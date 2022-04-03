Since around the time The Dark Knight obliterated box-office records and the MCU dawned (both happened in summer 2008), superhero movies have been the most fashionable genre at the multiplex. Given recent successes like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman, there's no sign of that changing anytime soon.

That said, there have been plenty of flops in the genre, to be sure. As surely asAvengers: Endgameand 2017's Wonder Woman took the superhero movie to new levels of sophistication and pure thrills, plenty of superhero movies have fallen flat out of the gate. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these are the ten absolute worst, all even worse (according to Tomatometer-approved critics) than the rather newly-maligned Morbius (currently at an abysmal 17% on the critics' Tomatometer).

12 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 12%

Bad superhero movies are practically synonomous with Joel Schumacher's glossy, generally disastrous turkey that capsized the Batman franchise for eight full years. There are worse movies than Batman & Robin on this list, and perhaps none that are more rewatchable and quotable. This epitomizes "so-bad-it's-good."

11 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 12%

Josh Brolin would later work miracles as Thanos, and he was even a standout of the disappointing Deadpool 2, but even an actor of his caliber (or Michael Fassbender or John Malkovich) can't save D-grade garbage that dishonors the DC source and feels like a movie from the '90s. A bad movie from the '90s. Considerable Wild Wild West vibes.

Jonah Hex received two Razzie nods, for Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Actress (Megan Fox). Brolin was the lone element some critics praised, and obviously his career was just fine after the fact.

10 'The Crow: City of Angels' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 11%

Mired in tragedy, the originalThe Crowfilm was a financial hit. Director Tim Pope was determined to make a film that stood on its own instead of a rehash. This led to a butchering from Harvey Weinstein, who ordered the film to be hacked in half. Pope intended to make a dark supernatural mood piece about grief. The studio wasted a ton of money on reshoots in an attempt to play it safe. Released as an 84-minute revenge movie, City of Angelstanked.

The original 160-minute cut of The Crow: City of Angels very well could be great. Unfortunately, audiences have never seen it. There's plenty of online petitioning to release the Pope cut, and one day it could be reality.

9 'Elektra' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 11%

2003's Daredevil was bad. Two years later, critics said Elektra was even worse. That's no fault of Jennifer Garner, who's got the action chops to make this work, and then some. Unfortunately, the small-scale Daredevil spinoff is so inconsequential it all but evaporates while you're watching it.

Wonder Woman this isn't. Elektra is low on excitement and nearly entirely devoid of humor. The result is a film with virtually no replay value. For a superhero movie, good or bad, that's a shame.

8 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 10%

Richard Donner's 1978 Superman and its immediate sequel are the OG superhero classics, groundbreaking blockbusters whose influence upon the genre and the industry are permanent. The third entry was campy and very bad. The Cannon-backed fourth feature is often cited as one of the worst movies ever made.

Just before shooting, Cannon cut the picture's budget by over half. After disastrous test screenings, 40 minutes of the film was cut. Even if there was hope for a good story from the jump (and the many deleted scenes on the Blu-Ray releases suggest there was, maybe), there was never a chance for this to work out. On the bright side, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor seems fully aware and blissfully accepting of the fact that he's in a horrible movie. For what it's worth, The Quest For Peace is unintentionally hilarious. And that's all it's worth.

7 'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9%

What's to be said about Fant4stic that hasn't already been said? A fatal clash of director and studio behind the scenes, Josh Trank's allegedly awful behavior on set and in his living quarters— and it all led to a final product that seems unfinished. It's actually kind of shocking it made it to theaters (where, not surprisingly, it tanked).

Uncommonly massive reshoots are easily mapped for viewers via Kate Mara's infamous blonde wig. Made cynically for legal reasons (rights retention), this barely qualifies as a feature film. Thank goodness Marvel's First Family is about to hit the MCU.

6 'Supergirl' (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9%

Supergirl is the worst of what happens when men write women. Decades before the character found redemption on television, Supergirl appeared in a stunningly awful film that's, at its core, about women catfighting over a hot guy. It's the kind of lower-stakes insult repeated 20 years later in Catwoman.

Seven years after winning an Academy Award for Network, Faye Dunaway looks lost in this big-budget flop. There are some Z-grade campy guility pleasures in here, but the seemingly interminable length (which varies depending on what version you're watching) makes it a hard pass for pretty much anyone except the most dedicated trash enthusiasts.

5 'Catwoman' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9%

The basketball scene. Evil skin cream. CGI effects that look like someone is flinging jam out of a spoon onto walls. Warner Bros.' deeply awful superhero disasterpiece was released three short weeks after Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, arguably still the high point of the genre.

Halle Berry won the Razzie for Worst Actress for the Razzie favorite Catwoman. A good sport, the actress famously accepted the award in person, with her Oscar in hand. It was a brilliant and lovable PR move, a reminder to fans of who they were dealing with.

4 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 6%

It's hard to oversell Paul Verhoeven's original 1987 masterpiece RoboCop. It's a perfect film, that works on many levels: as mind-bending, humanistic science fiction, gritty and thrilly action film—and perhaps most of all, biting satire.

3 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 6%

Let it be known throughout the land: Never ever make a Jim Carrey movie without Jim Carrey. Over a decade afterThe Mask was a mammoth hit with critics and audiences (it was Oscar-nominated and grossed over $350 million), this cash-grab stunned critics in all the wrong ways, and didn't even cross the $60 million mark globally.

Jamie Kennedy was charming as hell as fan-favorite Randy in Scream, but it's unfair to expect any performer to match Carrey, in any context—much less in a sequel to one of his breakthrough hits. The star is done no favors by the script that reduces his character to a bumbling moron (Carrey's Stanley was a well-meaning, lovable loser). The Mask has terrible, lazy makeup effects. It's a VFX eyesore, and despite a PG rating it makes one feel unclean. There's Mask sperm in this movie. Shudder.

2 'Zoom' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 4%

Oof. It's really important to remember how good Tim Allen can be in the right project. His performance inGalaxy Quest is downright masterful, hilarious and touching. He has no chance to show off his formidable, often underrated chops in this infamous X-Men ripoff alongside a similarly wasted Courteney Cox.

Zoomis slipshod, and hideous to look at, with many Uncanny Valley CGI moments that might make viewers say, "The power of Christ compels you!" or something of the like. It's unfortunate to seeKate Mara, a fine and versatile actress, appear in two deeply awful films on this list.

1 'Max Steel' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0%

No matter how misguided or poorly constructed, no superhero movie can be as bad as a superhero movie that has no idea what it wants to be. Or how to make sense. Frankly, the ineptitude of Max Steelmakes Batman & Robin look like There WIll Be Blood.

If there is one element of Max Steel that isn't atrocious, it's Maria Bello in a supporting role. Still, even an actor of her caliber can't save this nightmare. If movies like Catwoman and Batman & Robin are so bad they're good, Max Steel is a baffling experience that borders on depressing.

