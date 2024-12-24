A thriller movie, as the name says, is meant to excite, get the blood rushing, and make people talk about it long after it's done. The best thriller movies of all time can do just that, though it's not easy to create a suspenseful flick that can stay with the audiences for a long time. A lot of things have to come together at the same time: the right cast, the director's vision, the best draft of a script, and a studio that will fulfill all the moviemakers' desires.

The worst thrillers, however, are very easy to make. The filmmakers see an opportunity with a great story idea, but they don't look beyond the second draft (sometimes not even the first), and believe their vision will just come true on film as well as it did on paper. It's easy to ruin something, but it's much harder to get it right. Assuming all the filmmakers and cast members tried their best to make something out of a big bag of nothing, the best we can give them is a high five. The worst thrillers of the past 25 years may not get even that.

10 'Subservience' (2024)

Directed by S.K. Dale

Stories about disobedient artificial intelligence are the favorite genre of many people. M3GAN is a great example of a successful sci-fi thriller, while Subservience with M3gan Fox (sorry, Megan) is not. Being perfect for the role of an android, Megan Fox is the bright spot in the movie, which was welcomed and received with low expectations. Michele Morrone joins her as the lead, and he's well known to international audiences for the Netflix movie 365 Days.

Nick (Morrone) and Maggie (Madeline Zima) are a happy couple, but Maggie has health issues that become worse and require constant medical attention. Nick has a lot of work and can't take care of Maggie and their kids full-time, so he hires a home helping android, or sim, Alice (Fox). Alice is initially helpful around the house, but her consciousness develops, and she grows jealous of Maggie, making her and Nick's lives even more difficult in the process. Subservience is predictable and pretty cringe-inducing at times, but with its bombastic ending sequence, it's not one of the greatest thrillers out there, but it's kind of good for being bad.

9 'Fatale' (2020)

Directed by Deon Taylor

Hilary Swank is beautiful and a good actor, so she can pull off a sort of femme fatale role. Well, at least the premise of Fatale promises that. This erotic thriller follows Michael Ealy as Derrick, an LA sports agent suspecting his wife Tracie is cheating on him. His best friend and colleague, Rafe (Mike Colter), suggests Derrick "return the favor" to his wife by hooking up with someone, and Derrick does so in Las Vegas. After a near-fatal break-in, Derrick and Tracie wait for the police, when Derrick realizes the detective in charge is the woman he slept with, Valerie (Hilary Swank).

This, of course, weaves a web of deceit and lies, with Derrick trying to hide his affair and Valerie constantly pushing the boundaries on what's right. She turns out to be more than a detective - she's a skilled stalker and can set up anyone for a crime. Fatale isn't terrible, but it doesn't land in some respects. Watching it feels more like a B-movie with A-list actors, lacking some needed tension and unexpected moments. Nevertheless, Hilary Swank plays the big bad excellently, and Michael Ealy does a good job as the confused lead.

8 'The Cloverfield Paradox' (2018)

Directed by Julius Onah

Oren Uziel wrote the script for The Cloverfield Paradox, first naming it God Particle. J.J. Abrams, the executive producer and Cloverfield creator, gave the idea to connect the movie to the events of Cloverfield during production and create a bigger and more memorable franchise. The connection - the monster at the end - is abrupt and illogical, which may have contributed to the movie's general lackluster feeling. The Cloverfield Paradox has a talented actor ensemble with Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Daniel Brühl, and David Oyelowo (among several others) as a group of scientists aboard the space station Cloverfield.

The group is meant to prepare the space station to test out a particle accelerator that could solve the energy crisis on Earth. However, after a botched attempt at testing, Earth disappears from their sight; they must now figure out where they are and how to return home. The premise is interesting, but the execution failed its cast. The Cloverfield Paradox sounds clever and has some promising ideas, but it's unsure whether connecting it to the Cloverfield franchise was its biggest advantage or downside.

7 'Deep Water' (2022)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

When Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were mostly seen walking dogs together, no one expected to later see them star in a movie together. Deep Water was either a great way for them to bond, or the reason to break up, and from the reviews and reception, it could be the latter. Of course, their personal relationship has nothing to do with the movie; it shows they have chemistry and can work together, and their acting skills are the best part of this. Deep Water is another erotic thriller that aims to show things aren't ideal even when couples try their best to keep a marriage alive.

The movie follows Vic and Melinda (Affleck and de Armas), a couple in a small town where rumors are the best part of everyone's day. Melinda prefers an open relationship arrangement, and she often takes advantage of that in front of Vic (and their child, but that's beyond the point). When Melinda's many lovers start dying one by one, the movie turns into a thriller. There are not many surprises here; the movie is only suspenseful while watching Vic turn red, but otherwise, many things in the dynamic and the overall plot are too lacking to justify.

6 'Max Payne' (2008)

Directed by John Moore