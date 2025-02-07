A great superhero film is the definition of escapism entertainment. With a message as simple as good vs. evil, even an unknown character can become the next Batman or Spider-Man when done properly. Alternatively, a superhero story thrown together can be an embarrassment to the creators and audience alike.

With comic book fans still excited to see their favorite heroes battle it out in a big-budget spectacle, it takes a special effort to create a movie that makes more memes than money. From spin-offs no one wanted to sequels that killed franchises with a quickness, these are the lamest superhero movies to hit theaters.

10 'Green Lantern’ (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Image via Warner Bros.

If Ryan Reynolds could have one movie expunged from his career, it would most likely be the super flop Green Lantern. When ace pilot Hal Jordan (Reynolds) comes in contact with a dying alien, he’s given a ring that grants him incredible powers and entry into a league of intergalactic protectors. With a threat of immeasurable magnitude on its way toward Earth, Hal will have to learn to use his new ring to save the planet he’s been sworn to protect.

Reynolds famously mocked his association with Green Lantern when, in Deadpool 2, Deadpool (Reynolds) goes back in time to kill the actor before he can accept the part of Hal. Green Lantern seems more interested in creating a glorified prologue for a franchise than it is in telling a strong story. This was the first time the character of Green Lantern was getting the big screen treatment, and the fumbling of the property ruined any chances of the popular DC hero returning to theaters for more than a decade.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Green Lantern Release Date June 16, 2011 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming RENT







BUY







9 'Batman & Robin’ (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Gotham City has been safer with Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O’Donnell) patrolling the streets, but villains Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) and Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) are looking to disrupt the peace one pun at a time in Batman & Robin. Unlikely allies Poison Ivy and Mr. Freeze manage to drive a wedge between the crime-fighting pair, but a new hero in the form of Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone) tips the odds back in favor of justice.

Batman & Robin is a toy commercial first, a movie second, and a nail in the coffin of the Batman franchise until Christopher Nolan took a more grounded approach with Batman Begins years later. By trending away from the increasingly dark tone of the Tim Burton entries, Batman & Robin goes into a fully campy presentation that director Joel Schumacher’s first Bat-film, Batman Forever, hinted at. According to Schumacher, Warner Bros was primed to do another sequel, but the director stepped away to do smaller projects that involved fewer rubber nipples.