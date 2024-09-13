One of the most prominent and successful trends that largely defined filmmaking throughout the 2010s was the massive rise of successful superhero films. While the genre certainly had its fair share of successes in previous decades, the 2010s saw a mass explosion of the genre, with new superhero films constantly being released with the rise of the MCU and the creation of DC's own cinematic universe. While many of the superhero films released during this era are still widely beloved and considered some of the best of their respective genres, such high quality is not shared by every superhero film released in the 2010s.

In the mass fervor and excitement to cash in on one of the hottest trends of the decade, many superhero films simply failed to stick the landing when it came to creating an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. Whether it was a disappointment compared to the source material or previous entries in the franchise, lacking in any originality or vision, or was forgettable to the point of boredom, there was no shortage of botched superhero failures during the 2010s.

10 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Director: Alan Taylor

While the MCU has certainly had its fair share of duds and disappointments in recent years, the 2010s were a largely successful and beloved decade for the series, with very few directly bad films being released. However, one of the few glaring exceptions was Thor: The Dark World, widely considered one of the most forgettable and underwhelming installments of the entire extended universe. The film sees Thor facing off against the vicious dark elves and their vengeful leader Malekith, a being who threatens to destroy both Earth and Asgard if he isn't stopped.

Especially when compared to the other exceptional films that Marvel was releasing at this time, like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: The Dark World is a shockingly dull and uninteresting experience. The film's bland and formulaic approach simply had nothing to offer in a culture that had now grown used to consistently receiving high-quality superhero films year after year. Over a decade after the film's release, the film continues to be one of the most forgotten chapters of the MCU and is a low point for the Thor series.

9 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Director: David Ayer

One of many egregious cases where a superhero film's low quality can be attributed to executive meddling getting in the way of a director's vision, Suicide Squad certainly had potential, yet the final product served to only be derivative of better films. The DC film follows a group of infamous villains, including the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang, forced to team up to partake in a deadly black-ops mission in exchange for lowered prison sentences. To make sure that they don't go too out of line, each of the villains have explosives implanted in their brains that will be set off if they go against orders.

While David Ayer originally had a distinct and darker vision for what he wanted Suicide Squad to be, the success of Guardians of the Galaxy had Warner Bros completely change and reshape the film to cash in on that film's manic style. While the film certainly would have been better if it stayed true to Ayer's original vision, there are still glaring issues that hold the film back, including one of the worst superhero movie castings in Jared Leto as The Joker. The film is a garbled mess of various ideas that have no cohesion with one another, creating a film that is more tiring and inconsistent than anything else.

8 'Justice League' (2017)

Director: Zack Snyder

Another notable example of Warner Bros. meddling getting in the way of a director's original vision, Justice League was plagued with production issues throughout its release, made worse when Zack Snyder had to bow out of the project for personal reasons. The film would end up receiving reshoots and changes from director Joss Whedon, completely changing the film from Snyder's original vision and creating a complete tonal disaster. The film sees a team of metahumans being formed by Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince to take on the threat of Steppenwolf, who plans to unleash an army of parademons on Earth.

Snyder's previous films in the DC universe were far from being universally praised, yet at the very least one can say that they had a distinct directorial voice and consistent vision throughout. This version of Justice League completely destroys the vision Snyder had for a finale in exchange for a cheap and lazy attempt to riff on the witty comedy style that made the Avengers films such a success. Thankfully, Snyder would be given a chance to write the wrongs of the past and create his own version of Justice League in Zack Snyder's Justice League, leaving no reason for anyone to return to this pitiful film.

7 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' (2019)

Director: Simon Kinberg

The X-Men franchise already botched adapting the Dark Phoenix storyline with X-Men: The Last Stand, so fans were cautiously optimistic that this modern interpretation would finally give the original story justice. Between all the pressure to live up to the hype, diminishing feedback from the previous film in the franchise, and the looming Fox/Disney merger that threatened to upend everything, it's no wonder that Dark Phoenix became such a botched, incomprehensible mess. The film's only lasting legacy is being considered one of the worst films in the X-Men franchise.

6 'Hellboy' (2019)

Director: Neil Marshall

While Marvel and DC are what the majority of audiences think of when considering modern superhero movies, Hellboy stands out as one of the biggest superhero disappointments without involvement from either. Acting as a modern R-rated reboot of the classic duology by Guillermo del Toro, Hellboy sees the titular demonic investigator (now played by David Harbour) traveling to England to defeat an evil Blood Queen. However, it has been fated that their upcoming battle will bring about the end of the world, a future that Hellboy has been desperately trying to stop from happening.

It's difficult to compare any film that is directly attempting to recapture the magic and energy of a del Toro film, but even by modern fantasy standards, Hellboy is a dour and underwhelming experience that has nothing to offer in terms of originality or on-screen excitement. The film has an inherent misunderstanding of the intrigue and mythos that made the original films and character so great, and instead attempts to be a raunchy, in your face R-rated experience in the same vein as Deadpool. One can only hope that the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man can return the franchise to its former glory.

