now setting off to avenge his girlfriend and reunite with her in the afterlife.

While its premise and characterization appear to be largely similar to the previous films, it's all in the execution where The Crow: Wicked Prayer completely falls apart at the seams. The film is filled to the brim with obnoxiously over-the-top quick zooms and muddled editing that take away from what could be fun action sequences and transform them into a monotonous ordeal to sit through. It doesn't help that the cast is a major downgrade compared to each previous film, simply not giving the same energy and oomph to the characters and action that the story needs to succeed.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer In this dark fantasy film, the fourth installment of The Crow series, a man named Jimmy Cuervo is resurrected by supernatural forces to avenge the brutal murder of his girlfriend and himself. Set in a decaying town, the story follows Jimmy as he seeks retribution against a gang of Satanists who are planning to invoke the apocalypse.

Director Lance Mungia Cast Yuji Okumoto , Marcus Chong , Tito Ortiz , Tara Reid , David Boreanaz , Rosemberg Salgado Runtime 99 minutes Main Genre Action

Watch on Hoopla

8 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Director: Gavin Hood

Image via 20th Century Fox

The X-Men franchise was one of the most dominating and defining superhero series of the 2000s, with a wide array of exceptional and widely beloved installments that still receive praise to this day. However, the decade also saw the release of the clear lowest point of the franchise, with X-Men Origins: Wolverine being a complete disappointment in doing justice to one of the most iconic members of the X-Men team. The film attempts to tell the origins of the vicious titular mutant, following his attempts to avenge the death of his girlfriend and undergoing the infamous Weapon X program.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine has some of the largest variations in quality among superhero films, with certain moments and setpieces working pretty well, while other decisions and aspects being some of the worst in a 2000s blockbuster. The film has egregiously poor visual effects, managing to look even worse than the first X-Men film released 9 years prior, and the character assassination of iconic characters like Deadpool is still mocked to this day. While Wolverine would eventually get some great solo film outings in The Wolverine and Logan, this initial attempt at a Wolverine solo venture was nothing more than a complete misfire.

Watch on Disney+

7 'Ben 10: Alien Swarm' (2009)

Director: Alex Winter

When it comes to original superhero stories made for the world of animation, few have made such an effective rise to popularity during the 2000s than Ben 10, the young hero defined by his use of a device that allows him to transform into different alien species. While the characters and universe worked great in the context of the various animated series, the frequent attempts to jump to live action often resulted in lackluster and underwhelming results. Easily the worst of these live-action TV films was Ben 10: Alien Swarm, which attempted to act as a live-action companion to the then-ongoing Ben 10: Alien Force.

The wild creativity and fun alien action present throughout the animated series simply weren't able to translate well to live action, especially when given a minuscule television budget. Alien Swarm is filled with these cheap and awkward visual effects for the various aliens that fail to even come close to the scale and scope of their animated counterparts. Even though this film directly ties into parts of Alien Force, even acting as the debut of a new alien, most Ben 10 fans say that it's better to skip this painful live-action entry and pretend it doesn't exist.

Ben 10 Ben Tennyson, a 10-year-old boy, discovers a magical device that can turn him into 10 different alien heroes, each with its own unique abilities. With this newfound power, Ben, Grandpa Max and cousin Gwen help others and stop evildoers - but that doesn't mean he doesn't cause some superpowered kid mischief once and a while. Release Date January 14, 2006 Cast Tara Strong , Ashley Johnson , Charlie Schlatter , Dee Bradley Baker , Dwight Schultz , Fred Tatasciore , Greg Cipes , Greg Ellis Main Genre Animation Seasons 4

Buy on Amazon

6 'Elektra' (2005)

Director: Rob Bowman

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Jennifer Garner may have gotten a recent moment to shine as the character in Deadpool & Wolverine, few often forget just how lackluster of a film Elektra truly was. Acting as a spinoff to the already lackluster Daredevil film, Elektra follows the titular assassin finding herself tasked with protecting a man and his daughter who have been marked for death by The Hand. Elektra faces off against a flurry of other assassins in her attempts to protect this duo that she was previously hired to take down herself.

