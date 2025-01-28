What's the biggest sin a superhero movie can make? Well, being downright boring and forgettable, of course. For the most part, Superhero films have the power to thrill audiences with their wickedly entertaining stories of action and excitement. They've been a dominant force at the box office for years, primarily since Marvel's Iron Man in 2008. While there certainly have been some incredible superhero flicks recently, they haven't always been stellar.

Let's talk about the superhero movies that failed to be entertaining or weren't as thrilling as expected. For the following ten movies below, not all of them are terrible or badly written. In fact, some have a few great moments, but these are still underwhelming snoozefests that are a far cry from some other more exciting examples in the superhero genre. These tried but ultimately failed to keep audiences' attention from start to finish. From Marvel to the DCEU, here are ten of the most boring superhero films, ranked from least to most.

10 'Eternals' (2021)

Directed by Chloé Zhao

Image via Marvel Studios

Starting off is Chloé Zhao's Eternals from 2021. It's an ambitious superhero epic, attempting to be the next big game-changer after Avengers: Endgame brought a satisfying conclusion to one of the best phases of the MCU. Unfortunately, this didn't sit well with most audiences as it didn't pack a pleasing punch.

Zhao, an Academy Award-winning storyteller who's done incredible work with her Best Picture-winning film Nomadland, felt like the right fit for more dramatic films, but not so much for this, which was supposed to be a blockbuster superhero flick. It doesn't help that the film's slow pace, weak character development, and long run time drag its entertainment value down by a mile, making it, at times, unwatchable compared to some others. It's definitely not the worst superhero flick, but it mostly fails to be an entertaining movie, which is what its intended purpose was.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Eternals Release Date November 5, 2021 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



9 'The Marvels' (2023)

Directed by Nia DaCosta

Image via Marvel

Now, on to one of the weaker post-Endgame Marvel movies. 2023's The Marvels isn't terrible nor the worst, it's just incredibly forgettable. The 2020s haven't been that great for superheros and this one is one such example; a mostly underwhelming story with weak pacing, dull action, and a lackluster antagonist.

One of its few saving graces is the chemistry between the three leads, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, who work off each other's strengths and add some charm to this overall bland story. The Marvels is not a bad movie, but it's just that there isn't much here to come back to for multiple rewatches. It's lack of excitement is perhaps what is attributed to its poor box office numbers, leading it to be one of the lowest-grossing MCU to date.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Marvels Release Date November 10, 2023 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



8 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (2023)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Image via Disney/Marvel

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) hasn't made the biggest splash in the MCU. Though he's played a significant supporting role in other films, his stand-alone movies range between semi-decent and fun to downright forgettable. Though Ant-Man and The Wasp could be a contender to appear on this list, it's the mediocre third installment, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, that takes the honors as the most boring.

It's one of the biggest superhero letdowns of the decade so far. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was supposed to enter a new phase on a soaring high note but mostly felt flat, failing to tell a satisfying story. The CGI is noticeably poor, the character development feels weak, and it didn't do much to introduce the new big bad of the franchise, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). While the climax features a few decent moments of action and excitement, this overall isn't the MCU's most thrilling movie. Of all the films the company has released, this is easily one of the most unwatchable.