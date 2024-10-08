David Lynch is a director known for powerful imagery, surrealism, and dreamlike sequences in his thrilling films. With films like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive and his foray into TV with the cult classic Twin Peaks, he has made a name for himself as a pivotal American director. It is no wonder that he is an inspiration to many filmmakers who try to copy Lynch's style with Lynchian thrillers. It should be even less of a surprise that many of those Lynchian attempts fail.

The attempts at Lynchian thrillers can be applauded, but many of them fail disastrously for a variety of reasons. The following films tried to be Lynchian and fails either at the box office or with the basic script or execution or all of the above. Here are films that attempted to be Lynchian and failed.

10 'Only God Forgives' (2013)

By Nicolas Winding Refn

This 2013 film by director Nicolas Winding Refn stars Ryan Gosling and Kristin Scott Thomas as a followup to his film Drive. Only God Forgives has clear Lynchian plot twists while also being explicitly dedicated to surrealist South American director Alejandro Jodorowsky. The film takes place in Thailand where a drug trafficker played by Gosling is sent on a mission by his mother (Thomas) to avenge his older brother's death after the older brother was killed for beating an underage sex worker to death. The plot doesn't exactly go down smoothly - and neither did the execution.

The film had a notoriously confusing response at the Cannes Film Festival. It was booed by the audience at Cannes while also receiving a standing ovation. Some critics gave it one star, while others gave it five stars. A notable review comes from Bill Gibron in PopMatters where he wrote, "David Lynch must be laughing. If he had created something like Only God Forgives, substituting his own quirky casting for the rather staid choices made by actual director Nicolas Winding Refn, he would have walked away from Cannes 2013 with yet another Palm d'Or..."

9 'Gothika' (2003)

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz

Gothika is a classic thriller in which Halle Berry plays a therapist who gets into a car accident after swerving off the road to avoid hitting a young woman. When she wakes up to find herself an inmate at an asylum where she learns her husband has been brutally murdered, and she is the main suspect. She is haunted by visions of the woman she swerved not to hit as she attempts to escape and put together what happened to her husband.

Gothika only has a 15% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it received many negative reviews, Roger Ebert did review it rather positively. He admitted that the plot was "preposterous", but that he enjoyed Berry's vulnerable performance and accepted the film on its own terms. Halle Berry even won the MTV Movie Award for Best Actress in Gothika, validating Ebert's review.

8 'Dark Crimes' (2018)

Directed Alexandros Avranas

Jim Carrey had a moment in his career when he was tackling thrillers and hard-hitting dramas. Unfortunately, not all of them panned out. Dark Crimes stars Jim Carrey as a detective who is suspicious of an author whose novel has a lot of similarities to an unsolved murder. The film was highly anticipated as it was based on a popular article in The New Yorker, and it had a fantastic team behind it. So what went wrong?

The film has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Most reviewers noted that the film was too dreary to enjoy. The bleak thriller was gloomy from start to finish, essentially depressing audiences rather than keeping them on the edge of their seats for the film's twists and turns. That being said, some critics praised Carrey's performance as the only watchable factor in the film. Carrey is an undeniably good actor, even in a film that requires him to deliver the polar opposite of his comedic performances.

7 'Boxing Helena' (1993)

Directed by Jennifer Lynch