Elektra is about as generic and formulaic as a 2000s blockbuster can get, with very little actual interest in telling a compelling story or exploring these characters, instead just shoving action sequences in the audience's face with no rhyme or reason. Even the action itself is largely underwhelming and uninteresting to watch unfold, as just about every scene of Elektra reeks of a lack of care or interest from anyone involved with the project. The film is a lesson in how there needs to be passion and excitement behind the art of creating a film, so as not to create something devoid of soul or anything close to care.

Elektra Elektra the warrior survives a near-death experience, becomes an assassin-for-hire, and tries to protect her two latest targets, a single father and his young daughter, from a group of supernatural assassins. Release Date January 14, 2005 Director Rob Bowman Cast Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa , Terence Stamp Jennifer Garner , Goran Visnjic , Kirsten Prout , Will Yun Lee Runtime 97 minutes

Watch on Max

5 'The Spirit' (2008)

Director: Frank Miller

Image via Lionsgate

After the massive critical success of the film adaptation of Frank Miller's Sin City, Miller would take the leading reigns from Robert Rodriguez for yet another stylized superhero adaptation, this time of The Spirit. However, The Spirit managed to have the complete opposite reaction to Sin City, being a massive critical and financial failure that has largely been forgotten to time. The film follows the titular ghost-like superhero (Gabriel Macht) as he sets off to defend his city from his nemesis "The Octopus" (Samuel L. Jackson), who is on a quest of his own to achieve his goals of becoming immortal.

While the style and visual flair present within Sin City served to elevate the experience and add to the overall strengths of the film, the attempts to recapture this magic in The Spirit simply go too far and reach a point of a major disconnect. The visual style simply doesn't fit at all with the story being told, which doesn't help matters when the story, characters, and dialogue are already as poorly executed as possible. While the film certainly attempts to go against the mold and tell a gripping neo-noir that fully embraces its comic origins, the final result is a test of patience that audiences avoided like the plague.

The Spirit Release Date December 25, 2008 Director Frank Miller Cast Jaime King , Gabriel Macht , Dan Gerrity , Arthur the Cat , Kimberly Cox , Brian Lucero Runtime 108

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2' (2004)

Director: Bob Clark

Image via Sony Pictures

There comes a point where, without even having to see or experience a second of a film itself, one can immediately discern the complete lack of quality present within something from its title alone, a feat accomplished in spades by Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2. One of only a select few films from the 2000s that has earned a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 fully delivers on the painful absurdity of its title, following the story of a team of superpowered babies that team up to stop an evil media mogul from brainwashing the world's population.

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 is the type of film that sounds less like a genuine film that was released for audiences to experience, but instead a gag one would find in a parody of Hollywood films like Tropic Thunder. It's not exactly shocking that the film has little to no redeemable aspects to it, with bottom-of-the-barrel comedy and lackluster action creating a movie that would be better suited as firewood than entertainment. At the same time, there comes a point when the low-quality wraps back around into becoming unintentionally hilarious, creating some minimal enjoyment to be found as a "so bad, it's good" film.

Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 In a sequel that mixes comedy and adventure, a team of highly intelligent toddlers uncovers a nefarious scheme to control the minds of children worldwide. Together, they must navigate obstacles and use their unique skills to save their peers and perhaps even the world. Release Date August 27, 2004 Director Bob Clark Cast Jon Voight , Scott Baio , Vanessa Angel , Skyler Shaye , Justin Chatwin , Peter Wingfield , Gerry Fitzgerald , Leo Fitzgerald Runtime 88 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

3 'Zoom' (2006)

Director: Peter Hewitt

Combining the stylings of a 2000s raunchy comedy with the world and setting of superheroes, Zoom manages to fail on both accounts to be as uninteresting as it is unfunny. The film follows Jack Shepard (Tim Allen) a washed-up and out-of-shape former superhero who has been living a quiet life as an auto shop owner, far removed from his superhero past. However, despite no longer having his powers, he is called up to train a group of kids with superpowers to become a superhero team so that they can save the world from a villain from Shepard's past.

