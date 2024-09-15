Perhaps the worst thing about being a television fan is the news that a beloved show has been canceled. With the popularity of streaming services in recent years, these cancelations have become more and more frequent. So many fantastic and original television shows have gotten axed by trigger-happy, number-obsessed executives, even when they had many passionate fans.

These tragic losses have ranged from fast-paced dramas to endearing sitcoms. While it is rare for a canceled show to get saved, it does happen from time to time. Sadly, so many great shows' lives have been cut short without getting revived. In the first four years of the 2020s, a great number of smart and unique shows have been canceled way too early, sometimes after only one season. From hilarious comedies like GLOW to radically original fantasies like My Lady Jane, these are the worst TV cancelations of the 2020s so far.

10 'Maggie' (2022)

Canceled After 1 Season

Maggie was different from most shows about psychics due to its primary focus being on Maggie's relationships rather than just her powers. Maggie was a psychic living in the real world and owning a business as a psychic. However, she also experienced feelings of isolation from the people around her due to her abilities. After meeting her dream guy, Ben, in the show's pilot, Maggie quickly dumps him after having visions of their eventual breakup.

Despite sadly being canceled after only one season, Maggie had so much potential. It was very funny and heartwarming, with romances to root for and a compelling central friend group. The show put a special focus on not just the fact that Maggie was psychic but how these powers impacted her day-to-day life. Like other similarly canceled shows, Maggie was different from anything on television, making its loss seem more disappointing.

9 'The Wilds' (2020-2022)

Canceled After 2 Season

There have been many amazing TV shows about the deserted survivors of plane crashes, from Lost to Yellowjackets. A hidden gem in this subgenre was the clever teen drama The Wilds, about a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island after their plane to a girls' retreat crashes. The twist is that the plane crash was intentionally orchestrated as an experiment.

The Wilds was incredibly smart and suspenseful, showing these girls trying to survive while a group of people orchestrated and observed every danger they encountered. Each episode showed their devastating backstories, with the additional knowledge that there were two secret operatives on the island. The second season was a major drop in quality due to the focus switching more to a group of new boys instead, and The Wilds sadly got canceled after a major cliffhanger.

8 'I Am Not Okay With This' (2020)

Canceled After 1 Season

After originally being renewed for a second season, I Am Not Okay with This was unexpectedly canceled in 2020 due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic. The teen dramedy follows a teenage girl named Sid who develops telekinetic powers a year after her father's death. While trying to understand the extent of her powers and what they mean to her, she also befriends her neighbor and realizes her feelings for her best friend, Dina.

I Am Not Okay with This was a really smart and inventive show. Syd's experience with her powers mirrored her struggles with grief and growing pains. One example was in an episode that paid tribute to The Breakfast Club, where Syd had to find a way to erase a video of her using her powers. The highlight of the series was definitely the finale when Syd accidentally blew up Dina's ex-boyfriend's head. What's sadder is that I Am Not Okay with This initially received a season 2 renewal, only for Netflix to backtrack the decision.

7 'GLOW' (2017-2019)

Canceled After 3 Seasons

GLOW was based on the real-life series, GLOW, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. It follows Ruth Wilder, who, after one too many failed auditions as an actress, gets some unconventional work as a wrestler in the GLOW league. The show also focused on her personal life, particularly her complicated relationship with her former best friend, Debbie.

The show was both very funny and emotional, following Ruth's journey as she grew as both a wrestler and a person. This cancellation was particularly painful because GLOW had initially been renewed for a fourth season. The show had even filmed the first episode of the season before it ultimately got the boot. GLOW left off with many loose ends, particularly after Ruth made a sudden and risky career move; sadly, fans will never get the opportunity to see them resolved. GLOW's loss was massive, as no other show on TV tackled the same issues in such an inspired and entertaining way; indeed, the TV landscape is all the poorer without it.

6 'Saved by the Bell' (2020-2021)

Canceled After 2 Seasons

In an era of frequent reboots and remakes, it is very rare to get one that actually has something new to say. One of the very best reboots was none other than Saved by the Bell. The show followed a group of students from Douglas High forced to transfer to Bayside after Governor Zack Morris closed their school.

The Saved By the Bell revival was so great because it paid homage to the original show, using humor to lightly pick fun at and call out its deficiencies. Ultimately, this reboot was a love letter to its predecessor from a modern lens. Jessie and Slater were back as teachers, and the new characters were very funny and endearing. There was an amazing will-they-won't-they romance between Daisy and Mac and one of the greatest sitcom plot twists ever in Season 2. Unfortunately, its cancelation came following a change in NBC leadership and the fact it "didn't bring in the scale that the people that greenlit (it) were hoping for."

