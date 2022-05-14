With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness delivering the biggest box office opening of 2022, cinema-going audiences have again been reminded of the power of superhero movies. For well over a decade now, audiences have flocked to theaters to be thrilled, amused, and even touched by our favorite heroes. It wasn't always that way, though.

For many years superhero films were a source of constant disappointment to fans. They were made on the cheap, disloyal to the source material, and worst of all, they simply weren't entertaining or exciting. Brace yourself for this trip down bad memory lane.

Steel (1997) - 3/10

If you watch the Steel trailer, the 1997 superhero film starring Shaquille O'Neal, you'll likely wonder how the producers managed to spend 16 million dollars on a movie that looks so cheap. The film follows John Henry Irons (O'Neal), a military scientist who transforms himself into a superhero when he discovers that a weapon he developed has fallen into the wrong hands.

The film is not an easy watch, and it's pretty easy to understand why it only made $1.7 million at the global box office. It isn't entirely without charm, though, especially given that O'Neal had to perform all of his own stunts because they couldn't find a stunt performer who matched his size and build.

Captain America (1990) - 3.3/10

Before Chris Evans brought the role of Captain America to life with his charm, honor, and shield-slinging abilities, Matt Salinger held the role in Captain America (1990). The film follows Cap as he wakes up after spending decades frozen in the ice to battle his archnemesis, The Red Skull. The plot is basic and, if we're being totally honest, a tad childish.

Red Skull's whole evil plan is to kidnap the President, and Cap's big plan to stop him involves little more than punches and the occasional shield toss. The film is cheesy and dated, but if viewed in the right mindset (a somewhat forgiving mindset, at that), it can be a thoroughly entertaining and even amusing watch.

Catwoman (2004) - 3.4/10

Image via Warner Bros.

On the surface, Catwoman should have been a roaring (or meowing, if you prefer) success. Halle Berry was already part of a beloved superhero franchise (playing Storm in both X-Men and X-Men Two), and Sharon Stone seemed like the perfect choice to go toe-to-toe with the titular feline hero.

Unfortunately, however, the film didn't meet anybody's expectations. The fight scenes were flat and without tension, the plot was disengaging and often bordered on ridiculous, and the character was uncomfortably and aggressively sexualized. Looking back, it's no surprise that Halle Berry's take on the character is considered to be the worst on-screen Catwoman.

Batman & Robin - 3.7/10

Where do we start with this one? The nonsensical, non-stop ice puns. The ridiculous bat gadgets. The nipples on the bat suit. Let's be honest; it's all a little ridiculous. Still, though, it's hard to believe that a film starring George Clooney, Uma Thurman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Chris O'Donnell could tank as spectacularly as Batman & Robin.

After Batman Forever stripped away the dark and gritty elements of the franchise Tim Burton started, Batman & Robin leans further into the light-hearted campiness that director Joel Schumacher thought suited the franchise best. Unfortunately, in the case of this movie, it wasn't ice to see you.

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987) - 3.7/10

It's a real shame that Christopher Reeve's time as Superman came to such a disappointing conclusion. The actor, who was utterly beloved for his performance as Clark Kent and his heroic alter-ego, deserved a far better send-off than the one he got in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace.

Though the returning cast (Gene Hackman and Margot Kidder) provide strong performances, they're let down by an incredibly weak plot and a laughable villain in the form of Nuclear Man. The film hugely underperformed at the box office, earning just shy of $16 million from a reported budget of $17 million.

The Fantastic Four (1994) - 3.9/10

The production of this film is ironically far more interesting than the actual film itself. Though it was unbeknownst to the cast and crew at the time, The Fantastic Four was never intended to be released. The studio was going to lose the rights to the franchise if they didn't put a film into production, and hence shooting quickly began on The Fantastic Four.

The film has never actually had a theatrical release, although bootleg copies began being circulated, allowing people to see the movie. The film might not be worth viewing, but the story surrounding it makes it well worth a watch.

Fantastic Four (2015) - 4.3/10

Image via 20th Century Fox

There was a lot of hype surrounding the 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four in the months leading up to its release. Josh Trank signed on to direct on the back of directing critically-acclaimed, found-footage superhero film Chronicle and assembled an incredible cast of young talented actors. Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell were all hot properties at the time, and it was assumed their talents, combined with Trank's direction, would finally give fans the excellent Fantastic Four film they'd been waiting for. It didn't turn out that way, though.

The film suffered from a massive amount of studio interference, and production was troubled due to an alleged rift between Trank and cast members. Trank has since left an honest review of the film on Letterboxd, suggesting that he's learned from the experience.

Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance (2011) - 4.3/10

Image via Columbia

Nicolas Cage is enjoying something of a renaissance on the big screen, with audiences everywhere enjoying his performance opposite Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent. Though the actor states that he's done his best work in the last ten years, it's doubtful that he looks back on Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance with any pride or admiration.

The Ghost Rider sequel found Cage's Johnny Blaze tasked with protecting the Devil's son. The film strived for a darker, grittier tone than the first film but was still too tame to appeal to die-hard fans of the character and too dull to appeal to neutral audiences.

Zoom (2006) - 4.3/10

I don't think anybody expected Zoom to be the greatest superhero film of all time, but nobody expected it to be quite so terrible either. The film follows Jack (Tim Allen), a former superhero who is brought back to train a group of children into the world's greatest superheroes. Allen is joined by Courtney Cox, Kate Mara, and Chevy Chase, but none of them are capable of salvaging the generic script and poorly-written characters.

The CGI in Zoom is incredibly dated and jarring, not that Zoom offers much to truly engage audiences in the first place. If Tim Allen rocking a goatee sounds like something you'd like to see, this is the film for you. If you don't, steer well clear. You've been warned.

Supergirl (1984) - 4.4/10

Decades before the character had her own hit series; Supergirl flew onto the big screen in a self-titled spin-off of the Christopher Reeve Superman films. Helen Slater was cast as the iconic heroine who must travel to earth after losing a powerful orb. However, once she arrives on earth, Supergirl finds herself up against a wicked witch. The film certainly isn't as bad as Superman IV: A Quest For Peace, but it does not manage to capture the charm or heart of the first two Superman films.

Supergirl benefits from some strong performances, and while it certainly isn't perfect, it's a somewhat solid attempt at a female-led superhero film during a decade when female superheroes weren't given their fair share of screen time (an issue that is arguably still yet to be resolved).

'Trees of Peace' Trailer Shows Four Women Trapped Together During Rwandan Genocide

