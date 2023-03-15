Survivor is a show so nuanced and complex, yet simple in premise, that it's no wonder it perseveres year after year. Besides being physically and mentally challenging, what with surviving living on a deserted island, it's also a social game and survival among others, that can be observed by numerous psychologists.

Just as people are lining up to play each year - most players on the current, 44th season are super fans - many loyal Survivor viewers also expect legendary moves and admirable characters. Still, in some seasons, that's not what they got. Many Redditors on the r/survivor thread pitched in and gave their honest opinions on the worst Survivor winners.

1 Jud "Fabio" Birza

Many Redditors placed Fabio among the least deserving players - although his season, Survivor: Nicaragua remains highly memorable. He seemed clueless (especially in a compilation of his best moments), but had a great strategy of staying unaligned and winning every individual immunity until the final.

The Redditor Classicchaserice, who started one of the threads, said Fabio was "Another clueless winner." Still, many put his perseverance in high regard, and find his win a testament to the old Survivor seasons. Survivor: Nicaragua had iconic characters that were the originators of the game played today - filled with twists, turns, and false promises.

2 Adam Klein

Season 33, Millennials vs Gen X, did a generational divide between players to show their differences. In the end, a Millennial won - Adam Klein. Most viewers remember him as sneaky and too emotional, but mostly full of plans he couldn't wrap up. His return in the Winners at War season was qualified as messy.

The user SoloLantern described Adam like this: "Adam won 1 immunity, which is something, but his social game was pandery, and at merge, his own alliance wanted him out." Yet, many viewers still defended him, saying he made some great moves along the way. While no Survivor winner is undeserving, some viewers like to see different types of gameplay.

3 Jenna Morasca

The sixth season of Survivor, The Amazon, saw the first-ever division of tribes into male and female. Eight women and eight men competed on each side, and the result of the season was a female winner - Jenna Morasca. Although that's a decent statistic that deserves merit, fans of the game aren't convinced that Jenna was among the best to ever do it.

One Redditor, TheRamboMan, listed several of their worst winners, including Jenna: "My bottom few... are those who had no idea what was happening almost ever." The user that started one of the threads, Classicchaserice also said Jenna "was much superior physically, but weaker socially, and more clueless. Also showed less drive."

4 Mike Holloway

The winner of Survivor: Worlds Apart was Mike Holloway. Although he was a problematic yet highly likable contestant, his win mattered more to those who voted for him than to those watching him win. Much like Fabio, Mike also had an individual immunity run until the final three, earning himself the title of Sole Survivor.

Worlds Apart was the season that divided tribes into blue, white, and no-collar categories. It gave fans one of the most beloved contestants, Joe Anglim, and a winner they're ready to divide opinions about. The user bluntsmacks described Mike by writing: "watching someone with awful strategic and social awareness comp beast their way to the end is extremely dull and unsatisfying for me."

5 Natalie White

Survivor: Samoa introduced a very polarizing figure - Russell Hantz. He played a cocky yet strategically perfect game in many ways. Because of the general dislike of Russell, and the hollow presence of Mick, Natalie White was voted as the Sole Survivor. The user OH68BlueEag compared this win to Sandra's on Heroes vs Villains, saying: "Those were just votes against Russell, not for winners."

Natalie was aligned with Russell from the start, leading many to believe he brought her to the end. Her game was underestimated, but the win is deemed undeserving. Most fans don't like winners that reach the final by riding behind imposing players, but the user purpleparrot20 defended her, saying: "I don't necessarily think Natalie is the worst winner because she saw a path to the end and stuck to it."

6 Bob Crowley

Bob Crowley won Survivor: Gabon, and will remain remembered for making a lot of fake Immunity Idols. This isn't the reason he's placed among the worst, though. Arguably, placing decoys everywhere was one of the most ingenious moves any winner could have pulled, but most fans deem Bob's gameplay too weak and uninspired - although the entire season remains unimpressive in their minds.

As Reddit users go, there's also an entire thread dedicated to Bob, named "Why is Bob seen as the worst winner?" The answers there didn't disappoint. For example, the user PrettySneaky71 wrote: "he said he did not strategize, he had no strategy, and that he didn't expect anyone to vote for him." A lack of strategy isn't loved among Survivor fans, which is apparent by their choices of worst winners.

7 Michele Fitzgerald

Season 32 is known as Survivor: Kaoh Rong, but unofficially, it was named Brains vs Brawns vs Beauty. Tribes were divided into these three categories, and Michele Fitzgerald, who started in the Beauty tribe, ended up becoming the Sole Survivor. Her social game was OK this season, but people may consider her a bad winner because of a lack of awareness and a generally dislikable cast.

The user Koala82 has a lot to say about Michele's win. Within a thread, they wrote: "Good players are able to maneuver a path to the end and lower their threat level to the other players. Michele didn’t do that, she instead got very lucky." This is the consensus; most fans see Michele as a pretty lucky and rather clueless player, as bad as that may sound.

8 Amber Mariano

Amber didn't come into Survivor: The Australian Outback or Survivor: All Stars with the surname Mariano. Her maiden name is Brkich, but after meeting an all-time favorite, Boston Rob Mariano, in Survivor: All Stars, they fell head over heels in love and got married after ending the show as the final two.

It's no secret as to why people find Amber a lacking winner - Boston Rob's game brought her to the end, ultimately winning because she was the "better choice of the two." In the end, Rob's game - although highly popular - did earn him a ton of enemies. One thread creator, OkCharityballs, placed Amber at the top of their worst list, saying: "She literally did nothing strategically besides follow orders from Rob."

9 Ben Driebergen

The seemingly beloved veteran and cowboy Ben Driebergen is, surprisingly, very high on most Redditors' worst-ever lists. Ben was the winner of season 35, aptly titled Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers; as part of the Heroes tribe, Ben made it to the final three by overcoming ending up in the tribe minority and winning a series of immunity challenges.

Similarly to Fabio and Mike, his string of immunity wins hasn't impressed Redditors enough to deem him better than most. Additionally, his increased finding of immunity idols made people believe there was some production favoring involved, although these are only speculations. The user Jeff_Probst1 mentions: "The only thing he did really in his previous season was find a bunch of idols that nobody else was looking for."

10 Chris Underwood

The name heard the most when discussing the worst Survivor winners is Chris Underwood. He won the season known as Edge of Extinction, which was the first time Survivor production introduced the twist of players going to Edge of Extinction rather than home after being voted out.

Chris was the third person out, which is pretty early to go. He spent only 12 days in the game before going to EOE, so many Redditors don't find his win valid. The user arctos889 explained it like this: "Chris is just following the path given to him. He contributed to it for sure and needed to execute it, but he wasn't the mastermind or anything."

