Thrillers are meant to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, blending suspense, tension, and unexpected plot developments. This is a tricky feat to pull off and many thrillers fail. Some fall flat due to poor writing, lackluster performances, or confusing plots. The worst of them altogether miss the key ingredients that make the genre great, substituting genuine tension with clichés, forced twists, and uninspired direction.

From incoherent storylines and awkward dialogue to wooden acting and laughably bad plot twists, the following movies represent some of the most disappointing entries in the thriller genre. Despite the potential of their premises or the presence of talented actors, these films failed to deliver, earning them a spot in the cinematic Hall of Shame. From Color of Night to Curse of the Zodiac, here are the ten worst thrillers, ranked.

10 'Color of Night' (1994)

Directed by Richard Rush

"We tend to view our lives as if we're looking through a keyhole." Color of Night stars Bruce Willis as Dr. Bill Capa, a New York psychologist who moves to Los Angeles after witnessing the shocking suicide of a patient during a session. There, he joins a group therapy circle led by a friend who is soon murdered, drawing Capa into a dangerous investigation filled with deception and erotic entanglements.

The film aims to be an erotic thriller, but the convoluted plot, poor pacing, and awkward dialogue derail any sense of suspense. Equal parts melodramatic and absurd, Color of Night lurches awkwardly between tones and serves up little more than a string of genre clichés. The viewer can see the "twists" coming from a mile away, resulting in an underwhelming third act. Despite these flaws, the movie went on to become a home video hit, and is now something of a cult film, precisely because it's so ridiculous.

9 'Mitchell' (1975)

Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen

"The coffee is cold and you are a lousy butler." The title character (Joe Don Baker) in this action thriller is a slovenly, hard-drinking detective who finds himself investigating a convoluted case involving murder, corruption, and drug trafficking. The movie tries to portray him as a tough, no-nonsense cop, but his sloppy methods and crude behavior make him more of a joke than a credible protagonist. The supporting characters fare little better; they're cardboard cutouts rather than believable figures.

Mitchell is jam-packed with over-the-top violence, lurid sex scenes, and explicit language as if harshness and grit could compensate for a weak script and story. It all builds up to a chase sequence involving a police helicopter and a cabin cruiser, but it's all poorly-staged and halfhearted. The movie was so awful that it actually made an appearance on the review show Mystery Science Theater 3000. The hosts mock Mitchell mercifully, and it's fun to jeer at it along with them.

8 'The Snowman' (2017)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

"You could have saved her. I gave you all the clues." Adapted from the bestselling novel by Jo Nesbø, The Snowman features Michael Fassbender as Harry Hole, a detective investigating a series of brutal murders linked by a sinister snowman left at each crime scene. The movie promises a chilling mystery but instead delivers a disjointed mess. Despite its atmospheric Norwegian setting and a talented cast, the movie suffers from a poorly executed plot, bewildering editing, and missing scenes that leave viewers lost.

Other than some breathtaking cinematography, The Snowman offers little to recommend it. The weak editing is especially surprising, given that it was co-handled by Martin Scorsese collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker. Reportedly, some of the film's problems were caused by a rushed shooting schedule and a difficult production process. Apparently, some crucial scenes were never filmed. "It's like when you're making a big jigsaw puzzle and a few pieces are missing so you don't see the whole picture," director Tomas Alfredson explains.