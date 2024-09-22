Great thrillers make up many of the most captivating and pulse-raising viewing experiences cinema has to offer. Often defined by their twisty and unpredictable stories, atmospheric intensity, and their commanding lead performances, the very best movies of the genre are enduring and celebrated icons of suspense and excitement. However, for every masterpiece the genre has produced, there have been plenty of woeful misfires that have become infamous if not been forgotten entirely.

While the worst thrillers make for tough viewing, there are a lot of them that, for all their technical missteps and narrative pitfalls, still feature talented actors giving their all in committed performances. From murder mysteries that were too monotonous and mundane to make a killing, to erotic thrillers that go limp, these 10 thrillers are disasterpieces that coast on the greatness of one single performance.

10 Brittany Murphy as Elisabeth Burrows

'Don’t Say a Word' (2001)

Like many similar thrillers that exist in a plane of suspended belief, Don’t Say a Word has plenty of intriguing elements, but it proves to be too bland to weave them all together into anything memorable or consistently riveting. It follows Nathan Conrad (Michael Douglas), a child psychiatrist who is brought in to examine Elisabeth Burrows (Brittany Murphy), a disturbed young woman who has spent 10 years in a sanitorium. However, a gang of thieves take Nathan’s family hostage and demand that he obtains information from Elisabeth concerning a stolen gemstone from a decade earlier.

Amid its many flaws and misguided aspects, Don’t Say a Word finds a strength in its acting performances, with Murphy in particular standing out as a terrified and tormented woman clinging on to a secret with no idea who she can trust. The ensemble cast at large is a pillar of excellence for the film, but Murphy’s performance is easy to single out.

9 Ethan Hawke as Brent Magna

'Getaway' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

A brainless blast of crime and car chases that is so frenetic and fast-paced that it speeds past even redeeming moments of guilty pleasure glee to snap into the next uninspired chase sequence, Getaway is so frantic that it becomes rather dull. It follows Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke), a washed-up race car driver thrust into a desperate situation when his wife is abducted, and he is contacted by the kidnapper who demands he steal a car and continue following his instructions.

Within the rapid-paced story, Hawke does what he can to imbue the film with a central, grounded, and sympathetic presence. While no more detailed than the protagonist of any other cheap car-chase action thriller, Hawke’s Brent Magna is given a soul and a personality despite the movie’s endeavor to strip him of that. It’s not Hawke’s greatest ever performance, but he does bring depth and gravitas to a movie that is, frankly, undeserving of his talents.

Getaway (2013) Release Date August 30, 2013 Director Courtney Solomon Cast Ethan Hawke , Selena Gomez , Jon Voight , Rebecca Budig , Paul Freeman , Bruce Payne , Dimo Alexiev , Velislav Pavlov Runtime 90 Minutes

8 Kate Beckinsale as Dana Barrow

'The Disappointments Room' (2016)

Image via Relativity Media

Without wanting to be cruel, The Disappointments Room is a film that lives up to its unflattering title in practically every regard. Teetering on the cusp of psychological thrills and haunted house horror, it follows architect Dana Burrows (Kate Beckinsale) and her young family as their move to a new house quickly becomes a nightmare of horrific visions and a creepy evil that lurks in the attic.

Many of the story’s best beats are also its most derivative, it struggles to maintain its atmospheric intensity, and it ultimately leaves viewers disinterested by the onset of the final act. However, it does coast on a committed performance from Beckinsale, who squeezes every single drop of drama out of her one-dimensional character to conjure a performance of poignancy and plucky resolve in spite of the movie around her.

7 Jim Carrey as Tadek

'Dark Crimes' (2016)

Image via Saban Films

On the surface, Dark Crimes is a film that should have plenty going for it. There is a fascinating basis on an article published in The New Yorker, it was released during a peak in mystery thrillers, and it featured plenty of talent both behind and in front of the camera. However, the film is largely an unfortunate misfire, one too engulfed in a bleak and monotonous tone as it follows an investigation into a murdered businessman that has eerie similarities to the killings in a crime fiction novel penned by a mysterious author.

The film’s one saving grace ends up being Jim Carrey’s committed and brooding performance as the detective on the case. While he doesn’t challenge the film’s somber tone, he does lean heavily into his dramatic talents to offer a performance of arresting weight and gravitas. Sadly, beyond Carrey, Dark Crimes has no redeeming qualities and even has a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dark Crimes Release Date May 18, 2018 Director Alexandros Avranas Cast Jim Carrey , Charlotte Gainsbourg , Marton Csokas , Kati Outinen , Vlad Ivanov , Agata Kulesza Runtime 92 minutes

6 Natascha McElhone as Deborah

'Killing Me Softly' (2002)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

An adaptation of Nicci French’s novel of the same name, Killing Me Softly pries apart its source material to run as an erotic thriller with disturbing undertones of abuse and manipulation. It focuses on Alice (Heath Graham), an American living in London who leaves her boyfriend to marry a famed mountain climber who heroically saved six people in a tragedy that saw him lose the woman he loved. As their relationship intensifies, Alice begins to learn more of Adam’s (Joseph Fiennes) dark past and starts to feel unsafe in her marriage.