5 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Director: Jimmy Hayward

Not only one of the worst superhero movies of the era but also one of the worst Western movies of all time, Jonah Hex sees Josh Brolin long before he would pick up the mantles of Thanos or Cable as mysterious gunslinger Jonah Hex. With the uncanny ability to communicate with the dead, Jonah finds himself tasked by the government to take down vicious terrorist Quentin Turnbull (John Malkovich). The mission proves to be especially personal for Jonah, as Turnbull was responsible for the branding on his face and the death of his family.

Jonah Hex harkens back to an era of superhero filmmaking before the trends were deeply set into motion and it was widely understood exactly what made superhero films captivating to modern audiences. Still, the film had the hindsight and inspiration of other dark and gritty superhero films like The Dark Knight to tell its story, which is cluttered in execution and filled to the brim with contrivances and uninteresting action. It's easily one of the most forgotten chapters in DC's entire filmography, better to pretend as if it never existed in the first place.

4 'Max Steel' (2016)

Director: Stewart Hendler

A feature film based on a line of secret agent action figures, Max Steel is about as generic and formulaic as one can get when it comes to a superhero film released after the massive successes of the MCU and DCEU. The film follows teenager Max McGrath (Ben Winchell), who after a chance encounter with a powerful alien entity known as Steel, finds himself teaming up with the alien to combine and form the superhero Max Steel.

By 2016, superhero movies had completely dominated the mainstream box office, making the cliche-filled execution of Max Steel all the more egregious and painful to watch unfold. The film's minuscule budget meant that it was never going to hold a candle to the superhero films that it was blatantly copying, while at the same time not having anything close to a story or characters worth exploring in any meaningful way. While it gets some points for only lasting a short 92 minutes, it's a bland and tiring experience that most people will forget about the second they stop watching it.

3 'The Amazing Bulk' (2012)

Director: Lewis Schoenbrun

Low-budget mockbusters used to be a massive trend that dominated early 2010s blockbusters, with seemingly every other major Hollywood production having its own signature ripoff film to leech profits away from. One of the most painfully egregious cases is The Amazing Bulk, a shoestring-budget film that is clearly riffing on 2008's The Incredible Hulk in a less-than-ideal fashion. Much like the film it's ripping off, the film follows a young scientist who ends up transforming into a rage-fueled muscular monster after a laboratory experiment goes wrong.

It's difficult to find a ripoff film more obvious yet shoddily put together than The Amazing Bulk, which has the majority of its scenes taking place on the most blatant, low-budget green screen settings imaginable. It revels in its ineptitude to an almost comedic degree, especially when it comes to an infamous climactic chase sequence where it feels as though the filmmakers started throwing in every cheap 3D asset they could just to say they could use it. While the film is far from any genuine quality and may objectively be the worst superhero film of the decade, its so-bad-it's-good qualities make it a must-watch comedy experience.

2 'Fant4stic' (2015)

Director: Josh Trank

The Fantastic Four have always had a painful and underwhelming relationship when it comes to theatrical adaptations, with no adaptation yet truly sticking the landing and doing justice to Marvel's first superhero team. The most widely maligned of these ill-fated adaptations easily goes to 2015's Fant4stic, which shrouds the characters in a gritty, self-serious tone that proves to drown out any charm these characters once had. The film attempts to tell an origin story of the team, seeing them travel to another dimension and receive their powers before having to take down a former ally turned foe.

While director Josh Trank had previously proven that he had what it takes to create a subversive superhero experience with Chronicle, corporate meddling seemed to destroy any chances that Fant4stic had before it had begun. The superhero quartet has never been more lifeless and generic as they are in this film, devoid of any real charm or personality and coming across as jaded fragments of who they once were. It's telling that with all the exploration and deep-cut multiverse stories that Marvel has done to bring back classic actors from non-MCU films, nobody has asked to see this version of The Fantastic Four return in any capacity.

1 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Director: Martin Campbell

Before DC would eventually find their universe-building voice with Man of Steel, their true first attempt at following in the footsteps of the MCU was Green Lantern, a film that floundered any universe possibilities straight from the get-go. The film follows fighter pilot Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds), who finds himself in possession of a powerful ring that invites him to be a part of an intergalactic order known as the Green Lanterns who provide peace across the universe. The fate of Earth now finds itself in the hands of Jordan as he is tasked with stopping a terrifying new enemy known as Parallax.

Green Lantern took away all the wrong lessons from successful, comedy-centric Marvel films like Iron Man and created a painfully generic display of lackluster visual effects and even worse writing. The film has proven to be such a critical and audience failure that it wouldn't take long for nearly everyone involved with the project to start taking potshots and using it as the butt of every joke imaginable. To this day, there still hasn't been a live-action Green Lantern project since its release, completely tarnishing the goodwill of the character through one of the worst DC films of all time.

