Film and television are practically built on tropes, and they can be an effective tool when it comes to crafting a story, and in the case of horror, eliciting scares. While each genre has its own, tropes are perhaps the most noticeable in horror. Some are simple brief moments designed to get a reaction out of audiences, while others are more notable and have an impact on the plot and characters. Movies like Scream and The Cabin in the Woods have drawn particular attention to them, laying out the "rules" for survival and common character archetypes often seen.

But Scream and The Cabin in the Woods called out those tropes for a reason. Horror fans can often expect to see the same plot devices over and over again. The worst of them can be a sign of lazy writing, which makes it difficult to enjoy the movie and stay focused on it, and they leave audiences feeling like they're smarter than the characters in the movie. And worst of all, overdone tropes can strip the horror out of a movie altogether.

10 Poor Communication

As seen in: '28 Days Later' (2002)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Sometimes, one character has a crucial piece of information for another but chooses not to share it, with massive repercussions—even the most basic information is often glossed over. In 28 Days Later, the film opens with activists working to free monkeys they believe have been unjustly experimented on, and when confronted about his work, the scientist in charge of them simply says, “Rage,” without explaining he’s referring to a deadly and contagious virus.

While this is arguably realistic—people aren’t known for clear and effective communication in real life—it’s frustrating to watch. So much could be solved if characters communicated better, and in movies like 28 Days Later, the events which set the plot in motion might not happen at all. This is subverted to a degree in The Thing and The Ruins, in which characters’ attempts to warn others go unheard because of a language barrier.