5 'The Society' (2019)

Canceled After 1 Season

The Society answered an age-old question: how to do a survivalist show without a plane crash on a deserted island? The answer was a darker modern twist on the tale of The Pied Piper. This fast-paced teen drama follows a group of high schoolers in West Ham, Connecticut, who get on a bus for a field trip. When they get back from the canceled field trip, they find an empty version of their town with every adult seemingly gone. Unable to leave, they must learn how to function in a new society.

Things quickly take a dark turn, with a murder, a public execution, and a very dangerous power struggle. The Society took on issues from misogyny to class on a smaller scale, with a group of normal teenagers who changed in a life-and-death situation. Like many other shows, The Society was canceled thanks to complications derived from the COVID-19 pandemic after it had already been renewed for Season 2, leaving many questions unanswered. This cancelation makes a bit more sense than others — at least there's a reason behind it — but that doesn't make it any less painful.

4 'The Midnight Club' (2022)

Canceled After 1 Season

Adding to Mike Flanagan's horror legacy at Netflix was his horror teen drama, The Midnight Club. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the show follows a teenage girl named Ilonka, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. With only a limited time left to live, Ilonka goes to a hospice for terminally ill teenagers. Secretly, though, she is seeking a cure due to the supernatural story of Julia Jane.

The Midnight Club was really beautiful and captivating. Every night, the teens met up for meetings of The Midnight Club, where they told scary stories and each episode centered on one mirroring the struggles of the residents. All the while, Ilonka got more involved with the local community while digging into the story of the girl who got cured. Out of Netflix's many, many, many cancelations, this one hurt the most, especially since there was so much promise in the ingenious premise. The Midnight Club deserved another season, and fans will never shut up about it.

3 'How I Met Your Father' (2022-2023)

Canceled After 1 Season

Despite its disappointing ending, How I Met Your Mother gained quite the legacy as an inventive sitcom with interesting storytelling. It was eventually followed by a surprisingly wonderful sequel. How I Met Your Father focused on different characters living in the same world seven years after the original show's present-day ending. In it, Sophie Tompkins tells her son the story of how she met his father.

The first season of How I Met Your Father was a bit clunky with a lot of potential, but the second season soared was funny and heartwarming characters that were easy to root for. The twist at the end of the pilot was that Sophie had met the father on that night, meaning the audience didn't have to wait until the last season to meet him. The show then showed Sophie having relationships, some with the eventual father. How I Met Your Father dropped some hints that it would be her close friend, Sid, but it was sadly canceled before it could finish telling the story.

2 'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Canceled After 1 Season

One of the most gut-wrenching cancellations of the 2020s occurred very recently, with a show that seemed to be a no-brainer for renewal. My Lady Jane is a fictionalized version of the true story of Lady Jane Grey, and it was truly inventive and enjoyable to watch. Unlike other historical shows, My Lady Jane took on a modern tone through its narrator and its dialogue. Additionally, it had a fantasy twist, as the whole society was divided into Ethians, who could transform into animals, and Verity, who could not.

The show is fantastic for its fierce leading lady, amazing worldbuilding, and fast-paced plot that kept fans on the edge of their seats. My Lady Jane has one of the greatest love stories on television of the 2020s, through the romance of Lady Jane Grey and Lord Guildford Dudley. This show is truly original and unlike anything on Prime Video or, indeed, anywhere else on streaming. The decision to cancel it is baffling and, frankly, nonsensical, yet seemingly final. That hasn't stopped fans from trying to save My Lady Jane, but sadly, their efforts seem for naught.

1 'Julie and the Phantoms' (2020)

Canceled After 1 Season

The most devastating and painful Netflix cancelation of the 2020s came early on in the decade. With just a single nine-episode season, Julie and the Phantoms made a massive impact. The paranormal musical teen dramedy followed a teenage girl named Julie Molina, who could not sing or play music after the death of her mother. When she was about to get kicked out of her school's music program, Julie unexpectedly found the ghosts of three musicians living in her mother's old studio.

Julie and the Phantoms was absolutely incredible. The show combined an inventive premise with amazing music and unique characters to tell a really beautiful story. The show painted a really complex and nuanced portrait of grief, with Julie grieving her mother and her new bandmates lamenting their lost lives. The highlight of the show was the Emmy-winning song "Unsaid Emily" and the gut-wrenching way it revealed Luke's backstory. The real reasons behind most of Netflix's cancelations remain vague, making the loss of Julie and the Phantoms feel all the more painful.