Zoom attempts to act as a wild, family-oriented parody of classic superhero stories, yet without any actual love or care for the genre that it's parodying, all that it has to offer are tired jokes and a phoned-in performance from Allen. The visual effects also greatly range from underwhelming at best to some of the most uncanny and unsightly-looking visuals possible, using cheap CGI no matter how cartoonish it looks. The film also features some of the most egregious product placement in film history, as well as a hilariously bad soundtrack of song covers by Smash Mouth.

Zoom Once a celebrated hero, a man finds himself out of the game and forgotten until he's recruited to coach a group of kids with superpowers. Tasked with molding them into a team, they must quickly learn to harness their abilities against an emerging villain that threatens global safety. Release Date August 11, 2006 Director Peter Hewitt Cast Kate Mara Tim Allen , Courteney Cox , Chevy Chase , Spencer Breslin , Kevin Zegers Runtime 86 minutes

Watch on Tubi

2 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Director: Lawrence Guterman

Image via New Line Cinema

The original The Mask is a still widely beloved comedy from the 90s, with a standout performance from Jim Carrey as he fully embraces the manic and cartoony energy of the superhero. The sequel however, Son of the Mask, is in contention for one of the worst sequels of all time, completely removing all the charm and wit from the original film and replacing it with nightmarish CGI monstrosities. The film follows aspiring cartoonist Tim Avery (Jamie Kennedy), who after getting his hands on the infamous mask, ends up conceiving an infant while under its control, creating an out-of-control cartoon infant that was born of the mask.

Son of the Mask attempts to tap into the same sort of over-the-top cartoonish energy as a classic Saturday morning cartoon, yet its comedic stylings and execution serve to make audiences more uncomfortable than anything else. Even when the film was first released, the visual effects were wildly jarring and veered directly into the uncanny valley, with said effects only looking worse and worse as more time went on. The film almost reaches a point of unintentional horror with its visual effects, with its short 94-minute runtime feeling like multiple eternities to get through.

Son of the Mask Release Date February 18, 2005 Director Lawrence Guterman Cast Jamie Kennedy , Alan Cumming , Liam Falconer , Ryan Falconer , Traylor Howard , Steven Wright Runtime 94

Rent on Amazon Prime

1 'Catwoman' (2004)

Director: Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most infamous disasters in movie history, Catwoman goes beyond simply being the worst superhero movie of the 2000s, but is easily in contention for being the worst superhero movie of all time. Based on the iconic DC antihero, the film follows the story of Patience Phillips (Halle Berry), a young and reserved woman who, while on the cusp of discovering a corporate conspiracy, ends up dying in a freak accident. However, she is given a second chance at life after being resurrected by a group of cats, giving her feline powers and giving her the bravery to take on the corporation that killed her.

Catwoman managed to be such a critical and financial disaster that it nearly single-handedly destroyed the chances of any female-led superhero film to be created for over a decade. The film destroys any positive attributes fans love about the classic character, instead creating a soulless caricature that simply uses the name of Catwoman to sell blanket sex appeal and nothing else of value. The film also features a lot of the same issues that plagued other painful superhero films of the era, including jarring editing choices, low-quality CGI, and stilted dialogue that is more laughable than anything else.

catwoman A shy woman, endowed with the speed, reflexes, and senses of a cat, walks a thin line between criminal and hero, even as a detective doggedly pursues her, fascinated by both of her personas. Release Date July 23, 2004 Director Pitof Cast Halle Berry , Benjamin Bratt , Sharon Stone , Lambert Wilson , Frances Conroy , Alex Borstein Runtime 104 minutes

Rent on Amazon Prime

NEXT: The 10 Worst Superhero Movies of the 1990s, Ranked