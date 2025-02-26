Terrible and unwatchable movies are made every day. A lot of those movies are probably objectively worse than the ones that make up this list. But, being the worst of all time involves more than just an apples-to-apples comparison of quality. A straight-to-DVD independent film made on a shoestring budget with first-time actors is rarely going to compete with a big-budget studio film (even if that film is as terrible as Transcendence).

Instead of presenting a line-up of bottom-of-the-barrel thrillers that make The Room look like Citizen Kane, this list will cover a range of films with the talent, means and ability to produce something more than what they ended up with. The wasted talent and misplaced creativity solidify these thrillers as some of the worst of all time.

10 'The Woman in the Window' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 25%

Image via Netflix

Anna (Amy Adams) is a child psychologist with agoraphobia. Too terrified to leave her Manhattan brownstone, she spends her days drinking heavily and spying on her neighbors. Her tenuous grasp on reality further loosens when she witnesses one of her neighbors committing a crime.

Gone Girl, The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train. Over the past ten years or so, movies have been very obsessed with women and where they are. The female-led psychological thriller trend started high with Gone Girl and very quickly spiraled into near-self-parody as producers tripped over each other to try and replicate the success of David Fincher's crime classic. The Woman in the Window is among the worst of the bunch. Despite the stellar cast, the dower and convoluted Rear Window rip-off ends up a mess.