A classic genre of filmmaking that has persevered and constantly evolved throughout the decades, thrillers have become commonplace in the film industry, with their distinct mixture of tension-building and high-stakes enchanting countless audiences. While each decade has its own memorable thriller experiences, the 2010s especially were a defining time for the genre, with countless genre-defining experiences and many near-perfect thrillers.

However, for every John Wick, Gone Girl, or Parasite that made massive waves and was beloved by audiences and critics alike, there are just as many thrillers that completely botched their execution and became infamous for their failures. As opposed to creating heightened tensions that bring audiences to the edge of their seats, the only thing that these thrillers manage to accomplish is either infuriating audiences or providing them with unintentional comedy.

10 'Fifty Shades Darker' (2017)

Directed by James Foley

Image via Universal Pictures

While the original Fifty Shades of Grey film was already largely controversial for its simplistic and arguably regressive view of BDSM relationships, there were at the very least elements of its storytelling that gave it an unexpected charm. Fifty Shades Darker, however, served to only double down on the worst aspects of the previous film and isn't even fun to watch. The film continues the heated relationship between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, who, after an unexpected reconnection, attempt to give each other another chance.

Fifty Shades Darker fails to make any substantial improvements to the original film while at the same time amplifying the focus placed on the sub-par writing, stilted performances, and egregious pacing. There's little that Fifty Shades Darker has to offer that the original film doesn't accomplish, with its new setpieces and developments not feeling major enough to justify the film's existence. At the very least, Fifty Shades Freed was able to provide a different lens for the series, while Fifty Shades Darker continues the same tired will-they-won't-they discourse that dominated the first film.

9 'Abduction' (2011)

Directed by John Singleton

Image via Lionsgate

Back when Taylor Lautner was considered a rising Hollywood star during the height of his Twilight popularity, Abduction was an awkward attempt to bring his charms to the world of a Bourne-inspired action thriller. The film sees Lautner as Nathan Harper, a young teen who has always felt off about his life, yet suddenly has his suspicions confirmed when he begins to suspect that his parents aren't actually his. Just as he's about to uncover the truth, a group of assassins begins hunting him down, forcing him on the run with his neighbor, Karen (Lily Collins), the only person remaining that he can trust.

Abduction attempts to ride nearly the entire success and appeal of its film based on the popularity of its leading star, yet Lautner flounders in a leading role and doesn't have the charm or presence to bring the action film to life. However, even if the film had a more capable and acclaimed star in the leading role, it wouldn't save Abduction from being an unmitigated disaster. Nearly every aspect of the filmmaking and structure of the film feels largely incompetent and underdeveloped, with a by-the-numbers plot that is overplayed and completely unoriginal.

8 'The Circle' (2017)

Directed by James Ponsoldt

Image via STXfilms

More than any other decade, the 2010s saw a massive explosion in technological advancement and capabilities in the digital era, inspiring many thrillers to talk about the terrifying dark side of these technological advancements. While The Circle sets itself up to be a powerful and timely expose on the importance of surveillance and technological overreach, in execution it managed to only aggravate and annoy audiences instead of enlightening them. The film follows a young tech worker who, while rising through the ranks at a powerful internet company, finds herself realizing the terrifying scope of the company's worldwide surveillance.

By the time The Circle was released in 2017, stories and concepts about the overreaching tendencies of corporations in the digital era had been wholly explored and analyzed, making this film feel not only late to the party but presenting itself as if it was always at the party. It simply finds itself repeating the same tired and repetitive points over and over again, which serves to come at the cost of the original story and characters present in the film. In its final, poorly edited state, the film is cluttered and chaotic at best, and incomprehensibly confusing and making no sense at worst.

7 'The Snowman' (2017)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Image via Universal

Murder mysteries are a classic subgenre of thriller, with the intrigue and suspense from uncovering the truth of an ever-rising body count leading to top-notch on-screen tension. However, one of the most clear-cut ways for a murder mystery thriller to fail in its execution is if its central mystery ends up being too confusing or nonsensical to take seriously, a major flaw affecting The Snowman. The film follows detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he investigates the disappearance of a young woman, with his main clue being her synonymous pink scarf being wrapped around an ominous snowman.