Natascha McElhone plays a scene-stealing part as Deborah, Adam’s sister who Alice turns to for help only to learn that she has a disturbing secret of her own. The film at large is a routine and formulaic though uninspired thriller marred by unearned and ridiculous plot twists and gratingly bad dialogue. Graham and Fiennes do what they can in their roles, but McElhone finds the wriggle room to make Deborah a genuinely creepy and unnerving presence.

5 Kristin Scott Thomas as Crystal

'Only God Forgives' (2013)

Image via Film District

Nicholas Winding Refn’s follow-up to the cult classic and gorgeously stylized crime drama Drive, Only God Forgives sees the director again paired with Ryan Gosling to present a mystifying and eye-popping deep dive into the criminal underworld. Set in Bangkok, it follows Julian (Gosling), a drug-smuggler, as his mother insists he seeks revenge on whoever killed his violent and irredeemable brother.

Gosling puts in a fine performance, one of similar brooding to his starring role in Drive, but the film around him is unable to do enough to give his insular and quiet protagonist the same presence on this occasion. However, Kristin Scott Thomas proves to be a scene-stealer as Julian’s eccentric and volatile mother thrust amid a stunningly stylish but otherwise shallow and unstimulating story.

Only God Forgives Release Date May 30, 2013 Director Nicolas Winding Refn Cast Ryan Gosling , Vithaya Pansringarm , Gordon Brown , Tom Burke , Sahajak Boonthanakit , Pitchawat Petchayahon Runtime 90

4 Tracy Letts as Don Wilson

'Deep Water' (2022)

Image via Hulu

A calamitous misfire with few redeeming qualities, Deep Water is a woefully misguided adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel of the same name that falls flat as a psychological erotic thriller. Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) seemingly has the perfect life. Success has allowed him to retire early to spend time with his young family. However, his begrudging acceptance of his wife’s sexual affairs lands him in trouble when he becomes the prime suspect in one of her lovers’ disappearances.

While Affleck and Ana de Armas’ starring parts are reduced by a weak screenplay, Tracy Letts does find some wriggle room as Don Wilson, a crime novelist who is intrigued by the Van Allen’s unique scenario and Vic’s jovial claims that he murdered the missing man. Beyond Letts’ presence, the film is a miserable medley of deeply unlikable characters, story beats that fail to capitalize on what should be an engrossing premise, and a frustrating finale that punishes those who endured until the end.

Deep Water Release Date 2020-00-00 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Ben Affleck , Ana De Armas Runtime 1 hr 55 min

3 Rebecca Ferguson as Katrine Bratt

'The Snowman' (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the biggest disappoints of the 2010s, the promotional material for The Snowman led many to expect an eerie and suspenseful masterpiece of Scandi-noir featuring a harrowing serial killer mystery and an ensemble of exceptional stars. It never gets close to meeting the anticipation it set, collapsing as a muddled and boring murder mystery that never quite feels urgent of important. It follows a Detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) as he investigates a serial killer who uses ominous snowmen as a calling card.

As is quite often the case, Rebecca Ferguson establishes herself as a clear highlight of the picture, portraying new recruit Katrine Bratt who helps Hole on the case. Amid a cacophony of derivative character beats, underwhelming suspense sequences, and impressive though wasted production design, Ferguson’s performance is the sole generator of intrigue and angst. The film’s low standing is only made all the more disappointing considering its obvious potential and the fact that director Tomas Alfredson has mastered intricate and layered films before.

2 Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter

'Hannibal' (2001)

Image via MGM

A lucrative albeit forgettable sequel to the 1991 classic The Silence of the Lambs, the return to Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal of the cannibalistic, serial-killing psychologist Hannibal Lecter is about the only good thing of 2001’s Hannibal. Directed by Ridley Scott, it takes place seven years after Lecter escaped captivity in America, with the deranged psychopath now residing in Europe under an alias. He finds himself being targeted by a disfigured past victim out for revenge.

The film features a stacked cast, including Julianne Moore as Clarice Starling and an utterly unrecognizable Gary Oldman as vengeful Mason Verger, but it struggles to mold all its stylish decadence and graphic violence into anything more than a camp celebration of all the most disturbing ideas and elements of the first film. The only way it surpasses the original is by giving more screentime to Lecter, with Hopkins’ deliciously evil and conniving cannibal just as addictive a presence the second time around, even if the sheer terror has worn off.

1 Emily Blunt as Rachel Watson

'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures.

Based on Paula Hawkins’ New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Girl on the Train was released as something of an anticipated mystery. With Emily Blunt starring, it follows a recovering alcoholic still coping with her divorce as she spends her days on a train that travels past her ex’s house. A missing persons case soon uproots her aimlessness, thrusting her into the midst of an investigation which will re-shape every aspect of her life.

While the film has some interesting moments, it largely struggles to expand beyond being anything more than a deceitful melodrama that capitalizes on the source material’s popularity. However, it is still intelligent enough to recognize how great of an asset Emily Blunt is, homing in on her exceptional lead performance as the crux of the movie. Her performance alone isn’t quite enough to overshadow all the film’s flaws, but it does make for a watchable and moderately entertaining mystery, albeit a predictable one.

