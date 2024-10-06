While superhero movies were an undeniable trend that had a multitude of legendary titles and box office domination throughout the 2010s, it has been well aware that the 2020s hasn't seen nearly the same level of high quality from the genre. While there have certainly still been great standout superhero movies released during the decade so far such as The Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the vast majority have been largely underwhelming and low quality compared to the rewatchable superhero films of the 2010s.

From lackluster installments in previously great franchises to behind-the-times misfires that are trailing behind the trends and clichés of the genre, the 2020s have already been home to several exceptionally lackluster superhero films. Even as recently as the just released Joker: Folie à Deux, superhero films of the 2020s have been largely defined as being disappointments, and while far from the end for the genre, they certainly aren't on top of the world anymore.

10 'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

While the original Wonder Woman was one of the most inventive and critically acclaimed superhero movies of the previous decade, the highly anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, proved to just be another one of many disappointments from the DCEU. The film follows Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) now living in the 1980s, having to deal with the consequences and deadly ripple effect of a villainous businessman getting their hands on a stone that grants wishes. Diana is forced to face the reality of her own past in order to save not only her own future, but all of humanity's.

What helped make the original Wonder Woman film stand out, aside from its distinctive nature of having a female lead, was its effective tone and balancing of grounded, dynamic themes with breathtaking action. This distinct tone is completely changed in Wonder Woman 1984, being much more comedic and lighthearted in nature, which while effective for other superhero films, only serves to take away from Wonder Woman's strengths. It doesn't help that several plot points and changes seem to directly go against the buildup and legacy of the original film, feeling like a slap in the face to many fans and audiences.

9 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Director: Peyton Reed

The Ant-Man films were far from the greatest outings of the MCU while it was at the height of its popularity, but they did a good job of providing lighthearted comedic antics in between bigger projects. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had much larger prospects than being a simple lighthearted romp, posed as the first film in the MCU's phase five and one of the major cornerstones of the universe going forward. Under these new prospects and expectations, Quantumania simply buckled under the pressure and couldn't deliver on either the hopes placed upon it or its original charm and wit.

Quantumania is emblematic of a lot of the issues that have plagued the lesser MCU films of the 2020s, with an increased focus on setting up the path for future films instead of engaging audiences in the present. The special effects range from passable at best to terrifyingly uncanny and disturbing at worst, with Paul Rudd and the Ant-Man series' style of humor both having not evolved since the first film, and not fitting under these world-ending stakes. The film is easily the worst that the MCU has been in a while, and acts as one of their biggest low points this decade so far.

8 'Secret Society of the Second Born Royals' (2020)

Directed by Anna Mastro

While superhero movies are most commonly recognized and assumed to be part of major franchises and blockbuster events to see in theaters, the popularity of the genre spread to all avenues of film distribution, including streaming original TV movies. Secret Society of the Second Born Royals is a strange Disney Channel Original Movie in which a superhero team is comprised of the various second born royals of different royal families. They are tasked with protecting their kingdoms and serving various monarchies, keeping the world safe in the process.

While Secret Society of the Second Born Royals has large ambitions of bringing together an exciting universe and a dynamic cast of characters, its bland execution and run-of-the-mill clichés fail to make it stand out among superhero stories. It falls into a lot of the same structural issues and problems that many other Disney Channel Original Movies have, limited by its scope and scale of TV-budget as well as not being able to branch out to tell an engaging or dynamic story. The film also doesn't hold a candle to the best Disney Channel Original Movies, being largely forgettable and bland by comparison.

7 'The New Mutants' (2020)

Directed by Josh Boone

Horror is a genre that is rarely explored when it comes to superhero stories, and while The New Mutants had potential in bringing its fan-favorite story to life, an array of production issues transformed it into a jargled and near incomprehensible mess. The film follows the story of a group of young mutants who, soon after discovering their abilities, are each admitted into a secret testing facility against their will. The mutants decide that enough is enough, and decide to work together to escape the facility and forge a new path for themselves in the future.

A great deal of the issues plaguing The New Mutants can be attributed to its frequent delays and production issues, with rewrites, reshoots, and various other changes that transformed the once-exciting concept into a fragment of itself. The final nails in the coffin were the Disney buyout of 20th Century Fox and the COVID-19 Pandemic, both playing a major part in simply getting the film rushed out the door just to have something released, no matter how messy and unfinished. The film has been largely forgotten in just a few short years and is one of the lowest-grossing superhero movies of the 21st century.

6 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' (2021)

Directed by Robert Schwentke