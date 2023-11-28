It's well-documented by now just how great of a television show The Sopranos was, and what a tremendous impact it had on TV as a whole. It began airing in 1999, and concluded its sixth and final season in 2007, with a total of 86 compelling episodes all centered on Tony Soprano. For as great as all the side characters and various cast members were, it's Tony who's usually front and center in The Sopranos, with James Gandolfini giving an all-time great performance as the complicated family man/mob boss.

Various other shows made during and after The Sopranos was on the air also made their central characters complex, or classifiable as anti-heroes. Viewers of The Sopranos may be split, however, when it comes to classifying Tony as an anti-hero. He has good qualities and bad qualities, struggling to improve himself at times while just as frequently returning to bad and destructive habits. Tony is a deeply human character, any way you slice it, with it being a testament to the show's writing and Gandolfini's performance that Tony remains compelling and engaging to watch, even as he does some terrible things. What follows are the episodes that show Tony at his worst, and the things he did that make him one of television's most interesting, complex, troubled, and thought-provoking lead characters.

10 "Irregular Around the Margins"

Season 5, Episode 5 (2004)

"Irregular Around the Margins" ranks as one of the highest-rated episodes of The Sopranos, and is arguably one of the most dramatic episodes of the show that doesn't feature a main character dying. It explores Tony's continual infidelity, though things don't progress as far as they had in past episodes (and there are too many episodes with Tony cheating on his wife, Carmela, to count).

Tony flirts with Adriana, who at this point in the series is engaged to Christopher Moltisanti, who's a "nephew"/protégé of Tony's. The two nearly kiss while bonding, and later get into a dramatic car accident that sets off rumors about Tony having an affair with Adriana, leading to heightened conflict between Tony and Christopher. "Irregular Around the Margins" prevents Tony from going through with actually making the affair physical, but it's plain to see that he wanted to, and he did come agonizingly close.

9 "The Ride"

Season 6, Episode 9 (2006)

Tony's far from a good guy during the earlier seasons of The Sopranos, but watching the show from beginning to end does make it apparent that he gets gradually worse as the years go on. This is particularly striking in season 6, because the season's opening episodes deal with Tony having a near-death experience that initially seems to give him a new lease on life, and a more positive outlook toward persevering and engaging with those around him.

But reality sets in, and eventually, season 6 shows Tony Soprano perhaps even more willing to act immorally than he had before, almost dying be damned. The occasionally (and surprisingly) unsettling episode "The Ride" demonstrates this well, as much of it revolves around Tony and Christopher bonding and seeming to repair their relationship... or they would be, if alcohol wasn't involved. Christopher has been living a sober lifestyle for some time at this point, and has a new relationship that seems promising, only for Tony to enable him and encourage him to drink a large quantity of wine they just stole. Not long after, Christopher relapses further, and begins taking heroin again. Tony didn't force him to do the latter, sure, but he arguably set Christopher on that path thanks to their drunken escapade.

8 "Remember When"

Season 6, Episode 15 (2007)

Like "Irregular Around the Margins," "Remember When" is an episode that shows Tony coming close to doing something objectively terrible, and further demonstrates his moral descent in the show's final season. Tony spends a good deal of "Remember When" with the frequently funny (though also irritating) Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, and finds himself continually annoyed by Paulie frequently discussing the past (it's apparently the lowest form of conversation).

Finding Paulie annoying is understandable, but it's what Tony seems to want to do throughout "Remember When" that crosses a line. Through the filmmaking and Gandolfini's performance, the viewer gets the sense that Tony is genuinely thinking of killing Paulie in this episode, perhaps as a combination of Paulie's annoying qualities and his tendency to wreak serious destruction. The Sopranos is a show that depicts mobsters living by a different set of rules than normal people, but even within the mob code, killing an ally for being irritating is probably crossing a line.

7 "Mr. & Mrs. John Sacrimoni Request..."

Season 6, Episode 5 (2006)

"Mr. & Mrs. John Sacrimoni Request..." is one of those all-around great episodes that demonstrates why The Sopranos was an all-time great TV drama, thanks to it juggling several different plotlines expertly. The main storyline here involves Johnny Sack's daughter getting married, and the difficulties that come with him attending while in prison. Elsewhere, Vito decides to go on the run after he's outed as gay, and Tony worries he's not being as respected as he was before his near-death experience.

Tony gets a new bodyguard/driver in this episode who's noticeably muscular, with Tony deciding to establish his alpha-male credentials by beating this man down near the episode's end. There's no good reason to start this fight, and Tony does it solely to show that he's still capable of being a destructively masculine leader. It's a senseless act of violence and an ultimately petty one brought about by insecurity.

6 "46 Long"

Season 1, Episode 2 (1999)

From the first episode of The Sopranos' strong opening season, Tony Soprano was shown to be someone who was a well-liked family man still capable of committing violent acts casually. The second episode of the show, "46 Long," continues this, and contains one of many violent Tony outbursts. His target is the bartender at the Bada Bing - a strip club Tony and his associates hang out at - named Georgie, with this being far from the only time Tony takes his anger out on him.

