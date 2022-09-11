Few movies are as engrossing, as capable of making an audience truly escape and have tunnel vision, quite like a first-rate thriller. Characterized by twists, careful plotting, and above all tension, thrillers have an enduring, timeless appeal, with plenty of genre crossover potential.

The high points of the thriller genre will be studied and enjoyed as long as moving pictures exist: The French Connection is still raw and exhilarating over five decades later. The Silence of the Lambs has forever etched an imprint in the public imagination. Then, of course, there is Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, whose contribution to the medium is impossible to sum up. On the opposite end of the spectrum of such greatness, there are certainly bad thrillers out there that attempt to raise the pulse, and succeed only in slowing it down. According to critics on the Tomatometer, these are the worst thrillers of all time.

15 'Shadow Conspiracy' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 7%

Despite some big-name actors of the time and a fresh-enough premise, Shadow Conspiracy is an inept actioner, starring Charlie Sheen as a White House staffer entangled in, you guessed it, a Shadow Conspiracy. Sheen has to discover the truth behind a supposed plan to kill the president, and soon learns that the conspiracy goes much deeper than anyone expected, and is much more dangerous.

Nothing about this film is surprising or inventive. The worst thing about the lame, lame Shadow Conspiracy is its waste of Linda Hamilton, the one and only Sarah Connor, in a supporting role that doesn't deserve her.

14 'Stolen' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Sometimes, not even the presence of stars like Jon Hamm and Josh Lucas can save a movie. Such is the case of Stolen, about a detective dealing with the death of his son while trying to uncover the identity of a boy whose mummified remains are found in a box that's been buried for years.

The premise may sound like it could make for a gripping mystery crime drama — and it probably could have, but in the hands of director Anders Anderson, the result is a lot more underwhelming. Stolen is a mystery that's not mysterious, a thriller that doesn't thrill, and a suspense drama with little to no tension anywhere in its clunky narrative. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

13 'Dark Tide' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

One of two unfortunate shark movies on this list saddles Academy Award winner Halle Berry and real-life ex-husband Olivier Martinez with a shallow script about a cash-strapped shark expert (people call her "the shark whisperer") who overcomes a recent trauma to assist an excitement-hungry millionaire's joy ride into a strip of sea called "Shark Alley."

Goodness knows Berry can carry any movie with a decent script, but reviewers were highly critical of Dark Tide's lack of imagination. After all, how hard can it be to make a shark movie at least mindlessly entertaining? The universally panned film grossed just over $1 million against a relatively modest $25 million budget.

12 'Killing Me Softly' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Done well, an erotic thriller is a decadence, alluring in the extreme. The late '80s and early '90s were the golden era of such films, with Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and The Last Seduction enamoring audiences, critics, or both. Perhaps the godfather of the erotic thriller is Brian De Palma, whose hyper-stylized pictures grow in esteem among film buffs as the years pass.

Starring gorgeous and charismatic leads in Heather Graham and Joseph Fiennes, featuring no shortage of graphic sex scenes, and directed by Palme d'Or winner Chen Kaige, Killing Me Softly nevertheless got a beat down from critics, who singled out ludicrous plotting and unintentionally funny dialogue. Loosely based on the 1999 novel about budding mistrust in a marriage, Killing Me Softly is the Chinese-American filmmaker's first and final film in the English language.

11 'Precious Cargo' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Once upon a time, the absolute legend that is Bruce Willis was one of the world's biggest, most popular, and highest-grossing action movie stars. Then, later in his career, he started making more and more abysmal genre fluff. That's the perfect description of Precious Cargo, a simple action comedy thriller about a crime boss trying to make off with loot that belongs to another thief.

When done right, action comedy movies can be an absolute blast. When done wrong, they end up looking kind of like Precious Cargo. According to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie feels like a cheesy B-movie in all the wrong ways, taking itself just a bit too seriously and rarely having fun with its own dumbness as a result. Bruce Willis filmography completionists will no doubt feel brave enough to get through Precious Cargo; but all those who just love the action thriller genre in general are better off watching something else. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

10 'Stratton' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Directed by the same Simon West who directed in Con Air one of the most iconic action movies of the '90s, Stratton stars Dominic Cooper as a British Special Boat Service commando tracking down an international terrorist cell. Generic premises often result in generic movies, and this is no exception. At best, it's a tolerable experience. At worst, it's an incompetently crafted action thriller that fails to excite in any significant way.

Britain has put out plenty of truly exceptional films over the decades. Stratton isn't one of them. Critics thought that its miscast ensemble and paper-thin script were issues impossible to overlook; but any action movie can somewhat overcome those problems when it has good action sequences. Sadly, Stratton doesn't. These scenes have a rhythm that feels pedestrian and a lack of energy that could put anyone to sleep. When a thriller is more of a lullaby than a nail-biter, you know you've got a problem. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

Stratton is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

9 'Homecoming' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

A woman scorned had been done to death probably even before Fatal Attraction. One of the lamest rehashes ever, Homecoming imitates that brand of erotic thriller with no bite. It's slipshod.

