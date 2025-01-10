No trend has been more prominent within the 21st century than the popularity of the superhero movie, as Hollywood has been determined to bring every single character from the Marvel and DC comics to life on either the big or small screen. Although there have always been an interest in these beloved characters, the burgeoning success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy indicates that superhero films could be taken seriously as a form of art.

Unfortunately, not every superhero movie lives up to the hype, and there have been several highly anticipated films that have fallen short. What’s shocking is that these films tend to have strong casts, but simply failed due to poor writing, visual effects, tonal consistency, and dramatic execution. Here are the ten worst superhero movies that squandered their incredible casts.

10 ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was a major disappointment that signaled a rough road for the DCEU, as the film attempted to speed towards a crossover event way before the audience had grown an affection for the characters. While Henry Cavill was able to capture the strength and size of Superman, he had a hard time being believable as the kind-hearted, charming Clark Kent that became idolized as a hero.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice wasted a truly excellent performance by Ben Affleck, whose performance as Bruce Wayne was certainly one of the best onscreen depictions of an older, more grizzled version of Batman. Even worse was the treatment of Lex Luthor, as not even an excellent actor like Jesse Eisenberg could work with an interpretation of the character that had no basis in any of the established source material.

9 ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman 1984 was a rather shocking disappointment, as the first Wonder Woman film directed by Patty Jenkins had been one of the most well-received installments in the DCEU. Although the romantic chemistry between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine had been excellent in the first film, Wonder Woman 1984 took their dynamic in a very strange direction that actually felt like a creepy piece of body horror.

Wonder Woman 1984 failed to come up with interesting villains, as Kristen Wiig’s performance as the new villain “Cheetah” was laughable at best; however, Wiig can’t really be blamed, as her character is almost a complete ripoff of Jim Carrey’s The Riddler in Batman Forever. Although Pedro Pascal does deserve some credit for understanding what the tone of the film probably should have been, his fun performance was not enough to make the rest of Wonder Woman 1984 any more watchable.

8 ‘The New Mutants’ (2020)

Directed by Josh Boone

The New Mutants became the laughingstock of the X-Men universe, as the film was pushed back multiple times due to re-edits, poor test screenings, and the COVID-19 virus related shutdowns that closed theaters nationwide. When it finally debuted in select theaters in the summer of 2020, The New Mutants was released with so little fanfare that comic book fans wouldn't have been blamed if they forgot that it existed entirely.

The New Mutants was clearly meant to be a coming-of-age horror story in the vein of The Lost Boys or The Faculty, but the characters were so thinly written that it never really worked. This was a great shame, as young actors like Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton all had the potential to do something very interesting within the genre, and hopefully will get more chances down the line.

7 ‘Fantastic Four’ (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

Fantastic Four has been a franchise that has struggled since the beginning. A 1994 film was made purely to hold on to the rights to the characters (despite never actually being released in theaters), and the two films directed by Tim Story were met with negative reviews by fans.

However, the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four completely misunderstood the characters, as Marvel’s “First Family” came off as a group of grouchy, self centered individuals that showed no affection for each other, and didn’t seem to have any interest in being superheroes. Although Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan are all great actors who could have theoretically done something interesting with the material had the writing been sharper, the film is such a reworked mess that there was no consistency to the way in which their origin story was conceived.

6 ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder was a huge step down for its franchise, as everything that had made Taika Waititi’s work on Thor: Ragnorak fun and entertaining now felt tired, irritating, and sloppy. Although it was evident that Chris Hemsworth enjoyed playing a more comedic side of the God of Thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder essentially turned its titular protagonist into a parody of himself.

Thor: Love and Thunder wasted an incredible performance by Christian Bale, whose work as Gorr the God Butcher could have gone down in history as one of the greatest comic book screen villains of all-time had the film not undercut any serious moment with awkward and unfunny humor. Although it was nice to see Natalie Portman return to her role, Jane Foster’s cancer storyline felt far too serious for a film that essentially treated itself like a live-action cartoon.

5 ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

Directed by David Ayer

Suicide Squad assembled one of the best casts in the history of comic book cinema, but the film was so poorly edited that none of the performers had the chance to shine. It was evident that whatever David Ayer had originally intended the film to be had been completely reshaped, as the theatrically released version of Suicide Squad was stuck between being a dark crime thriller and a comedic adventure in the vein of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Suicide Squad did feature an excellent performance by Margot Robbie, who was thankfully able to do better work in both Birds of Prey and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Sadly, the same could not be said for Will Smith, whose charms are wasted in a film that doesn’t seem at all interested in exploring the complexities of Deadshot as an anti-hero and father.

4 ‘The Marvels’ (2023)

Directed by Nia DeCosta

The Marvels may be the single worst installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, which is no small statement considering how disastrous films like Iron Man 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have been.

The Marvels has three great actresses in search of a better movie, as the ridiculous plot wastes the solid chemistry between Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Lashana Lynch. Also wasted in the film is Samuel L. Jackson, whose performance as Nick Fury is actually one of his worst; while Jackson was able to give a lot of depth to Fury in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Marvels turned the beloved leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. into a wrangler of chaos who served no other purpose in the story than to deliver exposition to the audience in the most boring ways imaginable.

3 ‘Kraven the Hunter’ (2024)

Directed by J.C. Chandor