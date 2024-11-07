Few decades have been as massively impactful and influential to the thriller genre as the 2000s, with the beginnings of the 21st century and the advent of digital filmmaking lending itself to constant top-notch thriller filmmaking. From high-stakes action thrillers like Children of Men and Taken to meticulously calculated slow-burn thrillers like Zodiac and No Country For Old Men, the 2000s were home to many of the greatest thrillers of all time. However, for every substantial and groundbreaking thriller that the decade saw, there were also many whose completely botched executions transformed them into titles of pure infamy.

From massive blockbusters that failed to live up to the standards of the decade to low-budget disasters that are visibly falling apart at the seams, the wide variety of notoriously terrible thrillers serves as a harsh contrast to the greatness that the decade is recognized for. More than any other genre, there is a distinct art and magic that goes into creating an effective thriller, finding the perfect balance between tension and intrigue to keep audiences engaged, yet these films completely failed at finding said engagement among audiences.

10 'Bangkok Dangerous' (2008)

Directed by Danny Pang Fat, Oxide Pang Shun

While Nicolas Cage was always a beloved and acclaimed actor in both thrillers and non-thrillers alike, his reputation became defined as a chaotic, larger-than-life presence in below-average films in the 2000s thanks to films like Bangkok Dangerous. The action thriller sees Cage as Joe, a professional freelance assassin who has lived a secluded and secretive life as he fully takes in his surroundings before going for his latest targets. However, after befriending a street kid and nearly getting them killed, he begins to train his new friend in the deadly arts, becoming a target of a band of killers himself in the process.

At the very least, the concept and name of a Nicolas Cage film called Bangkok Dangerous conjures up images of wild action and a gloriously chaotic time, even if its objective quality is low. However, even on this front, Bangkok Dangerous manages to completely disappoint when it comes to compelling action or stakes, becoming a generic slog that takes too much from clichés of the era and doesn't do enough to set itself apart. It's far from the worst movie that Nicolas Cage has done, but when compared to what the actor is capable of in a thriller context, the film is a major disappointment.

9 'The Happening' (2008)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

One of the strangest and most divisive films in M. Night Shyamalan's filmography, The Happening's attempts at widespread fear and dread are largely minimized by its abstract execution and performances. The film sees a terrifying airborne virus traveling across the northeastern United States, forcing those it infects into a frenzy that forces them to end their own lives. In an attempt to escape the virus and find an answer to how this all started, teacher Elliott Moore (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife flee from the cities into the countryside in search of the truth.

While The Happening has an inherently terrifying concept that could easily conjure up dread and tension in a different execution, the film's strange characterization and stilted performances transform it into an unintentional comedy. The film manages to constantly one-up itself in terms of increasingly strange and confusing plot points, line readings, and an overall strange tone that completely detracts from its intention as a thriller.

8 'I Know Who Killed Me' (2007)

Directed by Chris Sivertson

I Know Who Killed Me follows the outcry and consequences of the death of bright young Aubrey Fleming (Lindsay Lohan), whose torture at the hands of a sadistic serial killer completely decimates the lives of a small town. However, Aubrey ends up escaping from the clutches of the serial killers, regaining consciousness in a hospital and insisting that she is not actually Aubrey Fleming, but the real Aubrey is still in danger. It soon becomes a race against time to find the identity of the serial killer before the true Aubrey becomes his latest victim.

Easily one of the worst cinematic outings from Lindsay Lohan, I Know Who Killed Me has a chaotic and nonsensical plot that is not only difficult to follow, but quickly falls apart the more it's thought about. While a lot of the hatred that surrounded the film when it was released stems from the controversies that surrounded Logan at the time, the film itself still doesn't have any strengths on its own merits. The film attempts to tell an artsy and sophisticated take on a murder mystery, but its shallow execution makes it a painful watch to sit through.

7 'A Sound of Thunder' (2005)

Directed by Peter Hyams

A sci-fi thriller that went through production hell and became a notorious box office disaster, A Sound of Thunder attempted to bring a massive blockbuster scope to the classic 1952 short story of the same name. The film sees a company in the future that provides those the experience of a lifetime through a Time Safari, allowing rich people to travel to the past and hunt dinosaurs that would otherwise die of natural causes. However, when one hunter ends up straying away from the assigned path, he causes a chain reaction that has massive implications for history.

The implications and butterfly effect of time travel are topics that have been largely explored in thrillers long before A Sound of Thunder hit theaters, yet even as a tribute to the original short story, the film flounders greatly in execution. The CGI visual effects are jarring even for the era they were released in, along with a comical misunderstanding of history and nearly everyone on-screen giving minimal effort in their performances. Many of the issues surrounding the film can be attributed to the many rewrites, reshoots, and production issues that constantly delayed the film, making it an assured disaster from the beginning.

A Sound Of Thunder Release Date September 2, 2005 Director Peter Hyams Cast Armin Rohde , Heike Makatsch , Jemima Rooper , David Oyelowo , Wilfried Hochholdinger , Edward Burns Runtime 110 minutes

6 'Max Payne' (2008)

Directed by John Moore

Adapted from the critically acclaimed video game franchise, Max Payne follows the titular DEA agent whose family was murdered as a part of a conspiracy. In the seemingly endless battle of pain and revenge that Max faces, he finds himself teaming up with an assassin on her own quest for revenge, with the duo forced to solve a series of murders in New York City. Each additional body seemingly finds them closer to their own answers, yet the retribution that they are each seeking seems further and further by the day.

While the Max Payne games featured some of the most beloved and defining storylines in video games when they were released, the film adaptation transformed the groundbreaking story into yet another generic, cliche-ridden thriller. Even outside of the effective story of the original games, one of their greatest strengths is their top-notch action and gritty aesthetic, elements that are also massively butchered by the film, leaving a dull mess that is a slog to get through. The film is easily in contention for being one of the worst video game movies ever released.