The Snowman had high hopes and expectations of using its chilling winter setting to increase tension and dread in its high-stakes murder mystery, yet its execution transforms the film into a laughably bad mess. Aspects of the film that were intended to be disturbing or offputting, such as the constant iconography of snowmen and children's notes, come across as unintentionally comical instead of brimming with suspense. While the film may have its occasional highlights, including one great performance, the vast majority of the film is by-the-numbers and lackluster by all accounts.

6 'Gotti' (2018)

Directed by Kevin Connolly

Image via Paramount Pictures

Attempting to tap into the same cinematic greatness as gangster films like Goodfellas and The Godfather, Gotti comes across as a disturbed caricature of these films that doesn't understand the strengths of mob stories on a fundamental level. The film tells the decades-spanning story of John Gotti (John Travolta), the notorious public figure who rose to the top of the New York underworld to become the leader of the Gambino crime family. However, his time at the top doesn't last forever, as Gotti is thrust into a world of tragedy, constant trials, and even a prison sentence.

Gotti has high aspirations of being the modern equivalent of the great gangster thrillers of old, yet its execution has made it the unanimous choice for the worst gangster movie of all time. Between Travolta's overwhelming performance, the lack of any depth or layers to the storytelling, or even small things like the usage of Pitbull in the soundtrack, it all comes together to create a comically terrible experience. The film almost feels like a parody of gangster movie clichés and tropes, except this is one joke that the film isn't in on, even if the audience can't stop laughing.

5 'Left Behind' (2014)

Directed by Vic Armstrong

Image via Freestyle Releasing

A Christian apocalyptic thriller adapted from an already controversial and divisive novel, Left Behind sees the world devolving into chaos following the rapture, where millions vanish in the blink of an eye to heaven, leaving the sinners to remain in the chaos of Earth. The film follows the perspective of a singular family as they attempt to survive and meet up amidst all the fighting and destruction, with airline pilot Rayford Steele (Nicolas Cage) doing all he can to see his wife and children again.

Even the chaotic and over-the-top nature of Nicolas Cage can't save Left Behind from being a monotonous slog of a thriller, with the film being more preoccupied with its grandstanding message over telling a compelling story. Even to fans of the original novels, Left Behind does very little to effectively translate the impact and strengths of the series, watering down character dynamics for the sake of making the film feel more in line with traditional Hollywood blockbusters.

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'The Thinning' (2016)

Directed by Michael J. Gallagher

Image via Legendary Digital Media

Dystopian worlds were one of the most defining trends in young adult thrillers throughout the 2010s, with their expansive worlds and themes of abusive power structures still feeling powerful to this day. However, for every great dystopian film in this era, there were also many that attempted to ride the coattails of success for the trend as some of the worst dystopian films of all time. Easily the worst of the bunch is The Thinning, the Logan Paul-starring teen thriller that takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where students are executed if they fail a high-school aptitude test.

While The Thinning may seem similar to other dystopian films at an initial glance, it doesn't take long to notice that the film doesn't have any of the nuance or strengths that make the thriller subgenre so great. Featuring phoned-in performances from internet personalities looking to break it into the world of cinema and a story that crumbles in on itself as it goes on, The Thinning manages to be even worse than the lowest expectations could have imagined.

The Thinning (2016) Release Date October 12, 2016 Director Michael J. Gallagher Cast Logan Paul , Peyton List , Lia Marie Johnson , Calum Worthy , Ryan Whitney , michael traynor , Stacey Dash , Matthew Glave , Robert Gant , Kiersten Warren , Jana Gallagher , Patrick O'Sullivan , Amy Paffrath , Jeff Corbett , Laura Harring , Aria Lyric Leabu , Marcel Nahapetian , David A. Cooper , Steven Cox , Kurt Caceres , Sunkrish Bala , Makeda Declet , Bernard X. Kopsho , Sully Zack , Steven Wash Jr. , Cooper J. Friedman , Alexa Rambarran , Adwin Brown , Nikki Boyer , Hunter Paris , Ramona Young , Frank Gerrish , Scott Broderick , Patrick Mulderrig , Janna Cardia , Laura Covelli , Tara Platt Runtime 84 Minutes Expand

Rent on Google Play

3 'The Fanatic' (2019)

Directed by Fred Durst