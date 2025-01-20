Superhero films have been the dominant force at the box office since Iron Man flew onto the scene in 2008. The armored Avenger's hit film birthed not only the mega-successful MCU but a slew of competitors like the DCEU, SSU, and countless other non-franchise superhero films. Of course, the history of the genre begins way before 2008 and some of the greatest superhero films of all time came out well before the MCU's infancy. With any popular genre though, just as many entries sink straight to the bottom as rise to the top.

Superhero movies especially are perhaps eclipsed in their number of poor entries only by video game films, and the reasons they lack quality may be just as numerous. Costumed heroes demand a level of suspension of disbelief most films don't have to deal with, and superhero films have managed to fail by leaning too far into their campy origins, trying too hard to overwrite them with intense seriousness, or, worst of all, failed to walk the tight rope and wound up utterly boring. While the superhero boom of the 2010's brought a lot of recent disasters with it, time has showed that great films are remembered longer than poor ones. Still, some truly awful superhero films continue to be remembered, even if as warnings.

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

Image via DC Studios

Oscar winner Suicide Squad was the DCEU's first big foray outside the worlds of Superman and Batman, and failed to not only drum up interest in new characters but became a black stain on the franchise as a whole. Starring the admittedly well-cast lineup of Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and others, Suicide Squad issues stem primarily from a fraught production, inconsistent tone, and one of the most glaringly obvious over edits in cinema history.

After director David Ayer fought with producers throughout shooting Suicide Squad was chopped to bits in post-production and resurrected by a trailer house, with the final product barely resembling a film. Characters are introduced only to immediately disappear, dialogue references scenes that have not yet happened, needle drops are used and forgotten on a dime, and the film's minimal point a to b plot is stretched out for over two hours. Despite the bright spots of a few performances, Suicide Squad, is a headache-inducing nightmare that was thankfully overwritten by the team's much more concise second outing.

'Captain America' (1990)

Directed by Alber Pyun

Before Chris Evans' iconic portrayal of the Avengers leader and moral center, there had been three other film appearances of Captain America. The first two were delightfully cheesy tv films released in 1979, and the third was a regrettable, boring television film from 1990. Matt Salinger adorns the iconic costume in this flick, complete with tacked-on rubber wings, and a garish, out of place color scheme matched only by Cap's The Avengers look.

The plot of this adventure sees Red Skull (re-imagined as an Italian mobster) kidnap the President of the United States and...actually that is kind of it. The Red Skull kidnaps the president, Captain America throws his shield a few times and the movie quietly ends, leaving the audience with neither the laughable fun of the 70's films nor the genuine joy of the modern trilogy. The most notable thing about Captain America is Steve Roger's strange penchant for stealing cars by faking an illness along the side of the road, a feat he accomplishes twice in the film, both to people who were already willing to drive him.

Captain America Release Date July 26, 1991 Director Albert Pyun Cast Matt Salinger , Ronny Cox , Ned Beatty , Darren McGavin , Michael Nouri , Scott Paulin , Kim Gillingham , Melinda Dillon , Bill Mumy , Francesca Neri , Carla Cassola , Massimilio Massimi , Wayde Preston , Norbert Weisser , Garette Ratliff Henson , Bernarda Oman , Tonko Lonza , Galiano Pahor , Milan Kristofic , Antun Nalis , Mario Kovač , Zoran Pokupec , Catherine Farrell , Mia Begović , Matko Raguž , Donald Standen , Dragana Zigic Runtime 97 Minutes Expand

'Zoom' (2006)

Directed by Peter Hewitt

2006's Zoom is an uninspired Tim Allen vehicle focusing on an academy that trains young superpowered individuals how to control their unique gifts and utilize them for good. It's a very similar premise to the preceding years' Sky High, however where that film is somewhat charming and nostalgically remembered, Zoom is more often viewed as a punchline and regrettable combination of superhero movies and family comedies.

The film's plot stars Tim Allen as an ex-superhero tasked with training a new generation of heroes to defeat his long lost evil brother. The film makes it known that this has grave and life-threatening stakes and yet simultaneously fills itself with pop needle drops, toilet humor, and light fluff, creating a wildly inconsistent tone. The bulk of Zoom wants to be seen as a contemporary of Cheaper by the Dozen, and The Pacifier, but will interrupt its many musical montages to remind you that the incoming threat killed Tim Allen's entire team in the past. A clumsy passing of the torch between two genres, Zoom is a tonally in consistent fair that works as neither a family comedy or superhero film.

Zoom Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 11, 2006 Director Peter Hewitt Cast Kate Mara Tim Allen , Courteney Cox , Chevy Chase , Spencer Breslin , Kevin Zegers

'Steel' (1997)

Directed by Kenneth Johnson

"Diesel", "The Big Aristotle", "Shaq Fu", Shaquille O'Neil is fond of his self-given nicknames. His favorite by all accounts however is, "Superman". At the height of his fame in the 1990's the top 10 all-time basketball player, flexed multiple Superman tattoos, collectible memorabilia, and the passion project to end all passion projects: his very own Superman spin-off movie Steel. Shaq took on the title role as the superhero Steel aka John Henry Irons, in the 1997 film, and despite the excitement and passion of the Big Aristotle and lead producer Quincy Jones, the film was decidedly less than 'super'.

More than just a fun dig, the above description accurately describes one of the major problems with Steel. In development, the film and character were stripped of their Superman affiliation and, in doing so became much more watered down and generic. Steel's action and production values are incredibly low-budget and uninspired (the super suit, in particular, being one of the worst of all time), and the re-imagined Superman-less plot is a bland story which audiences have seen thousands of times over. Perhaps most disappointing about Steel however, is that despite his apparent passion for the role, Shaq himself is easily the worst part of the film. Like in fellow acting foray Kazaam, the Diesel is an unskilled and uninspired actor, unable to carry the weight of a feature film.

'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The rare woman to win an Oscar and Razie in the same year, Halle Berry accepted her worst actress award for Catwoman in person and apologized for the maligned superhero film. Given over two decades of hindsight, however, Berry is far from the worst thing about the Batman spinoff film. Yes, the actress' performance is far from good, but given the film's paper-thin plot, misguided directing, and some of the sloppiest editing to ever grace a big-budget film (two words; basketball scene), Halle Berry is low on the list of Catwoman's ills.

Removing all connections to the Batman universe and featuring Berry as Patience Phillips rather than Selina Kyle, Catwoman tells the flimsy story of a woman resurrected by cats who seeks revenge on her killers. The film stretches this plot out to nearly 2 hours, padding itself with a romance subplot lacking in chemistry, vague feline-themed mysticism, and a non-stop train of cat puns. Frequently listed as one of the worst superhero outings of all time, Catwoman, is regretted not only by Halle Berry, but nearly every one of its viewers.