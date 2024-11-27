The art and beauty in creating a high-tension, edge-of-your-seat thriller is something that has been widely explored throughout all of film history, with many revolutinos and developments being made in expanding the genre's possibilities. In the modern day of filmmaking, thriller films have reached a point of massive highs, ranging from widely acclaimed blockbusters like Oppenheimer to smaller-scale yet equally praised films like Anatomy of a Fall.

However, the 2020s hasn't been without its fair share of thrillers that have accomplished the complete opposite, being comically inept in their execution with constant flaws and issues that get in the way of their intended thrills. These select few thrillers range from high-budgeted misfires that failed to connect with audiences to low-budget passion projects that faltered due to a lack of experience or a myriad of other issues. At the very least, the complete lack of quality in these films serves to only make the best thrillers of recent memory that much more invigorating.

10 'Money Plane' (2020)

Directed by Andrew Lawrence

While many low-quality thriller films set themselves up as a larger-than-life experience that disappoints on its promises, Money Plane is the type of cheap, no-nonsense film that is fully aware of its own ineptitude. The modern, airline-based take on a heist thriller follows a professional thief who is $40 million in debt, planning to pay it all off with one final heist on the futuristic airborne casino known as the Money Plane. However, the plane is also home to some of the world's most dangerous criminals, making the score far from easy to accomplish.

While it's certainly refreshing to see an action-thriller that fully embraces its status as a dumb, low-effort thrill ride, being self-aware of one's flaws doesn't remove said flaws from the equation. It makes for a fun time to mock aspects like the ridiculously unbelievable plot, Kelsey Grammar's comical phoned-in performance, and action scenes that baffle the mind with their lack of quality. As far as the 2020s are concerned, this is one of the decade's most iconic so-bad-they're-good movies so far.

Money Plane Release Date September 29, 2020

9 'They/Them' (2022)

Directed by John Logan

Image via Peacock

While the film's cheesy title quickly made it the subject of mockery when it was first announced, the inherent concept behind They/Them was certainly brimming with potential. The idea of a classic summer camp slasher that directly leans into the deep-rooted history that LGBTQ+ themes and characters have had with horror sounds like a recipe for something truly special, yet in execution, this potential is largely squandered. The film follows a group of campers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp dealing not only with a ruthless killer on the loose but the horrifying psychological techniques of conversion therapy.

The biggest problem with They/Them is that it attempts to balance its two completely different sources of horror that, individually, could have made for a great film, but together serve to detract from one another annoyingly. The film is at its best when it shows the very real and palpable dread of conversion therapy, yet the slasher plot, bare-bones characters, and obnoxious editing all get in the way of the film's occasional signs of greatness. More than just a simple bad experience, its disappointing nature makes it that much more painful, as the pieces were there for something truly great.

8 'Miller's Girl' (2024)

Directed by Jade Halley Bartlett

Image via IMBD

Erotic thrillers that deal with deeply uncomfortable subject matter and age-gap relationships in film have been a topic of controversy and discussion for decades, with Miller's Girl being the decade's premiere example of how badly this topic can be handled. The film follows the story of talented young writer Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega), who finds herself getting entangled in a seductive game of cat and mouse with her teacher (Martin Freeman) after being assigned a deeply personal writing project.

While Miller's Girl attempts to approach its risqué topic in good faith and with a distinct focus on painting its characters in a dark light, the film doesn't go far enough and ends up portraying the exact opposite message. By the film's end, it's clear that it has added nothing of value to the conversation of the uncomfortable power dynamic apparent in these age gaps, yet still has the gall to stoke its ego and treat itself as a highly intellectual experience. The film completely botches the importance and impact of its themes ironically during a time when they couldn't be more relevant.

Miller's Girl Release Date January 26, 2024

7 'Firestarter' (2022)

Directed by Keith Thomas

Image via Blumhouse Productions

A modern reboot of the Stephen King classic that was previously adapted to film almost 40 years prior, Firestarter actively makes changes to King's beloved original story that serve to take away from the overall experience. The film follows the struggles that have continuously followed young Charlie, whose parents have constantly been on the run to hide her from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her inherent pyrokinetic powers. While her father has done a good job of teaching Charlie to suppress her power, as she turns 11 years old, the fires become much harder to control.

Firestarter features a singular redeeming quality, that being the exceptional score done by John Carpenter and his son, yet every other element of this forgettable remake falls flat on its face. The film is simply too divided in terms of tone and doesn't know what it wants to be, whether an emotional family drama, a striking action thriller, or the origin story of a superhero. This divided nature and tonal inconsistency end up resulting in a complete lack of stakes or interest in anything happening in the film, being largely forgettable by its end.

Firestarter

rent

Release Date May 13, 2022 Runtime 94 minutes

6 'The Last Days of American Crime' (2020)

Directed by Olivier Megaton

Image via Netflix

An underwhelming action thriller that manages to annoy and bore much more than excite, The Last Days of American Crime mixes obnoxious editing and vile themes to make for a largely sickening experience. The film takes place in a dystopian future where, in a last-ditch effort by the government to put a stop to crime and terrorism, it enacts a plan to broadcast a signal that will force those who hear it to be unable to knowingly break the law.

As if the multitude of issues surrounding the actual filmmaking and pacing were obnoxious enough, The Last Days of American Crime depicts mindless violence and over-the-top gore during a moment when audiences needed it least. Even if this police brutality-filled film had been released at a time that wasn't as unfortunate as the George Floyd protests, it still wouldn't receive any mileage or praise due to just how poorly its action and story are executed. The film has nothing to say outside its generic, mind-numbing action, yet said action isn't even good to begin with.

5 'Karen' (2021)

Directed by Coke Daniels