Georgie's shown struggling to operate the phone behind the counter, which sets Tony off, principally because his incredibly difficult mother, Livia, was having comparable struggles with her phone earlier in the episode. Tony gets so frustrated with Georgie here that he takes the handset and beats him with it. It's an early indication of how Tony will turn to violence when he's feeling particularly strong emotions he's unable - or unwilling - to deal with in a less destructive manner.

5 "Kennedy and Heidi"

Season 6, Episode 18 (2007)

The most memorable moment of "Kennedy and Heidi" is backed by a cover of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb," showing Tony and Christopher getting into a car accident that then ends with Tony suffocating Christopher. It's a surprising scene, but within the show and its complicated morality, some may consider it a long time coming, considering Christopher's actions throughout The Sopranos, and the fact Tony sees, right after the crash, how a similar incident could harm Christopher's newborn child.

Depending on one's opinion of Christopher, this could read as one of Tony's most terrible moments, or one that's understandable within the context of the show. For those who are undecided, "Kennedy and Heidi" also features another action of Tony's that's unequivocally despicable: agreeing to dump toxic waste into a lake because it's cheaper than disposing of it properly, despite seeming - especially in early seasons - to be a character who cared about nature and animal life.

4 "Watching Too Much Television"

Season 4, Episode 7 (2002)

Similar to how he (poorly) deals with stress and frustration, Tony is also someone who's prone to behaving badly when he gets intense feelings of jealousy. This is seen in the season 4 episode "Watching Too Much Television" in its scenes dealing with Tony and Ronald Zellman, a recurring character who shows up several times during the third and fourth seasons.

Zellman's an assemblyman who cooperates with Tony on a scheme that involves defrauding the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, but tensions arise when he admits to Tony that he's seeing one of Tony's ex-mistresses. Tony initially says he's okay with that, and that he's moved on, but this ends up being a complete lie. At the episode's end, Tony's overwhelmed with emotion and takes out his anger on Zellman, beating him savagely with a belt because he's jealous that the mistress in question - Irina - is no longer with him. As far as Tony's violent outbursts go, it's arguably one of his most pathetic.

3 "Cold Cuts"

Season 5, Episode 10 (2004)

Some would claim that Tony's sister, Janice, was an evil character, but there's an argument to be made that she's deeply human and more multi-layered than some give her credit for. She might not be the kind of person you'd want to know in real life, but she's an essential part of the show, and not as outwardly evil as many of the other characters in The Sopranos. She has a strained relationship with Tony, to say the least, with the two butting heads in "Cold Cuts" in an especially memorable way.

In this instance, however, it's hard to take Tony's side, as he's continually frustrated - and perhaps jealous, again - during "Cold Cuts" when he sees Janice happier and more at peace than usual. This results in him taunting her at the episode's end, during a dinner, even bringing up her estranged son, which causes her to snap and essentially chase him out of the house in a rage. Tony's reaction? He smiles, because bringing his sister down was exactly what he wanted to do, and it's hard to argue that it's not despicable behavior, even if you're a viewer who doesn't ordinarily like Janice all that much.

2 "Two Tonys"

Season 5, Episode 1 (2004)

Season 5 of The Sopranos contained some of the show's most intense drama, and things kicked off in a pretty surprising way with the opening episode, "Two Tonys." Throughout The Sopranos, Tony continually goes to therapy with Dr. Melfi, and the dynamic between the two makes for some of the show's best sequences. It was always clear that Tony had an entirely inappropriate infatuation with his therapist, too, and it boils over significantly in "Two Tonys."

Tony hits on her in this season 5 episode, and the results are very uncomfortable to watch, with Tony saying creepy things like: "I want your skin. I want your mouth. I want your eyes," forcibly kissing her, and then turning to other methods in trying to get her interested in him. He was temporarily separated from Carmela at this point in the show, but these actions not technically being infidelity doesn't excuse them, and it's a wonder Tony was allowed to continue seeing Dr. Melfi as a patient afterward.

1 "Soprano Home Movies"

Season 6, Episode 13 (2007)

While Bobby Bacala was an associate of Tony, he always seemed to be gentler and more kind-hearted than the other people in Tony's crew. Part of this was due to Bobby never having killed anyone, though that streak comes to an unsettling and downbeat end in "Soprano Home Movies," which kicked off the second half of the show's final season in 2007.

Essentially, Tony and Bobby end up clashing violently while playing a game of drunken Monopoly at the latter's cabin in upstate New York. Tony then punishes Bobby in a particularly sadistic way, making him carry out a rather pointless hit, which Tony knows will shatter Bobby psychologically and change him forever. It's bad enough for Tony to order such a murder in the first place, but extra cruel that Bobby's the one forced to do it, with Tony's decision here being damaging on two fronts, and arguably one of the worst things he does throughout all 86 episodes of The Sopranos.

The Sopranos can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