The O.C.'s Mischa Barton plays a femme fatale who seeks vengeance on a former lover (Matt Long) and his new girlfriend (Jessica Stroup). Good luck finding a positive review of this anywhere, as anyone who has seen it knows that it's entirely underwhelming and laughable, especially since the two leads have no chemistry whatsoever.

8 'The Disappointments Room' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Along with something like What's the Worst That Could Happen?, The Disappointments Room is an all-timer for bad movie title ideas. Seriously, who said this was a good idea? It follows a predictable plot that sees Dana (Kate Beckinsale), her husband, and young son move to the countryside, only to discover they aren't alone in their new house.

Kate Beckinsale is a terrific actress, she was comic gold in the same year's Love and Friendship, but her talents are neglected in the lame haunted-house movie The Disappointments Room. What an ironic title and generally a darn shame for everyone involved.

7 'London Fields' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Neo-noir is cinephile bliss when it's inspired and fully formed. Modern examples that knocked it out of the park include the original Sin City, Guillermo del Toro's darkly arresting Nightmare Alley, and even the John Wick movies.

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by co-screenwriter Martin Amis, London Fields is a convoluted yet halfhearted stab at noir that's utterly unconvincing, due at least in part to troubles behind the scenes that led to multiple existing cuts, and a long-shelved release. Billy Bob Thornton, Amber Heard, Jim Sturgess, and Theo James star in a messy would-be mood piece about a clairvoyant who has a vision of her own death.

6 'Left Behind' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Nicolas Cage stands alone in an acting category of his own creation. As often as he can, he tries to find ways to out-Cage himself. Sometimes, the result is fantastic. Other times, audiences are the ones that have to pay the price. Such was the tragic case with Left Behind, a sci-fi thriller about a small group of survivors left behind after millions of people suddenly vanish and the world is left in shambles.

A strong contender for the highly-coveted title of worst Nicolas Cage movie of all time, Left Behind earned the favor of not a single critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Hysterically bad without ever intending to be a comedy, the movie masks whatever possibly enjoyable camp it may have offered with clunky effects, terrible acting, and some of the worst writing the genre has ever seen. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

5 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Deemed by some critics as one of the worst action movies of all time, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever may sound like an epic pop culture event, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, it's a pretty much universally despised crime mystery where an FBI agent and a rogue DIA agent, tasked with destroying each other, soon discover that a bigger enemy is at work behind the scenes.

Though the movie still has a small but loyal cult following, critics on Rotten Tomatoes found it obnoxiously loud, offering contrived subplots that are challenging to follow but not enough narrative juice for any self-respecting viewer to care. Even the presence of stars like Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu wasn't enough to save the film, which critics thought was one big, senseless, boring cliché. — Diego Pineda Pacheco

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

4 'Dark Crimes' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Jim Carrey's shimmering acting chops (he's best known for comedy, but check out great dramatic turns in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Truman Show) are wasted in a crime thriller that's as bland as its title. Dark Crimes follows a veteran detective who realizes that an author's work is suspiciously similar to the details of an unsolved murder.

Aside from wasting its premise's potential, Dark Crimes also wastes the talent of Charlotte Gainsbourg, who's been magnificent elsewhere. Here, both actors are given nothing to work with. This is a movie that kind of fades into the woodwork.

3 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

Steven Spielberg's 1975 Jaws overcame a rough production to set all the box-office records, becoming a perfect summer blockbuster. The sequels slowly got worse and worse. This is the breaking point.

In The Revenge, the shark carries a personal vendetta against the family of Chief Brody, whose widow Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary) just can't seem to shake them off, even when she goes all the way to the Bahamas where a great white finds her and her charming new companion, Hoagie Newcombe (Michael Caine). The shark also roars. This movie came out 35 years ago, and it was such a dud that it stopped the once-promising (if unnecessary) franchise in its tracks.

2 'The Last Days of American Crime' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

From the director of critically maligned Taken 2 and Taken 3, The Last Days of American crime wants to be a modern-day Scarface, but it's all attitude, flair over style, and no substance. It's terrible and wastes an intriguing premise of a world where crime is about to be wiped by a mind-altering broadcast by the government, with its protagonists planning a final heist before that happens.

There are good actors here, notably Edgar Ramirez and Michael Pitt. Any acting talent is squandered on an interminably long, repetitive, and pretentious shoot-em-up from a superior graphic novel.

1 'Gotti' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 0%

It's really depressing seeing one of the brightest stars in film history in something this bad. Gotti sees John Travolta star as the New York-based John Gotti, who grows up on the streets but eventually joins a powerful crime family that he eventually leads himself. While he tries to keep his family separate from his business, he isn't able to hold that line for long.

John Travolta deserves a post-Gotti comeback. Bad makeup does him no favors in a sub-TV-movie true crime film; nothing here works, really. If The Last Days of American Crime aims to be Scarface, then Gotti very clearly aims to update The Godfather. Unfortunately, Gotti is fatally flawed in the execution. Forget about it.

