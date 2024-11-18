Tom Hanks has proven to be one of the most widely beloved and critically acclaimed American actors of all time, lending his talents to countless undeniable classics throughout each stage of his eclectic career. From all-time classics like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan to modern critical darlings like A Man Called Otto, there is simply no end to the number of exceptional outings in Hanks's filmography. However, especially for someone like Hanks who has been hard at work in the film industry for over 40 years, not everything he's been a part of has been an a smash hit.

Whether it be stilted early works before Hanks truly found himself comfortable with his abilities as an actor or more modern misses that failed to capitalize on their potential, many films have simply wasted the inherent charm and grace of the American icon. While Hanks will certainly continue to be in many more exceptional films down the line, these few misses serve as a reminder that even the most beloved of actors are far from perfect at all times.

10 'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

Directed by Ron Howard

The first of what would become an entire trilogy of world-spanning mystery thrillers, The Da Vinci Code sees Hanks as Robert Langdon, an esteemed professor at the center of a mystery surrounding a murder in Paris. More than the actual murder itself, the body proves to be the first domino in a chain of discoveries that threaten to unveil the dark mysterious secrets of Christianity. As Langdon finds himself on the hunt for clues and answers to the discovery, he uncovers a secret, thousands-year-old society that has been guarding these secrets from coming to light.

While the original novel that The Da Vinci Code adapts worked wonders in terms of an enthralling and unpredictable mystery, Robert Langdon's ventures simply don't translate to film particularly well. The film is tirelessly bogged down by an onslaught of overwhelming setpieces and dynamics, introducing wild plot threads and mysteries all on top of each other to the point of making the film feel bloated. Even despite the massive amount of things happening in the film, the final execution is nevertheless dull and uninteresting, not having the excitement of an action film or the nuance of an effective drama.

9 'Here' (2024)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

The latest collaboration between Hanks and acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis, Here proves to be yet another misfire that fails to recapture the magic and heart of the duo's previous collaborations. The film approaches a classic story of growing old and the ups and downs of life with a dynamic filmmaking gimmick, showing all eras of time intertwined with one another through an unbroken shot and perspective. As it cycles between generations and eras, the film mostly focuses on the life of Richard, from his time as a young child to living as an elderly man.

While the film manages to subvert fantasies of the older generation in certain areas, its few positives simply aren't enough to get past the myriad of issues and uncomfortable flaws that plague Here. Between smaller issues like the uncanny look of a de-aged Hanks to simply failing to live up to the potential of its eon-spanning premise, Here falls into a lot of the same traps as Zemeckis's previous dramas. Hanks certainly gives an effective performance as he physically grows throughout the film, yet it isn't enough to save the film from middling mediocrity.

8 'He Knows You're Alone' (1980)

Directed by Armand Mastroianni

The strange and often forgotten first movie role in Hanks' career, He Knows You're Alone is a by-the-numbers slasher that sees a reluctant soon-to-be bride being stalked by a notorious serial killer who only kills brides and the people around them. As her friends begin dying off one by one, it becomes up to a renegade cop whose bride was previously killed years ago to take his revenge against the killer before it's too late.

Hanks plays a relatively small role in the film as psychology student Elliot, as he uses his knowledge and perspective on the mind in an attempt to give insight into the protagonist and the mental toil she's dealing with. Hanks doesn't even end up being murdered by the slasher villain in the film, leaving the film as quickly as he enters and leaving a minimal impact on the story as a whole. The film itself falls into a lot of the same generic clichés and tropes that overwhelmed slashers of the late 70s and early 80s following the success of Halloween, with Hanks's scenes in the film being a slight uptick in an otherwise uninteresting film.

7 'Larry Crowne' (2011)

Directed by Tom Hanks

One of the few times when Hanks wasn't just the leading star of a film, but was also the director and co-writer of the film, Larry Crowne shows that Hanks is much better at acting than other parts of the filmmaking process. The film sees Hanks as the titular Larry Crowne, having been a blue-collar worker for all his life, yet faces a crisis when he is suddenly fired with nowhere else to go. Larry decides to enroll at a local college in an attempt to start his life over, in the process becoming a part of a thriving community of students and fostering a crush on his teacher, Mercedes Tainot (Julia Roberts).

While Larry Crowne has its occasional upsides thanks to the inherent chemistry of Hanks and Roberts, the film offers very little outside this chemistry as a by-the-numbers romantic comedy. Hanks doesn't have enough experience or excitement behind the camera to bring this story to life in a more meaningful way, creating a largely forgettable experience that leaves no discernable impact on the audience. The film has been overwhelmingly forgotten in the over a decade since its release, with Hanks having not directed a feature film ever since.