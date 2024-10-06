Teen movies are not known for quality, though some of them are undoubtedly great. The genre seems to have a higher than normal ratio of bad films to good, and it includes some legendarily atrocious disasterpieces. The worst teen movies often try too hard to be relatable or edgy, resulting in unintentional comedy or outright cringe. They often fall flat with awkward dialogue, clichéd plots, and lackluster performances.

The 2000s were an especially shaky decade for the teen movie, resulting in some of its greatest offenders. This was the era of dud musicals like From Justin To Kelly as well as dysfunctional star vehicles such as Crossroads with Britney Spears. With this in mind, here are the ten worst teen movies of all time. The most egregious of them have earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

10 'Twelve' (2010)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

"Twelve hours in, and I already hate this place." Twelve is a crime drama centered around a privileged group of New York City teens caught in a downward spiral of drug addiction, violence, and bad decisions. The main character is White Mike (Chace Crawford), a high school dropout who becomes a drug dealer to his wealthy peers. When a new drug, Twelve, hits the streets, the characters' lives spiral out of control, leading to deadly consequences. The movie aims to explore the dark side of privilege and youth, but its melodramatic tone and disjointed plot make it hard to take seriously.

The original novel was praised, but director Joel Schumacher fails to translate its tension to the screen. Twelve is riddled with issues, including an unnecessary voice-over, an overly crowded cast of characters, and a botched conclusion. The movie aims to be provocative and bold but winds up being inspired and pretentious.

9 'Vampire Academy' (2014)

Directed by Mark Waters

"The female bond is sacred, and I want you to respect that." Adapted from a popular series of YA novels, Vampire Academy attempts to blend teen drama with supernatural elements, but stumbles. It revolves around Rose Hathaway (Zoey Deutch), a Dhampir guardian-in-training, and her best friend Lissa (Lucy Fry), a vampire princess. Together, they navigate the perils of high school life at St. Vladimir’s Academy while dealing with romantic entanglements, rivalries, and a looming vampire threat. It's essentially Twilight meets Mean Girls, with campy execution and a messy narrative.

Any potential the movie might have had is marred by a formulaic plot and cardboard cutout characterization. It also ends on an annoying cliffhanger, so there's little feeling of resolution. Deutch does a decent job with what little the script gives her, but some of the other performances are are wooden as a stake through a vampire's heart. This misfire makes New Moon look like Interview with the Vampire.

8 'Endless Love' (1981)

Directed by Franco Zeffirelli

Close

"I was afraid of being crazy... but now I’m afraid of not being crazy enough." Endless Love is a romantic drama about two teenagers, Jade (Brooke Shields) and David (Martin Hewitt), whose passionate relationship spirals out of control. Their obsessive love affair leads to dangerous consequences, including manipulation, violence, and even arson. The film, based on Scott Spencer's novel, tries to explore the intensity of first love, but the overly dramatic plot and questionable character motivations turn it into an awkward melodrama.

The finished product is just weird and ill-fitting, lurching between tones. It's aimed at younger teens but some of the content is incredibly dark, like the pyromaniac subplot. Even the author hated the movie, saying, "I was frankly surprised that something so tepid and conventional could have been fashioned from my slightly unhinged novel about the glorious destructive violence of erotic obsession." All told, Endless Love isn't just one of the worst teen movies ever but one of the worst dramas, period.

7 'Zapped!' (1982)

Directed by Robert J. Rosenthal