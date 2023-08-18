For the last decade or so, we have truly been living in the age of the superhero. Comic book characters dominate the box office and culture, and superhero movies make for the biggest spectacles at the cineplex. That said, the genre is not without its stinkers. For every Dark Knight, there's a Catwoman.

On r/movies, the largest film subreddit, Redditors got together to discuss which superhero movies are the worst of all. These films squandered great source material, took beloved characters in an absurd new direction, and remain sore points for many disappointed fans.

10 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

In The Last Stand, the mutants face a new threat: a cure for mutancy. At the same time, the X-Men must unite to thwart the resurgence of Phoenix (Famke Janssen), who poses a grave danger to both mutants and humans. It's an intriguing premise, and the cast is certainly stacked with star power, but The Last Stand remains the weakest entry in the franchise.

RELATED: 10 Actors Whose Final Film Was a Fitting End to Their Career, According to Reddit

"When your movie is so bad that the studio makes another movie for the chief purpose of having the characters go back and time to stop your movie ever from existing, you f----ed up," said user iamthegraham. "Plus, being the worst film in a series containing X-Men Origins: Wolverine? That's quite an achievement."

9 'The Punisher' (2004)

Frank Castle (Thomas Jane), a former FBI agent, becomes a vigilante known as The Punisher after his family is murdered by a crime lord. Fueled by revenge, Castle wages a one-man war against the criminal underworld, employing his tactical prowess to take down those responsible. The Punisher received more positive reviews than the other movies on this list, but one Redditor couldn't stand it.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Stoner Noir' Movies, Ranked

"I felt like it was more of a Death Wish wannabe than an actual Punisher film," the user said. "Frank elaborately going after and killing those responsible for his family's death is an awful idea for a full movie. Also, I found Thomas Jane to be dull as Frank. And that's not even getting into the slapstick side characters and under-baked love interest."

8 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (2014)

The Michael Bay-produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was another superhero movie that disappointed most fans. It's decidedly half-baked, with some seriously shoddy performances and a lackluster script. Much criticism was also directed at the lack of characterization given to the turtles.

RELATED: The 10 Most Suspenseful Movies of All Time, According to Reddit

"What a waste of energy," said user W3HS. "One of the only movies that has ever caused me to fall asleep from boredom." "TMNT looked great and had fun action, but the writing on every level BUT the turtles was poor. [Director Jonathan Liebesman] just needs to get a project that's written right," another user said.

7 'Green Lantern' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ryan Reynolds went on to redeem himself with Deadpool, but there's no denying the mediocrity of Green Lantern. It's stale, overwrought, and, above all, un-fun. A major box office disappointment, the film made just $220m on a $200m budget.

"[The Green Lantern was] a huge [fail] by DC and Warner for being the first film in a shared cinematic universe that it ended up being retconned before any other films had even been released. They ended up sweeping it under the rug," said user iamthegraham.

6 'Elektra' (2005)

This Daredevil spinoff centers on the titular assassin (Jennifer Garner) after a near-death experience. Employed to eliminate a young girl with extraordinary abilities, Elektra's mission takes an unexpected turn as she forms a bond with her target and becomes a protector.

Garner is decent in the part, but the script is clichéd and reads like a distillation of all the worst trends in mid-2000s superhero films. "Even as a kid I thought it was garbage," said user l_eatherface. Elektra was such a flop that film critic Scott Mendelson said that Garner's career never quite recovered. She's set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3, which hopefully gives the character some kind of redemption.

5 'Jonah Hex' (2010)

Josh Brolin stars here as the titular bounty hunter with a haunted past and the ability to communicate with the dead. Set in the post-Civil War era, Hex is approached by the U.S. military to stop a terrorist named Quentin Turnbull (John Malkovich).

The character of Hex had appeared in DC comics since the '70s, so many fans had high hopes for the movie. While Jonah Hex has some interesting ideas and talented supporting actors like Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett, and Michael Shannon, none of it ever quite comes together. "That Jonah Hex movie was trash," said Redditor genesis_pig. "Such a good casting of Brolin gone to waste."

4 'The Spirit' (2008)

Frank Miller directed this adaptation of the Will Eisner comic, with Gabriel Macht in the role of Denny Colt, a former cop who returns from the dead as a masked vigilante known as The Spirit. Set in a stylized noir world, the film follows The Spirit's battle against his arch-nemesis, the Octopus (Samuel L. Jackson).

"I remember seeing it and thinking it was the worst movie I had ever paid money to see at the cinema," said Redditor tobephair. "It was almost saved by the visual style copy-and-pasted from Sin City, but the hilariously out-of-place product placement killed even that. Gabriel Macht is lucky nobody saw this, otherwise no one would be able to watch Suits with a straight face," said user iamthegraham.

3 'Man-Thing' (2005)

Man-Thing is a monster movie based on the Marvel Comics character. It centers on Sheriff Kyle Williams (Matthew Le Nevez) who investigates mysterious disappearances in the swamp. The deaths turn out to be the work of a plant-like creature bound to protect the land.

Man-Thing is a cult comic character, Marvel's answer to DC's Swamp Thing. Unfortunately, director Brett Leonard's adaptation does a disservice to the far more interesting source material. "That Man-Thing movie doesn't deserve to exist. It fails at everything, even at being a B-grade horror film," said user genesis_pig.

2 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

The Quest for Peace is notoriously awful and has been ranked as one of the worst movies of all time. It sees the Man of Steel (Christopher Reeve) taking up the issue of nuclear disarmament. He tosses a nuke into the sun, but in the process inadvertently creates a radioactive supervillain known as Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow).

"It’s the worst drop in quality in a movie series, second only to the Jaws movies," said user rincewind120. "The writing was dumbed down, the acting cartoonishly slapstick and almost everyone in the movie knew it was going to bomb. A sad end to Christopher Reeve's Superman. He gave us the best and worst."

1 'Catwoman' (2004)

Catwoman is another title that often comes up in discussions of the worst films ever made. It features Halle Berry as Patience Phillips, a meek graphic designer who gains cat-like abilities after being resurrected by an Egyptian cat deity. Embracing her newfound powers, Patience becomes Catwoman and takes on a cosmetics company involved in a dangerous conspiracy.

The CGI, acting, and paper-thin script were savaged by fans and critics alike. "Catwoman's alter-ego isn't even Selina Kyle which makes it ten times worse," said racingfanboy160. "Catwoman] sits at the top of the pile [of bad superhero movies]. Purring!" added Redditor genesis_pig.

NEXT: The 10 Best Superhero Movie Performances of All Time, Ranked